rdp

@wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker

by Wojciech Maj
3.4.2

A datetime range picker for your React app.

Readme

npm downloads CI dependencies dev dependencies tested with jest

React-DateTimeRange-Picker

A datetime range picker for your React app.

  • Pick days, months, years, or even decades
  • Supports virtually any language
  • No moment.js needed

tl;dr

  • Install by executing npm install @wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker or yarn add @wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker.
  • Import by adding import DateTimeRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker'.
  • Use by adding <DateTimeRangePicker />. Use onChange prop for getting new values.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Looking for a time picker or a datetime picker?

React-DateTimeRange-Picker will play nicely with React-Date-Picker, React-Time-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!

Getting started

Compatibility

Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-DateTimeRange-Picker version.

React versionNewest compatible React-DateTimeRange-Picker version
≥16.3latest
≥16.02.x

React-Calendar, on which React-DateTimeRange-Picker relies heavily, uses modern web technologies. That's why it's so fast, lightweight and easy to style. This, however, comes at a cost of supporting only modern browsers.

Legacy browsers

If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-DateTimeRange-Picker.

Installation

Add React-DateTimeRange-Picker to your project by executing npm install @wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker or yarn add @wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker.

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import DateTimeRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker';

function MyApp() {
  const [value, onChange] = useState([new Date(), new Date()]);

  return (
    <div>
      <DateTimeRangePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
    </div>
  );
}

Custom styling

If you don't want to use default React-DateTimeRange-Picker, React-Calendar, and React-Clock styles, you can import React-DateTimeRange-Picker without them by using import DateTimeRangePicker from 'react-datetimerange-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.

Styles loaded by the default entry file are @wojtekmaj/react-datetimerange-picker/dist/DateTimeRangePicker.css, react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css, and react-clock/dist/Clock.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.

User guide

DateTimeRangePicker

Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input, and a calendar.

Props

Prop nameDescriptionDefault valueExample values
amPmAriaLabelaria-label for the AM/PM select input.n/a"Select AM/PM"
autoFocusAutomatically focuses the input on mount.n/atrue
calendarAriaLabelaria-label for the calendar button.n/a"Toggle calendar"
calendarClassNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-calendar" to the main React-Calendar <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
calendarIconContent of the calendar button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Calendar"
  • React element: <CalendarIcon />
classNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-datetimerange-picker" to the main React-DateTimeRange-Picker <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
clearAriaLabelaria-label for the clear button.n/a"Clear value"
clearIconContent of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Clear"
  • React element: <ClearIcon />
clockClassNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-clock" to the main React-Calendar <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
closeWidgetsWhether to close the widgets on value selection.truefalse
dayAriaLabelaria-label for the day input.n/a"Day"
disabledWhether the datetime range picker should be disabled.falsetrue
disableCalendarWhen set to true, will remove the calendar and the button toggling its visibility.falsetrue
disableClockWhen set to true, will remove the clock.falsetrue
formatInput format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are: y, M, MM, MMM, MMMM, d, dd, H, HH, h, hh, m, mm, s, ss, a.n/a"y-MM-dd h:mm:ss a"
hourAriaLabelaria-label for the hour input.n/a"Hour"
isCalendarOpenWhether the calendar should be opened.falsetrue
isClockOpenWhether the clock should be opened.falsetrue
localeLocale that should be used by the datetime range picker and the calendar. Can be any IETF language tag.User's browser settings"hu-HU"
maxDateMaximum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by maxDate will also be selectable, although React-DateTimeRange-Picker will ensure that no later date is selected.n/aDate: new Date()
maxDetailThe most detailed calendar view that the user shall see. View defined here also becomes the one on which clicking an item in the calendar will select a date and pass it to onChange. Can be "hour", "minute" or "second". Don't need hour picking? Try React-DateRange-Picker!"minute""second"
minDateMinimum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by minDate will also be selectable, although React-DateTimeRange-Picker will ensure that no earlier date is selected.n/aDate: new Date()
minDetailThe least detailed calendar view that the user shall see. Can be "month", "year", "decade" or "century"."century""decade"
minuteAriaLabelaria-label for the minute input.n/a"Minute"
monthAriaLabelaria-label for the month input.n/a"Month"
nameInput name prefix. Date from/Date to fields will be named "yourprefix_from" and "yourprefix_to" respectively."datetimerange""myCustomName"
nativeInputAriaLabelaria-label for the native datetime input.n/a"Date"
onCalendarCloseFunction called when the calendar closes.n/a() => alert('Calendar closed')
onCalendarOpenFunction called when the calendar opens.n/a() => alert('Calendar opened')
onChangeFunction called when the user picks a valid datetime. If any of the fields were excluded using custom format, new Date(y, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), where y is the current year, is going to serve as a "base".n/a(value) => alert('New date is: ', value)
onClockCloseFunction called when the clock closes.n/a() => alert('Clock closed')
onClockOpenFunction called when the clock opens.n/a() => alert('Clock opened')
openWidgetsOnFocusWhether to open the widgets on input focus.truefalse
rangeDividerDivider between datetime inputs."–"" to "
requiredWhether datetime input should be required.falsetrue
secondAriaLabelaria-label for the second input.n/a"Second"
showLeadingZerosWhether leading zeros should be rendered in datetime inputs.falsetrue
valueInput value.n/a
  • Date: new Date()
  • An array of dates: [new Date(2017, 0, 1), new Date(2017, 7, 1)]
yearAriaLabelaria-label for the year input.n/a"Year"

Calendar

DateTimeRangePicker component passes all props to React-Calendar, with the exception of className (you can use calendarClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Calendar component props.

License

The MIT License.

Author

Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl

