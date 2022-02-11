Live demo here.

WorkAdventure

WorkAdventure is a web-based collaborative workspace presented in the form of a 16-bit video game.

In WorkAdventure you can move around your office and talk to your colleagues (using a video-chat system, triggered when you approach someone).

See more features for your virtual office: https://workadventu.re/virtual-office

Community resources

Check out resources developed by the WorkAdventure community at awesome-workadventure

Setting up a development environment

Install Docker.

Run:

cp .env .template .env docker-compose up -d

The environment will start.

You should now be able to browse to http://play.workadventure.localhost/ and see the application. You can view the dashboard at http://workadventure.localhost:8080/

Note: on some OSes, you will need to add this line to your /etc/hosts file:

/etc/hosts

127 .0 .0 .1 workadventure .localhost

Note: If on the first run you get a page with "network error". Try to docker-compose stop , then docker-compose start . Note 2: If you are still getting "network error". Make sure you are authorizing the self-signed certificate by entering https://pusher.workadventure.localhost and accepting them.

MacOS developers, your environment with Vagrant

If you are using MacOS, you can increase Docker performance using Vagrant. If you want more explanations, you can read this medium article.

Prerequisites

VirtualBox* 5.x Latest version https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads

Vagrant 2.2.7 Latest version https://www.vagrantup.com/downloads.html

First steps

Create a config file Vagrantfile from Vagrantfile.template

cp Vagrantfile.template Vagrantfile

In Vagrantfile , update VM_HOST_PATH with the local project path of your machine.

VM_HOST_PATH

(run pwd and copy the path in this variable)

To start your VM Vagrant, run:

Vagrant up

To connect to your VM, run:

Vagrant ssh

To start project environment, run

docker-compose up

You environment runs in you VM Vagrant. When you want stop your VM, you can run:

Vagrant halt

If you want to destroy, you can run

Vagrant destroy

Available commands

Vagrant up : start your VM Vagrant.

: start your VM Vagrant. Vagrant reload : reload your VM Vagrant when you change Vagrantfile.

: reload your VM Vagrant when you change Vagrantfile. Vagrant ssh : connect on your VM Vagrant.

: connect on your VM Vagrant. Vagrant halt : stop your VM Vagrant.

: stop your VM Vagrant. Vagrant destroy : delete your VM Vagrant.

Setting up a production environment