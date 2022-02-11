WPPConnect 📞

WPPConnect is an open source project developed by the JavaScript community with the aim of exporting functions from WhatsApp Web to the node, which can be used to support the creation of any interaction, such as customer service, media sending, intelligence recognition based on phrases artificial and many other things, use your imagination... 😀🤔💭

Getting Started • Basic Function • Documentation

Our online channels

Functions

Automatic QR Refresh ✔ Send text, image, video, audio and docs ✔ Get contacts, chats, groups, group members, Block List ✔ Send contacts ✔ Send stickers ✔ Send stickers GIF ✔ Multiple Sessions ✔ Forward Messages ✔ Receive message ✔ insert user section ✔ Send location ✔ and much more ✔

Installation

The first thing that you had to do is install the npm package :

npm i --save @wppconnect-team/wppconnect

Development

Building WPPConnect is really simple, to build the entire project just run

> npm run build

Maintainers

Maintainers are needed, I cannot keep with all the updates by myself. If you are interested please open a Pull Request.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

This file is part of WPPConnect.

WPPConnect is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

WPPConnect is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with WPPConnect. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/.