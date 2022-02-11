openbase logo
@woocommerce/api

by woocommerce
0.2.0 (see all)

A customizable, open-source eCommerce platform built on WordPress. Build any commerce solution you can imagine.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

7.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

1,400

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-3.0+

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/57
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

WooCommerce

license Latest Stable Version WordPress.org downloads WordPress.org rating Build Status codecov

Welcome to the WooCommerce repository on GitHub. Here you can browse the source, look at open issues and keep track of development. We recommend all developers to follow the WooCommerce development blog to stay up to date about everything happening in the project. You can also follow @DevelopWC on Twitter for the latest development updates.

If you are not a developer, please use the WooCommerce plugin page on WordPress.org.

Documentation

Reporting Security Issues

To disclose a security issue to our team, please submit a report via HackerOne here.

Support

This repository is not suitable for support. Please don't use our issue tracker for support requests, but for core WooCommerce issues only. Support can take place through the appropriate channels:

Support requests in issues on this repository will be closed on sight.

Contributing to WooCommerce

If you have a patch or have stumbled upon an issue with WooCommerce core, you can contribute this back to the code. Please read our contributor guidelines for more information how you can do this.



Made with 💜 by WooCommerce.
We're hiring! Come work with us!

100
Amit PatekarPune10 Ratings0 Reviews
7 days ago
NickNomad, somewhere in new jersey ...39 Ratings0 Reviews
"If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart."
2 months ago
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago
chandan kumarbanglore karnataka,india9 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

