Put simply, wpack.io is a nodejs based build tool to ease up using modern javascript in WordPress Themes and Plugins. It gives a fine Developer Experience (DX) and a single dependency for all your bundling requirement.
It is a fine-tuned webpack/browser-sync configuration made specifically for WordPress Theme and Plugin Development.
With the rise of Gutenberg editor, the usage of modern JavaScript and libraries like react is imminent. The goal of this tooling is to:
and eliminate the pain points such as:
.browserslistrc).
wp_enqueue_script all generated parts.
Here are a few more bonus you get for using wpackio.
Remember when that third-party plugin was using that old version of
foolibrary which caused your system to completely fail? No more!.
Everything is documented in our website.
@wpackio/scripts to a project by running this.
and after that
npx @wpackio/cli
npm run bootstrap
wpackio.project.js file to write your javascript entry-points.
wpackio/enqueue from composer to consume the assets.
npm start.
npm run build.
Behind the scene wpack.io uses webpack along with browsersync.
It doesn't concern itself with providing boilerplate or starter templates. It
assumes that you (the awesome developer
👨💻 || 👩💻) is already doing that and what you
want is a simple to configure, yet hackable to the core tooling for bundling
all your frontend assets (js, css, images, svgs) in the most optimized way and
make it work within your WordPress theme or plugin.
Keeping that in mind, wpack.io provides three dependencies for your projects:
@wpackio/entrypoint - As main dependency of your
package.json.
@wpackio/scripts - As main dev dependency of your
package.json.
wpackio/enqueue - As main dependency of your
composer.json.
The first handles all the tasks for building the assets and providing a damn good DX.
The second handles enqueuing the assets using WordPress' API (
wp_enqueue_script
and
wp_enqueue_style).
Both the tools communicate with each other through the means of
manifest.json
file. The first tell the later which files to consume and the later
publicPath
to the first.
We have examples inside examples directory of this repo. Each of them has instructions in the readme file, so be sure to check out.
npx @wpackio/cli
Add wpack.io into any existing or new project. This command has to be run from within the project.
npm run bootstrap /
yarn bootstrap
Bootstrap needed dependencies, dev dependencies according to the type of your
project. This command is enabled by
npx @wpackio/cli.
Talking about example in plugins, we setup the entry-points
in
wpackio.project.js file.
module.exports = {
// Project Identity
appName: 'wpackplugin', // Unique name of your project
type: 'plugin', // Plugin or theme
slug: 'wpackio-plugin', // Plugin or Theme slug, basically the directory name under `wp-content/<themes|plugins>`
// Used to generate banners on top of compiled stuff
bannerConfig: {
name: 'WordPress WebPack Bundler',
author: 'Swashata Ghosh',
license: 'GPL-3.0',
link: 'https://wpack.io',
version: '1.0.0',
copyrightText:
'This software is released under the GPL-3.0 License\nhttps://opensource.org/licenses/GPL-3.0',
credit: true,
},
// Files we need to compile, and where to put
files: [
// App just for showing react
{
name: 'reactapp',
entry: {
main: ['./src/reactapp/index.jsx'],
},
},
],
// Output path relative to the context directory
// We need relative path here, else, we can not map to publicPath
outputPath: 'dist',
// Project specific config
// Needs react?
hasReact: true,
// Needs sass?
hasSass: true,
// Externals
externals: {
jquery: 'jQuery',
},
// Webpack Aliases
alias: undefined,
// Show overlay on development
errorOverlay: true,
// Auto optimization by webpack
// Split all common chunks with default config
// <https://webpack.js.org/plugins/split-chunks-plugin/#optimization-splitchunks>
// Won't hurt because we use PHP to automate loading
optimizeSplitChunks: true,
// Usually PHP and other files to watch and reload when changed
watch: 'inc/**/*.php',
// Hook into babeloverride so that we can add react-hot-loader plugin
jsBabelOverride: defaults => ({
...defaults,
plugins: ['react-hot-loader/babel'],
}),
};
Now we do
composer require wpackio/enqueue
to install PHP Consumer Library.
We instruct it to load files the right way (using WordPress APIs like
wp_enqueue_script and
wp_enqueue_style).
<?php
/*
Plugin Name: WPackIo Sample
Plugin URI: https://wpack.io
Description: A sample to demonstrate wpackio
Version: 0.1.0
Author: Swashata Ghosh
Author URI: https://swas.io
Text Domain: wpack-io
Domain Path: /languages
*/
// Assuming this is the main plugin file.
// Require the composer autoload for getting conflict-free access to enqueue
require_once __DIR__ . '/vendor/autoload.php';
// Do stuff through this plugin
class MyPluginInit {
/**
* @var \WPackio\Enqueue
*/
public $enqueue;
public function __construct() {
// It is important that we init the Enqueue class right at the plugin/theme load time
$this->enqueue = new \WPackio\Enqueue( 'wpackplugin', 'dist', '1.0.0', 'plugin', __FILE__ );
// Enqueue a few of our entry points
add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', [ $this, 'plugin_enqueue' ] );
}
public function plugin_enqueue() {
// Enqueue the `main` entry from `reactapp` file entry.
$this->enqueue->enqueue( 'reactapp', 'main', [] );
}
}
// Init
new MyPluginInit();
npm start /
yarn start
After configuring all entry-points and using the PHP library for consuming, we start the development server.
We edit the files and with proper setup, we can see things load live, without page refresh. It is called, Hot Module Replacement (HMR).
In the above image we see, we are changing the label of from
Todo App to
Awesome todo. The changes are reflected live on the page, without any page-reload.
Once done, we press Ctrl + c to stop it.
npm run build /
yarn build
Now we create production build.
Our plugin/theme is now ready to go live.
