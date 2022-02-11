The next small thing in web development, powered by Svelte.
Sapper is a framework for building high-performance universal web apps. Read the guide or the introductory blog post to learn more.
Sapper's successor, SvelteKit, is currently available for use. Please see the FAQ for more details.
Clone the starter project template with degit... When cloning you have to choose between rollup or webpack:
npx degit "sveltejs/sapper-template#rollup" my-app
# or: npx degit "sveltejs/sapper-template#webpack" my-app
...then install dependencies and start the dev server...
cd my-app
npm install
npm run dev
...and navigate to localhost:3000. To build and run in production mode:
npm run build
npm start
Pull requests are encouraged and always welcome. Pick an issue and help us out!
To install and work on Sapper locally:
git clone https://github.com/sveltejs/sapper.git
cd sapper
npm install
npm run dev
You can make changes locally to Sapper and test it against a local Sapper project. For a quick project that takes almost no setup, use the default sapper-template project. Instruction on setup are found in that project repository.
To link Sapper to your project, from the root of your local Sapper git checkout:
cd sapper
npm link
Then, to link from
sapper-template (or any other given project):
cd sapper-template
npm link sapper
You should be good to test changes locally.
npm run test