@workos-inc/node

by workos-inc
2.2.0 (see all)

Official Node SDK for interacting with the WorkOS API

Overview

19.1K

36

8d ago

25

3

MIT

Built-In

Readme

WorkOS Node.js Library

npm Build Status

The WorkOS library for Node.js provides convenient access to the WorkOS API from applications written in server-side JavaScript.

Documentation

See the API Reference for Node.js usage examples.

Installation

Install the package with:

yarn add @workos-inc/node

Configuration

To use the library you must provide an API key, located in the WorkOS dashboard, as an environment variable WORKOS_API_KEY:

WORKOS_API_KEY="sk_1234"

Or, you can set it on your own before your application starts:

import WorkOS from '@workos-inc/node';

const workos = new WorkOS('sk_1234');

More Information

