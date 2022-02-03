openbase logo
@wmhilton/crypto-hash

by Sindre Sorhus
1.0.2 (see all)

Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

567

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Hashing

Readme

crypto-hash Build Status

Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser

Useful when you want the same hashing API in all environments. My cat calls it isomorphic.

In Node.js it uses require('crypto'), while in the browser it uses window.crypto.

The browser version is only ~300 bytes minified & gzipped.

Install

$ npm install crypto-hash

Usage

const {sha256} = require('crypto-hash');

(async () => {
    console.log(await sha256('🦄'));
    //=> '5df82936cbf0864be4b7ba801bee392457fde9e4'
})();

API

sha1(input, [options])

sha256(input, [options])

sha384(input, [options])

sha512(input, [options])

Returns a Promise<string> with a hex-encoded hash.

Note that even though it returns a promise, in Node.js, the operation is synchronous 💩.

SHA-1 is insecure and should not be used for anything sensitive.

input

Type: string ArrayBuffer ArrayBufferView

options

Type: Object

outputFormat

Type: string
Values: hex buffer
Default: hex

Setting this to buffer makes it return an ArrayBuffer instead of a string.

  • hasha - Hashing in Node.js made simple

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Alternatives

arg
argon2Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Performant
4Bleeding Edge
md5
md5a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
oh
object-hashGenerate hashes from javascript objects in node and the browser.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
12M
has
hashaHashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.
GitHub Stars
886
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
string-hashFast string hashing function for Node.JS.
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
3M
has
hashringhashring is a consistent hashing algorithm for Node.js that is compatible with libketama and python's hash_ring package
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
113K
