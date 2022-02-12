This project provides a set of components for the Workday Canvas Design System that can be used to implement user experiences consistent with Workday's design principles.
For a list of available react modules see Canvas Kit Component Status
Installation
To get started using Canvas kit React first add or install the module to your existing React project
yarn add @workday/canvas-kit-react
or
npm install @workday/canvas-kit-react
Usage
import * as React from 'react';
import {SecondaryButton} from '@workday/canvas-kit-react';
<SecondaryButton>Button Label</SecondaryButton>;
Installation
To get started using Canvas kit CSS first add or install the module to your project
yarn add @workday/canvas-kit-css
or
npm install @workday/canvas-kit-css
Add your
node_modules directory to your SASS
includePaths. You will then be able to import
index.scss.
Usage
@import '~@workday/canvas-kit-css/index.scss';
You must have PostCSS support. Add the postcss-inline-svg plugin to properly process and inline icons. Process your SASS through PostCSS once it has been compiled to CSS.
<button class="wdc-btn">Button Label</button>
If you spot a bug, inconsistency, or typo, please open a bug issue. Better yet, submit a pull request to address it.
If you have an idea, we would love to hear about it. The best way to suggest a feature is to open a feature issue. The Canvas Kit core team will take a look and discuss it with you.
Want to contribute to Canvas Kit React? Please read our contributing guidelines to find out more and how to get started.
All work on the Canvas Kit happens directly on GitHub. Both core team members and external contributors can send pull requests which go through the same review process. Any and all issues are public and available for discussion.
Canvas Kit follows semantic versioning and is enforced automatically by conventional commits (see "Commit Message Format").
Each module is independently versioned using Lerna.
At any given time, we support three major versions of Canvas Kit: previous, current, and next. Each of these have different levels of support.
The previous major version is stable for production and will receive patch updates as needed, but there will be no new features added. Patch releases are automatically deployed upon merge by GitHub Actions.
The current major version is also stable and receives new feature and patch updates. Patch releases are automatically deployed upon merge by GitHub Actions, and minor releases are manually deployed at the end of each sprint.
The next major version is typically an unstable environment and has major breaking changes. You are welcome to pull this version down for local development and experimentation, but we generally recommend against using it in production until the first stable version has been released.
The Workday Canvas Kits are licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.
Visual Testing by ChromaticQA
Builds by Github Actions