Readme

use-media-recorder

React based hooks to utilize the MediaRecorder API for audio, video and screen recording.

Features

  • 👀 Familiar API - Extends the MediaRecorder/MediaStream API with minimal abstraction making it easy to use.
  • 🔴 Media recording - Supports audio 🎤, video 🎥 & screen 🖥️ recording.
  • 🎛️ Configurable - Adjust settings to match your recording requirements.
  • 💅 Headless - Build your own custom user interface to fit your style.

Installation

npm install @wmik/use-media-recorder

Example

import React from 'react';
import useMediaRecorder from '@wmik/use-media-recorder';

function Player({ srcBlob, audio }) {
  if (!srcBlob) {
    return null;
  }

  if (audio) {
    return <audio src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)} controls />;
  }

  return (
    <video
      src={URL.createObjectURL(srcBlob)}
      width={520}
      height={480}
      controls
    />
  );
}

function ScreenRecorderApp() {
  let {
    error,
    status,
    mediaBlob,
    stopRecording,
    getMediaStream,
    startRecording
  } = useMediaRecorder({
    recordScreen: true,
    blobOptions: { type: 'video/webm' },
    mediaStreamConstraints: { audio: true, video: true }
  });

  return (
    <article>
      <h1>Screen recorder</h1>
      {error ? `${status} ${error.message}` : status}
      <section>
        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={getMediaStream}
          disabled={status === 'ready'}
        >
          Share screen
        </button>
        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={startRecording}
          disabled={status === 'recording'}
        >
          Start recording
        </button>
        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={stopRecording}
          disabled={status !== 'recording'}
        >
          Stop recording
        </button>
      </section>
      <Player srcBlob={mediaBlob} />
    </article>
  );
}

Demo

Live demo example

API

useMediaRecorder (Default export)

Creates a custom media recorder object using the MediaRecorder API.

Parameters (MediaRecorderProps)

PropertyTypeDescription
blobOptionsBlobPropertyBagOptions used for creating a Blob object.
recordScreenbooleanEnable/disable screen capture.
onStartfunctionCallback to run when recording starts.
onStopfunctionCallback to run when recording stops. Accepts a Blob object as a parameter.
onErrorfunctionCallback to run when an error occurs while recording. Accepts an error object as a parameter.
onDataAvailablefunctionCallback to run when recording data exists.
mediaRecorderOptionsobjectOptions used for creating MediaRecorder object.
mediaStreamConstraints*MediaStreamConstraintsOptions used for creating a MediaStream object from getDisplayMedia and getUserMedia.

NOTE: * means it is required

Returns (MediaRecorderHookOptions)

PropertyTypeDescription
errorErrorInformation about an operation failure. Possible exceptions
statusstringCurrent state of recorder. One of idle, acquiring_media, ready, recording, stopping, stopped, failed.
mediaBlobBlobRaw media data.
isAudioMutedbooleanIndicates whether audio is active/inactive.
stopRecordingfunctionEnd a recording.
getMediaStreamfunctionRequest for a media source. Camera, mic and/or screen access.
clearMediaStreamfunctionResets the media stream object to null.
startRecordingfunction(timeSlice?)Begin a recording. Optional argument timeSlice controls chunk size.
pauseRecordingfunctionStop without ending a recording allowing the recording to continue later.
resumeRecordingfunctionContinue a recording from a previous pause.
muteAudiofunctionDisable audio.
unMuteAudiofunctionEnable audio.
liveStreamMediaStreamReal-time MUTED stream of current recording. Muted to prevent audio feedback.

More examples

function LiveStreamPreview({ stream }) {
  let videoPreviewRef = React.useRef();

  React.useEffect(() => {
    if (videoPreviewRef.current && stream) {
      videoPreviewRef.current.srcObject = stream;
    }
  }, [stream]);

  if (!stream) {
    return null;
  }

  return <video ref={videoPreviewRef} width={520} height={480} autoPlay />;
}

<LiveStreamPreview stream={liveStream} />

License

MIT ©2020

