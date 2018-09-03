Orchestrate Node functions using Amazon States Language

AWS Step Functions - overview of Amazon States Language, use cases, etc

statelint - a validator for Amazon States Language JSON files

https://docs.aws.amazon.com/step-functions/latest/dg/concepts-amazon-states-language.html

https://docs.aws.amazon.com/step-functions/latest/apireference/API_SendTaskSuccess.html

Install

$ npm install @wmfs/statebox --save

Usage

const Statebox = require ( '@wmfs/statebox' ) const statebox = new Statebox({}) const main = async function ( ) { await statebox.ready statebox.createModuleResources({ add : class Add { run(event, context) { context.sendTaskSuccess(event.number1 + event.number2) } }, subtract : class Subtract { init(resourceConfig, env, callback) { callback( null ) } run(event, context) { context.sendTaskSuccess(event.number1 - event.number2) } } }) await statebox.createStateMachines({ 'calculator' : { Comment : 'A simple calculator' , StartAt : 'OperatorChoice' , States : { OperatorChoice : { Type : 'Choice' , Choices : [{ Variable : '$.operator' , StringEquals : '+' , Next : 'Add' }, { Variable : '$.operator' , StringEquals : '-' , Next : 'Subtract' }] }, Add : { Type : 'Task' , InputPath : '$.numbers' , Resource : 'module:add' , ResultPath : '$.result' , End : true }, Subtract : { Type : 'Task' , InputPath : '$.numbers' , Resource : 'module:subtract' , ResultPath : '$.result' , End : true } } } }, {}, ) const executionDescription = await statebox.startExecution({ numbers : { number1 : 3 , number2 : 2 }, operator : '-' }, 'calculator' , {} ) console .log(executionDescription) } if ( require .main === module ) { main(); }

Testing

$ npm test

License

MIT