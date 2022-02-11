WooCommerce Admin

This is a feature plugin for a modern, javascript-driven WooCommerce Admin experience.

Prerequisites

WordPress 5.6 or greater and WooCommerce 5.7.0 or greater should be installed prior to activating the WooCommerce Admin feature plugin.

For better debugging, it's also recommended you add define( 'SCRIPT_DEBUG', true ); to your wp-config. This will load the unminified version of all libraries, and specifically the development build of React.

Development

After cloning the repo, install dependencies:

npm install to install JavaScript dependencies.

to install JavaScript dependencies. composer install to gather PHP dependencies.

Now you can build the files using one of these commands:

npm run build : Build a production version

: Build a production version npm run dev : Build a development version

: Build a development version npm start : Build a development version, watch files for changes

: Build a development version, watch files for changes npm run build:release : Build a WordPress plugin ZIP file ( woocommerce-admin.zip will be created in the repository root)

: Build a WordPress plugin ZIP file ( will be created in the repository root) DRY_RUN=1 npm run build:release : Builds a Wordpress plugin ZIP without pushing it to Github and creating a release.

For more helper scripts see here

For some debugging tools/help see here

For local development setup using Docker see here

Testing

End-to-end tests

Tests live in ./tests/e2e . An existing build is required prior running, please refer to the section above for steps. E2E tests use the @woocommerce/e2e-environment package which hosts a Docker container for testing, by default the container can be accessed at http://localhost:8084

All the commands from @woocommerce/e2e-environment can be run through npx .

npm i npx wc-e2e docker:up

Run tests using:

npx wc-e2e test :e2e-dev

or in headless mode:

npx wc-e2e test :e2e

Run a single test by adding the path to the file name:

npx wc-e2e test:e2e-dev tests/e2e/specs/activate-and-setup/complete-onboarding-wizard .test .ts

Documentation

There is documentation in 2 forms available in the repo. A static set of documentation supported by docsify and also a Storybook containing component documentation for @woocommerce/components .

To view the docsify docs locally you can do:

npm install cd docs npx docsify serve

When deployed the docsify docs also host an embedded version of the storybook docs. To generate that and test it locally in docsify you'll need to run:

npm install npm run docs cd docs npx docsify serve

Then navigate to Components from the left hand menu in the docs.

If you would like to view the storybook docs hosted standalone, then you can run:

npm install npm run storybook

If you would like to view the storybook docs in right-to-left styling, you can run this instead:

npm install npm run storybook-rtl

Common Issues

If you're encountering any issue setting things up, chances are we have been there too. Please have a look at our wiki for a list of common problems.

Privacy

If you have enabled WooCommerce usage tracking ( option woocommerce_allow_tracking ) then, in addition to the tracking described in https://woocommerce.com/usage-tracking/, this plugin also sends information about the actions that site administrators perform to Automattic - see https://automattic.com/privacy/#information-we-collect-automatically for more information.

Contributing

There are many ways to contribute – reporting bugs, adding translations, feature suggestions and fixing bugs. For full details, please see CONTRIBUTING.md