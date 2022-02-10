WorkOS Node.js Library

The WorkOS library for Node.js provides convenient access to the WorkOS API from applications written in server-side JavaScript.

Documentation

See the API Reference for Node.js usage examples.

Installation

Install the package with:

yarn add @ workos - inc / node

Configuration

To use the library you must provide an API key, located in the WorkOS dashboard, as an environment variable WORKOS_API_KEY :

WORKOS_API_KEY= "sk_1234"

Or, you can set it on your own before your application starts:

import WorkOS from '@workos-inc/node' ; const workos = new WorkOS( 'sk_1234' );

