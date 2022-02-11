Welcome to the WooCommerce repository on GitHub. Here you can browse the source, look at open issues and keep track of development. We recommend all developers to follow the WooCommerce development blog to stay up to date about everything happening in the project. You can also follow @DevelopWC on Twitter for the latest development updates.

If you are not a developer, please use the WooCommerce plugin page on WordPress.org.

Documentation

Reporting Security Issues

To disclose a security issue to our team, please submit a report via HackerOne here.

Support

This repository is not suitable for support. Please don't use our issue tracker for support requests, but for core WooCommerce issues only. Support can take place through the appropriate channels:

If you have a problem, you may want to start with the self help guide.

The WooCommerce.com premium support portal for customers who have purchased themes or extensions.

Our community forum on wp.org which is available for all WooCommerce users.

The WooCommerce Help and Share Facebook group.

For customizations, you may want to check our list of WooExperts or Codeable.

Support requests in issues on this repository will be closed on sight.

Contributing to WooCommerce

If you have a patch or have stumbled upon an issue with WooCommerce core, you can contribute this back to the code. Please read our contributor guidelines for more information how you can do this.





