WorkAdventure is a web-based collaborative workspace presented in the form of a 16-bit video game.
In WorkAdventure you can move around your office and talk to your colleagues (using a video-chat system, triggered when you approach someone).
See more features for your virtual office: https://workadventu.re/virtual-office
Check out resources developed by the WorkAdventure community at awesome-workadventure
Install Docker.
Run:
cp .env.template .env
docker-compose up -d
The environment will start.
You should now be able to browse to http://play.workadventure.localhost/ and see the application. You can view the dashboard at http://workadventure.localhost:8080/
Note: on some OSes, you will need to add this line to your
/etc/hosts file:
/etc/hosts
127.0.0.1 workadventure.localhost
Note: If on the first run you get a page with "network error". Try to
docker-compose stop , then
docker-compose start.
Note 2: If you are still getting "network error". Make sure you are authorizing the self-signed certificate by entering https://pusher.workadventure.localhost and accepting them.
If you are using MacOS, you can increase Docker performance using Vagrant. If you want more explanations, you can read this medium article.
Create a config file
Vagrantfile from
Vagrantfile.template
cp Vagrantfile.template Vagrantfile
In
Vagrantfile, update
VM_HOST_PATH with the local project path of your machine.
#VM_HOST_PATH# => your local machine path to the project
(run
pwd and copy the path in this variable)
To start your VM Vagrant, run:
Vagrant up
To connect to your VM, run:
Vagrant ssh
To start project environment, run
docker-compose up
You environment runs in you VM Vagrant. When you want stop your VM, you can run:
Vagrant halt
If you want to destroy, you can run
Vagrant destroy
The way you set up your production environment will highly depend on your servers.
We provide a production ready
docker-compose file that you can use as a good starting point in the contrib/docker directory.