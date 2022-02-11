openbase logo
@wlach/sapper

by sveltejs
0.29.2-a4 (see all)

The next small thing in web development, powered by Svelte

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

7.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

127

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sapper

The next small thing in web development, powered by Svelte.

What is Sapper?

Sapper is a framework for building high-performance universal web apps. Read the guide or the introductory blog post to learn more.

SvelteKit

Sapper's successor, SvelteKit, is currently available for use. Please see the FAQ for more details.

Get started

Clone the starter project template with degit... When cloning you have to choose between rollup or webpack:

npx degit "sveltejs/sapper-template#rollup" my-app
# or: npx degit "sveltejs/sapper-template#webpack" my-app

...then install dependencies and start the dev server...

cd my-app
npm install
npm run dev

...and navigate to localhost:3000. To build and run in production mode:

npm run build
npm start

Development

Pull requests are encouraged and always welcome. Pick an issue and help us out!

To install and work on Sapper locally:

git clone https://github.com/sveltejs/sapper.git
cd sapper
npm install
npm run dev

Linking to a Live Project

You can make changes locally to Sapper and test it against a local Sapper project. For a quick project that takes almost no setup, use the default sapper-template project. Instruction on setup are found in that project repository.

To link Sapper to your project, from the root of your local Sapper git checkout:

cd sapper
npm link

Then, to link from sapper-template (or any other given project):

cd sapper-template
npm link sapper

You should be good to test changes locally.

Running Tests

npm run test

License

MIT

