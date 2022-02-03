Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser
Useful when you want the same hashing API in all environments. My cat calls it isomorphic.
In Node.js it uses
require('crypto'), while in the browser it uses
window.crypto.
The browser version is only ~300 bytes minified & gzipped.
$ npm install crypto-hash
const {sha256} = require('crypto-hash');
(async () => {
console.log(await sha256('🦄'));
//=> '5df82936cbf0864be4b7ba801bee392457fde9e4'
})();
Returns a
Promise<string> with a hex-encoded hash.
Note that even though it returns a promise, in Node.js, the operation is synchronous 💩.
SHA-1 is insecure and should not be used for anything sensitive.
Type:
string
ArrayBuffer
ArrayBufferView
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Values:
hex
buffer
Default:
hex
Setting this to
buffer makes it return an
ArrayBuffer instead of a
string.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus