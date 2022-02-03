Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser

Useful when you want the same hashing API in all environments. My cat calls it isomorphic.

In Node.js it uses require('crypto') , while in the browser it uses window.crypto .

The browser version is only ~300 bytes minified & gzipped.

Install

npm install crypto-hash

Usage

const {sha256} = require ( 'crypto-hash' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await sha256( '🦄' )); })();

API

Returns a Promise<string> with a hex-encoded hash.

Note that even though it returns a promise, in Node.js, the operation is synchronous 💩.

SHA-1 is insecure and should not be used for anything sensitive.

input

Type: string ArrayBuffer ArrayBufferView

options

Type: Object

outputFormat

Type: string

Values: hex buffer

Default: hex

Setting this to buffer makes it return an ArrayBuffer instead of a string .

Related

hasha - Hashing in Node.js made simple

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus