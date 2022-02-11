openbase logo
@wppconnect-team/wppconnect

by wppconnect-team
1.11.1 (see all)

WPPConnect is an open source project developed by the JavaScript community with the aim of exporting functions from WhatsApp Web to the node, which can be used to support the creation of any interaction, such as customer service, media sending, intelligence recognition based on phrases artificial and many other things, use your imagination.

Readme

WPPConnect 📞

WPPConnect Banner

WPPConnect is an open source project developed by the JavaScript community with the aim of exporting functions from WhatsApp Web to the node, which can be used to support the creation of any interaction, such as customer service, media sending, intelligence recognition based on phrases artificial and many other things, use your imagination... 😀🤔💭

Our online channels

Discord Telegram Group WhatsApp Group YouTube

Functions

Automatic QR Refresh
Send text, image, video, audio and docs
Get contacts, chats, groups, group members, Block List
Send contacts
Send stickers
Send stickers GIF
Multiple Sessions
Forward Messages
Receive message
insert user section
Send location
and much more

See more at WhatsApp methods

Installation

The first thing that you had to do is install the npm package :

npm i --save @wppconnect-team/wppconnect

See more at Getting Started

Development

Building WPPConnect is really simple, to build the entire project just run

> npm run build

Maintainers

Maintainers are needed, I cannot keep with all the updates by myself. If you are interested please open a Pull Request.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

License

This file is part of WPPConnect.

WPPConnect is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

WPPConnect is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with WPPConnect. If not, see https://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

