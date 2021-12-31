React based hooks to utilize the MediaRecorder API for audio, video and screen recording.

Features

👀 Familiar API - Extends the MediaRecorder/MediaStream API with minimal abstraction making it easy to use.

🔴 Media recording - Supports audio 🎤, video 🎥 & screen 🖥️ recording.

🎛️ Configurable - Adjust settings to match your recording requirements.

💅 Headless - Build your own custom user interface to fit your style.

Installation

npm install @wmik/use-media-recorder

Example

import React from 'react' ; import useMediaRecorder from '@wmik/use-media-recorder' ; function Player ( { srcBlob, audio } ) { if (!srcBlob) { return null ; } if (audio) { return <audio src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)} controls />; } return ( <video src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)} width={520} height={480} controls /> ); } function ScreenRecorderApp() { let { error, status, mediaBlob, stopRecording, getMediaStream, startRecording } = useMediaRecorder({ recordScreen: true, blobOptions: { type: 'video/webm' }, mediaStreamConstraints: { audio: true, video: true } }); return ( <article> <h1>Screen recorder</h1> {error ? `${status} ${error.message}` : status} <section> <button type="button" onClick={getMediaStream} disabled={status === 'ready'} > Share screen </button> <button type="button" onClick={startRecording} disabled={status === 'recording'} > Start recording </button> <button type="button" onClick={stopRecording} disabled={status !== 'recording'} > Stop recording </button> </section> <Player srcBlob={mediaBlob} /> </article> ); }

Demo

Live demo example

API

useMediaRecorder (Default export)

Creates a custom media recorder object using the MediaRecorder API.

Parameters (MediaRecorderProps)

Property Type Description blobOptions BlobPropertyBag Options used for creating a Blob object. recordScreen boolean Enable/disable screen capture. onStart function Callback to run when recording starts. onStop function Callback to run when recording stops. Accepts a Blob object as a parameter. onError function Callback to run when an error occurs while recording. Accepts an error object as a parameter. onDataAvailable function Callback to run when recording data exists. mediaRecorderOptions object Options used for creating MediaRecorder object. mediaStreamConstraints* MediaStreamConstraints Options used for creating a MediaStream object from getDisplayMedia and getUserMedia .

NOTE: * means it is required

Returns (MediaRecorderHookOptions)

Property Type Description error Error Information about an operation failure. Possible exceptions status string Current state of recorder. One of idle , acquiring_media , ready , recording , stopping , stopped , failed . mediaBlob Blob Raw media data. isAudioMuted boolean Indicates whether audio is active/inactive. stopRecording function End a recording. getMediaStream function Request for a media source. Camera, mic and/or screen access. clearMediaStream function Resets the media stream object to null . startRecording function(timeSlice?) Begin a recording. Optional argument timeSlice controls chunk size. pauseRecording function Stop without ending a recording allowing the recording to continue later. resumeRecording function Continue a recording from a previous pause. muteAudio function Disable audio. unMuteAudio function Enable audio. liveStream MediaStream Real-time MUTED stream of current recording. Muted to prevent audio feedback.

More examples

function LiveStreamPreview ( { stream } ) { let videoPreviewRef = React.useRef(); React.useEffect( () => { if (videoPreviewRef.current && stream) { videoPreviewRef.current.srcObject = stream; } }, [stream]); if (!stream) { return null ; } return <video ref={videoPreviewRef} width={520} height={480} autoPlay />; } <LiveStreamPreview stream={liveStream} />

Related

License

MIT ©2020