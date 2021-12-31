React based hooks to utilize the MediaRecorder API for audio, video and screen recording.
npm install @wmik/use-media-recorder
import React from 'react';
import useMediaRecorder from '@wmik/use-media-recorder';
function Player({ srcBlob, audio }) {
if (!srcBlob) {
return null;
}
if (audio) {
return <audio src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)} controls />;
}
return (
<video
src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)}
width={520}
height={480}
controls
/>
);
}
function ScreenRecorderApp() {
let {
error,
status,
mediaBlob,
stopRecording,
getMediaStream,
startRecording
} = useMediaRecorder({
recordScreen: true,
blobOptions: { type: 'video/webm' },
mediaStreamConstraints: { audio: true, video: true }
});
return (
<article>
<h1>Screen recorder</h1>
{error ? `${status} ${error.message}` : status}
<section>
<button
type="button"
onClick={getMediaStream}
disabled={status === 'ready'}
>
Share screen
</button>
<button
type="button"
onClick={startRecording}
disabled={status === 'recording'}
>
Start recording
</button>
<button
type="button"
onClick={stopRecording}
disabled={status !== 'recording'}
>
Stop recording
</button>
</section>
<Player srcBlob={mediaBlob} />
</article>
);
}
useMediaRecorder (Default export)
Creates a custom media recorder object using the MediaRecorder API.
Parameters (MediaRecorderProps)
|Property
|Type
|Description
|blobOptions
BlobPropertyBag
|Options used for creating a
Blob object.
|recordScreen
boolean
|Enable/disable screen capture.
|onStart
function
|Callback to run when recording starts.
|onStop
function
|Callback to run when recording stops. Accepts a
Blob object as a parameter.
|onError
function
|Callback to run when an error occurs while recording. Accepts an error object as a parameter.
|onDataAvailable
function
|Callback to run when recording data exists.
|mediaRecorderOptions
object
|Options used for creating
MediaRecorder object.
|mediaStreamConstraints*
MediaStreamConstraints
|Options used for creating a MediaStream object from
getDisplayMedia and
getUserMedia.
NOTE: * means it is required
Returns (MediaRecorderHookOptions)
|Property
|Type
|Description
|error
Error
|Information about an operation failure. Possible exceptions
|status
string
|Current state of recorder. One of
idle,
acquiring_media,
ready,
recording,
stopping,
stopped,
failed.
|mediaBlob
Blob
|Raw media data.
|isAudioMuted
boolean
|Indicates whether audio is active/inactive.
|stopRecording
function
|End a recording.
|getMediaStream
function
|Request for a media source. Camera, mic and/or screen access.
|clearMediaStream
function
|Resets the media stream object to
null.
|startRecording
function(timeSlice?)
|Begin a recording. Optional argument
timeSlice controls chunk size.
|pauseRecording
function
|Stop without ending a recording allowing the recording to continue later.
|resumeRecording
function
|Continue a recording from a previous pause.
|muteAudio
function
|Disable audio.
|unMuteAudio
function
|Enable audio.
|liveStream
MediaStream
|Real-time MUTED stream of current recording. Muted to prevent audio feedback.
function LiveStreamPreview({ stream }) {
let videoPreviewRef = React.useRef();
React.useEffect(() => {
if (videoPreviewRef.current && stream) {
videoPreviewRef.current.srcObject = stream;
}
}, [stream]);
if (!stream) {
return null;
}
return <video ref={videoPreviewRef} width={520} height={480} autoPlay />;
}
<LiveStreamPreview stream={liveStream} />
