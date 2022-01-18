openbase logo
@wora/apollo-cache

by Lorenzo Di Giacomo
2.3.1 (see all)

Write Once, Render Anywhere. typescript libraries: cache-persist, apollo-offline, relay-offline, offline-first, apollo-cache, relay-store, netinfo, detect-network

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@wora

Documentation

the github page contains all the documentation relating to the libraries distributed by this monorepo.

Community challenge

The idea that led me to create this repository is to collect all the great work done by the community on github for react and react-native in order to create components and utilities that can be rendered anywhere.

If anyone is interested in sharing their idea, contact me (link in bio).

Contributing

  • Give a star to the repository and share it, you will help the project and the people who will find it useful

  • Create issues, your questions are a valuable help

  • PRs are welcome, but it is always better to open the issue first so as to help me and other people evaluating it

  • Please sponsor me

Sponsors

Memorang

[@wora/cache-persist](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/cache-persist)

  • a simple and efficient way to persist an object in storage: localStorage, AsyncStorage or IndexedDB. With a high configurability and the possibility of subscription and notifications

[@wora/netinfo](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/netinfo)

  • simple library that implements the react-native netinfo interface to use it also in the web

[@wora/detect-network](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/detect-network)

  • useIsConnected and useNetInfo Hooks for react and react-native and the possibility of using NetInfo of @wora/netinfo

[@wora/offline-first](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/offline-first)

  • Persistent Cache store for Offline-First applications, with first-class support for optimistic UI. Use with React, React Native, or any web app.

[@wora/apollo-cache](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/apollo-cache)

  • new way to persist the apollo cache, more efficient way and with bundle reduction.

[@wora/apollo-offline](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/apollo-offline)

  • integration of the offline engine within the client logic and not at the network level. with much possibility of configuration and extension (@wora/offline-first)

[@wora/relay-store](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/relay-store)

  • persist relay store and relay record source, ttl.

[@wora/relay-offline](https://github.com/morrys/wora/tree/master/packages/relay-offline)

  • integration of the offline engine within the client logic and not at the network level. with much possibility of configuration and extension (@wora/offline-first)

