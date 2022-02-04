A time range picker for your React app.
npm install @wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker or
yarn add @wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker.
import TimeRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker'.
<TimeRangePicker />. Use
onChange prop for getting new values.
A minimal demo page can be found in
sample directory.
Online demo is also available!
React-TimeRange-Picker will play nicely with React-DateRange-Picker and React-DateTimeRange-Picker. Check them out!
Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-TimeRange-Picker version.
|React version
|Newest compatible React-TimeRange-Picker version
|≥16.3
|latest
|≥16.0
|2.x
If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-Date-Picker.
Add React-TimeRange-Picker to your project by executing
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import TimeRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker';
function MyApp() {
const [value, onChange] = useState(['10:00', '11:00']);
return (
<div>
<TimeRangePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
</div>
);
}
If you don't want to use default React-TimeRange-Picker and React-Clock styles, you can import React-TimeRange-Picker without them by using
import TimeRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.
Styles loaded by the default entry file are
@wojtekmaj/react-timerange-picker/dist/TimeRangePicker.css and
react-clock/dist/Clock.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.
Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input and a clock.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|amPmAriaLabel
aria-label for the AM/PM select input.
|n/a
"Select AM/PM"
|autoFocus
|Automatically focuses the input on mount.
|n/a
true
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-timerange-picker" to the main React-TimeRange-Picker
<div> element.
|n/a
|clearAriaLabel
aria-label for the clear button.
|n/a
"Clear value"
|clearIcon
|Content of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|clockAriaLabel
aria-label for the clock button.
|n/a
"Toggle clock"
|clockClassName
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-clock" to the main React-Clock
<time> element.
|n/a
|clockIcon
|Content of the clock button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|closeClock
|Whether to close the clock on value selection.
true
false
|disabled
|Whether the time range picker should be disabled.
false
true
|disableClock
|When set to
true, will remove the clock and the button toggling its visibility.
false
true
|format
|Input format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are:
H,
HH,
h,
hh,
m,
mm,
s,
ss,
a.
|n/a
"h:m:s a"
|hourAriaLabel
aria-label for the hour input.
|n/a
"Hour"
|hourPlaceholder
placeholder for the hour input.
"--"
"hh"
|isOpen
|Whether the clock should be opened.
false
true
|locale
|Locale that should be used by the time range picker and the clock. Can be any IETF language tag.
|User's browser settings
"hu-HU"
|maxDetail
|How detailed time picking shall be. Can be
"hour",
"minute" or
"second".
"minute"
"second"
|maxTime
|Maximum time that the user can select.
|n/a
|minTime
|Minimum date that the user can select.
|n/a
|minuteAriaLabel
aria-label for the minute input.
|n/a
"Minute"
|minutePlaceholder
placeholder for the minute input.
"--"
"mm"
|name
|Input name prefix. Time from/Time to fields will be named
"yourprefix_from" and
"yourprefix_to" respectively.
"timerange"
"myCustomName"
|nativeInputAriaLabel
aria-label for the native time input.
|n/a
"Time"
|onChange
|Function called when the user picks a valid time.
|n/a
(value) => alert('New time is: ', value)
|onClockClose
|Function called when the clock closes.
|n/a
() => alert('Clock closed')
|onClockOpen
|Function called when the clock opens.
|n/a
() => alert('Clock opened')
|openClockOnFocus
|Whether to open the clock on input focus.
true
false
|rangeDivider
|Divider between time inputs.
"–"
" to "
|required
|Whether time input should be required.
false
true
|secondAriaLabel
aria-label for the second input.
|n/a
"Second"
|secondPlaceholder
placeholder for the second input.
"--"
"ss"
|value
|Input value.
|n/a
TimeRangePicker component passes all props to React-Clock, with the exception of
className (you can use
clockClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Clock component props.
The MIT License.
