This is a super-simple promise-based keyval store implemented with IndexedDB, originally based on async-storage by Mozilla.
It's small and tree-shakeable. If you only use get/set, the library is ~370 bytes (brotli'd), if you use all methods it's ~650 bytes.
Although this is tiny, it's a little larger than previous versions due to a massive bug in Safari. Hopefully this fix can be removed in the not-too-distant future, when a version of Safari without the bug reaches enough users.
localForage offers similar functionality, but supports older browsers with broken/absent IDB implementations. Because of that, it's orders of magnitude bigger (~7k).
This is only a keyval store. If you need to do more complex things like iteration & indexing, check out IDB on NPM (a little heavier at 1k). The first example in its README is how to create a keyval store.
npm install idb-keyval
Now you can require/import
idb-keyval:
import { get, set } from 'idb-keyval';
If you're targeting IE10/11, use the compat version, and import a
Promise polyfill.
// Import a Promise polyfill
import 'es6-promise/auto';
import { get, set } from 'idb-keyval/dist/esm-compat';
A well-behaved bundler should automatically pick the ES module or the CJS module depending on what it supports, but if you need to force it either way:
idb-keyval/dist/index.js EcmaScript module.
idb-keyval/dist/index.cjs CommonJS module.
Legacy builds:
idb-keyval/dist/compat.js EcmaScript module, transpiled for older browsers.
idb-keyval/dist/compat.cjs CommonJS module, transpiled for older browsers.
idb-keyval/dist/umd.js UMD module, also transpiled for older browsers.
These built versions are also available on jsDelivr, e.g.:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb-keyval@6/dist/umd.js"></script>
<!-- Or in modern browsers: -->
<script type="module">
import { get, set } from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/idb-keyval@6/+esm';
</script>
import { set } from 'idb-keyval';
set('hello', 'world');
Since this is IDB-backed, you can store anything structured-clonable (numbers, arrays, objects, dates, blobs etc), although old Edge doesn't support
null. Keys can be numbers, strings,
Dates, (IDB also allows arrays of those values, but IE doesn't support it).
All methods return promises:
import { set } from 'idb-keyval';
set('hello', 'world')
.then(() => console.log('It worked!'))
.catch((err) => console.log('It failed!', err));
import { get } from 'idb-keyval';
// logs: "world"
get('hello').then((val) => console.log(val));
If there is no 'hello' key, then
val will be
undefined.
Set many keyval pairs at once. This is faster than calling
set multiple times.
import { set, setMany } from 'idb-keyval';
// Instead of:
Promise.all([set(123, 456), set('hello', 'world')])
.then(() => console.log('It worked!'))
.catch((err) => console.log('It failed!', err));
// It's faster to do:
setMany([
[123, 456],
['hello', 'world'],
])
.then(() => console.log('It worked!'))
.catch((err) => console.log('It failed!', err));
This operation is also atomic – if one of the pairs can't be added, none will be added.
Get many keys at once. This is faster than calling
get multiple times. Resolves with an array of values.
import { get, getMany } from 'idb-keyval';
// Instead of:
Promise.all([get(123), get('hello')]).then(([firstVal, secondVal]) =>
console.log(firstVal, secondVal),
);
// It's faster to do:
getMany([123, 'hello']).then(([firstVal, secondVal]) =>
console.log(firstVal, secondVal),
);
Transforming a value (eg incrementing a number) using
get and
set is risky, as both
get and
set are async and non-atomic:
// Don't do this:
import { get, set } from 'idb-keyval';
get('counter').then((val) =>
set('counter', (val || 0) + 1);
);
get('counter').then((val) =>
set('counter', (val || 0) + 1);
);
With the above, both
get operations will complete first, each returning
undefined, then each set operation will be setting
1. You could fix the above by queuing the second
get on the first
set, but that isn't always feasible across multiple pieces of code. Instead:
// Instead:
import { update } from 'idb-keyval';
update('counter', (val) => (val || 0) + 1);
update('counter', (val) => (val || 0) + 1);
This will queue the updates automatically, so the first
update set the
counter to
1, and the second
update sets it to
2.
Delete a particular key from the store.
import { del } from 'idb-keyval';
del('hello');
Delete many keys at once. This is faster than calling
del multiple times.
import { del, delMany } from 'idb-keyval';
// Instead of:
Promise.all([del(123), del('hello')])
.then(() => console.log('It worked!'))
.catch((err) => console.log('It failed!', err));
// It's faster to do:
delMany([123, 'hello'])
.then(() => console.log('It worked!'))
.catch((err) => console.log('It failed!', err));
Clear all values in the store.
import { clear } from 'idb-keyval';
clear();
Get all entries in the store. Each entry is an array of
[key, value].
import { entries } from 'idb-keyval';
// logs: [[123, 456], ['hello', 'world']]
entries().then((entries) => console.log(entries));
Get all keys in the store.
import { keys } from 'idb-keyval';
// logs: [123, 'hello']
keys().then((keys) => console.log(keys));
Get all values in the store.
import { values } from 'idb-keyval';
// logs: [456, 'world']
values().then((values) => console.log(values));
By default, the methods above use an IndexedDB database named
keyval-store and an object store named
keyval. If you want to use something different, see custom stores.