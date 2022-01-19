WMR

The tiny all-in-one development tool for modern web apps, in a single 2mb file with no dependencies.

All the features you'd expect and more, from development to production:

🔨 No entry points or pages to configure - just HTML files with <script type=module>

🦦 Safely import "packages" from npm without installation

📦 Smart bundling and caching for npm dependencies

↻ Hot reloading for modules, Preact components and CSS

⚡️ Lightning-fast JSX support that you can debug in the browser

💄 Import CSS files and CSS Modules ( *.module.css )

🔩 Out-of-the-box support for TypeScript

📂 Static file serving with hot reloading of CSS and images

🗜 Highly optimized Rollup-based production output ( wmr build )

📑 Crawls and pre-renders your app's pages to static HTML at build time

🏎 Built-in HTTP2 in dev and prod ( wmr serve --http2 )

🔧 Supports Rollup plugins, even in development where Rollup isn't used

Quickstart (recommended)

Create a new project in seconds using create-wmr:

npm init wmr your-project-name

or

yarn create wmr your-project-name

💁 If you'd like ESLint to be set up for you, add --eslint to the command. Note: this will use 150mb of disk space.

Check out the docs to learn more

Packages

Package Description Version wmr Tiny all-in-one development tool for modern web apps create-wmr Create a new WMR project in seconds @wmrjs/directory-import Import a directory's files as an Array @wmrjs/nomodule Generate legacy fallback bundles for older browsers @wmrjs/service-worker Bundle service workers preact-iso Optimal code-splitting, hydration and routing for Preact

Contributing

git clone git@github.com:preactjs/wmr.git cd wmr yarn yarn demo serve yarn demo build:prod && yarn demo serve:prod yarn workspace wmr build

Adding a changeset

Don't forget to also include a changeset, by running this command at the root of the project:

yarn changeset

This will take you through a process of selecting the changed packages, the version updates and a description of the change. Afterwards, changesets , will generate a .md file inside a .changeset directory. Please commit that file as well.

After all that, you are good to go. 👍