The WorkOS library for Node.js provides convenient access to the WorkOS API from applications written in server-side JavaScript.
See the API Reference for Node.js usage examples.
Install the package with:
yarn add @workos-inc/node
To use the library you must provide an API key, located in the WorkOS dashboard, as an environment variable
WORKOS_API_KEY:
WORKOS_API_KEY="sk_1234"
Or, you can set it on your own before your application starts:
import WorkOS from '@workos-inc/node';
const workos = new WorkOS('sk_1234');