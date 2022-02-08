A date range picker for your React app.
npm install @wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker or
yarn add @wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker.
import DateRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker'.
<DateRangePicker />. Use
onChange prop for getting new values.
A minimal demo page can be found in
sample directory.
Online demo is also available!
React-DateRange-Picker will play nicely with React-Date-Picker, React-Time-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!
Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-DateRange-Picker version.
|React version
|Newest compatible React-DateRange-Picker version
|≥16.3
|latest
|≥16.0
|2.x
React-Calendar, on which React-DateRange-Picker relies heavily, uses modern web technologies. That's why it's so fast, lightweight and easy to style. This, however, comes at a cost of supporting only modern browsers.
If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-DateRange-Picker.
Add React-DateRange-Picker to your project by executing
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import DateRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker';
function MyApp() {
const [value, onChange] = useState([new Date(), new Date()]);
return (
<div>
<DateRangePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
</div>
);
}
If you don't want to use default React-DateRange-Picker and React-Calendar styles, you can import React-DateRange-Picker without them by using
import DateRangePicker from '@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.
Styles loaded by the default entry file are
@wojtekmaj/react-daterange-picker/dist/DateRangePicker.css and
react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.
Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input, and a calendar.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|autoFocus
|Automatically focuses the input on mount.
|n/a
true
|calendarAriaLabel
aria-label for the calendar button.
|n/a
"Toggle calendar"
|calendarClassName
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-calendar" to the main React-Calendar
<div> element.
|n/a
|calendarIcon
|Content of the calendar button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-daterange-picker" to the main React-DateRange-Picker
<div> element.
|n/a
|clearAriaLabel
aria-label for the clear button.
|n/a
"Clear value"
|clearIcon
|Content of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|closeCalendar
|Whether to close the calendar on value selection.
true
false
|dayAriaLabel
aria-label for the day input.
|n/a
"Day"
|dayPlaceholder
placeholder for the day input.
"--"
"dd"
|disabled
|Whether the date range picker should be disabled.
false
true
|disableCalendar
|When set to
true, will remove the calendar and the button toggling its visibility.
false
true
|format
|Input format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are:
y,
M,
MM,
MMM,
MMMM,
d,
dd.
|n/a
"y-MM-dd"
|isOpen
|Whether the calendar should be opened.
false
true
|locale
|Locale that should be used by the date range picker and the calendar. Can be any IETF language tag.
|User's browser settings
"hu-HU"
|maxDate
|Maximum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by maxDate will also be selectable, although React-DateRange-Picker will ensure that no later date is selected.
|n/a
|Date:
new Date()
|maxDetail
|The most detailed calendar view that the user shall see. View defined here also becomes the one on which clicking an item in the calendar will select a date and pass it to onChange. Can be
"month",
"year",
"decade" or
"century".
"month"
"year"
|minDate
|Minimum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by minDate will also be selectable, although React-DateRange-Picker will ensure that no earlier date is selected.
|n/a
|Date:
new Date()
|minDetail
|The least detailed calendar view that the user shall see. Can be
"month",
"year",
"decade" or
"century".
"century"
"decade"
|monthAriaLabel
aria-label for the month input.
|n/a
"Month"
|monthPlaceholder
placeholder for the month input.
"--"
"mm"
|name
|Input name prefix. Date from/Date to fields will be named
"yourprefix_from" and
"yourprefix_to" respectively.
"daterange"
"myCustomName"
|nativeInputAriaLabel
aria-label for the native date input.
|n/a
"Date"
|onCalendarClose
|Function called when the calendar closes.
|n/a
() => alert('Calendar closed')
|onCalendarOpen
|Function called when the calendar opens.
|n/a
() => alert('Calendar opened')
|onChange
|Function called when the user picks a valid date. If any of the fields were excluded using custom
format,
new Date(y, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), where
y is the current year, is going to serve as a "base".
|n/a
(value) => alert('New date is: ', value)
|openCalendarOnFocus
|Whether to open the calendar on input focus.
true
false
|rangeDivider
|Divider between date inputs.
"–"
" to "
|required
|Whether date input should be required.
false
true
|showLeadingZeros
|Whether leading zeros should be rendered in date inputs.
false
true
|value
|Input value.
|n/a
|yearAriaLabel
aria-label for the year input.
|n/a
"Year"
|yearPlaceholder
aria-label for the year input.
"----"
"yyyy"
DateRangePicker component passes all props to React-Calendar, with the exception of
className (you can use
calendarClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Calendar component props.
The MIT License.
