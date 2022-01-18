the github page contains all the documentation relating to the libraries distributed by this monorepo.

Community challenge

The idea that led me to create this repository is to collect all the great work done by the community on github for react and react-native in order to create components and utilities that can be rendered anywhere.

If anyone is interested in sharing their idea, contact me (link in bio).

Contributing

Give a star to the repository and share it , you will help the project and the people who will find it useful

Create issues , your questions are a valuable help

PRs are welcome , but it is always better to open the issue first so as to help me and other people evaluating it

Please sponsor me

[@wora/cache-persist](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/cache-persist)

a simple and efficient way to persist an object in storage: localStorage, AsyncStorage or IndexedDB. With a high configurability and the possibility of subscription and notifications

[@wora/netinfo](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/netinfo)

simple library that implements the react-native netinfo interface to use it also in the web

[@wora/detect-network](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/detect-network)

useIsConnected and useNetInfo Hooks for react and react-native and the possibility of using NetInfo of @wora/netinfo

[@wora/offline-first](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/offline-first)

Persistent Cache store for Offline-First applications, with first-class support for optimistic UI. Use with React, React Native, or any web app.

[@wora/apollo-cache](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/apollo-cache)

new way to persist the apollo cache, more efficient way and with bundle reduction.

[@wora/apollo-offline](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/apollo-offline)

integration of the offline engine within the client logic and not at the network level. with much possibility of configuration and extension (@wora/offline-first)

[@wora/relay-store](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/relay-store)

persist relay store and relay record source, ttl.

[@wora/relay-offline](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/relay-offline)