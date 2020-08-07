This repo is no longer actively maintained

A VueJS multianalytics tool

About

At Glovo we need to track a lot of events. And not in only one platform, but a few. That is why we needed vue-multianalytics, a simple plugin that allows you to track any event in multiple platforms at the same time.

This plugin has been inspired by the awesome library vue-ua, so a big thank you to it. If you want to just have Google Analytics, you should use vue-ua instead of vue-multianalytics.

Configuration

A typical npm install vue-multianalytics -s will be enough to download it.

To start using it, you need to add the plugin in your main .js entry

import VueMultianalytics from 'vue-multianalytics' let gaConfig = { appName : 'Test' , appVersion : '0.1' , trackingId : 'YOUR_UA' , debug : true , options : { 'clientId' : '35009a79-1a05-49d7-b876-2b884d0f825b' , 'siteSpeedSampleRate' : 10 } } let mixpanelConfig = { token : 'YOUR_TOKEN' } Vue.use(VueMultianalytics, { modules : { ga : gaConfig, mixpanel : mixpanelConfig } })

Using nuxt, you can use the flag returnModule to get the module and be able to inject it directly in the app as a plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMultianalytics from 'vue-multianalytics/dist/vue-multianalytics' let gaConfig = { appName : 'Test' , appVersion : '0.1' , trackingId : 'YOUR_UA' , debug : true , } let mixpanelConfig = { token : 'YOUR_TOKEN' } export default function ( { app, store }, inject ) { inject( 'ma' , VueMultianalytics.install( Vue, { modules : { ga : gaConfig, mixpanel : mixpanelConfig }, returnModule : true } ) ) }

Tracking

Once the configuration is completed, you can access the vue-multianalytics instance in your components like that :

this.$ma.trackEvent(params, excludedModules)

ExcludedModules

You can easily exclude modules from being fired by an event adding them to the excludedModules array. This is per-event based, so feel free to use them as you want

let excludedModules = [ 'mixpanel' ] this .$ma.trackEvent(params, excludedModules) this .$ma.trackEvent(params, [ 'mixpanel' , 'ga' ]) this .$ma.trackEvent(params)

VueRouter integration

vue-multianalytics can be integrated with vue-router to track each new screen view on router change.

To use this feature, you just need to pass your vue-router instance in the params property as vueRouter.

import VueMultianalytics from 'vue-multianalytics' import VueRouter from 'vue-router' const router = new VueRouter(...) let mixpanelConfig = { token : 'YOUR_TOKEN' } Vue.use(VueMultianalytics, { modules : { mixpanel : mixpanelConfig }, routing : { vueRouter : router, preferredProperty : 'name' , ignoredViews : [ 'homepage' ], ignoredModules : [ 'ga' ] } })

This feature will generate the view name according to a priority rule:

If you have defined a meta field in your route named analytics

const homeRoute = { path : '/home' , name : 'home' , meta : { analytics : 'ThisWillBeTheName' } }

If you define a preferredProperty in your vue-multianalytics params, that params will be the used as screen name. Possible params are: name , path , fullPath .

If you want to ignore some routes, just specify then in the ignoredViews param.

Custom Plugin

Usually you don't want to call directly the library, but call an interface first to manipulate the data before.

if (a === condition1) { this .$ma.trackEvent({ action : 'User click' }) } else { this .$ma.trackError({ description : 'Fatal error' }) } if (b === condition1) { this .$ma.trackEvent({ action : 'User click' }) } this .$mam.onUserClick(a) this .$mam.onUserClick(b)

To do it so, you just need to create a mixin to act as an interface with the vue-multianalytics.

Mixin

Just create a module that exports a function accepting as a parameter the analytics library:

export default function ( multianalytics ) { return { onUserClick (input) { if (input === true ) { multianalytics.trackEvent({ action : 'User click' }) } else { multianalytics.trackError({ description : 'Fatal error' }) } } } }

You can define inside all the methods that you want and call all the library api from the parameter received.

Binding

You just need to pass the mixin as the third parameter when you initialize the plugin

import VueMultianalytics from 'vue-multianalytics' import analyticsMixin from './analyticsMixin.js' Vue.use(VueMultianalytics, { modules : { ga : gaConfig } }, analyticsMixin)

Usage

Everything is already set, you can now call your mixin methods from anywhere in your vue application using this.$mam (instead of this.$ma ).

export default { data () { }, methods : { bannerClick (input) { this .$mam.onUserClick(input) } } }

API

this .$ma.trackView({ screenName : 'Homepage' })

trackEvent({category = 'Event', action, label = null, value = null})

this .$ma.trackEvent({ category : 'Click' , action : 'Homepage Click' , label : 'Great' , value : '' })

addTransaction({id, affiliation = '', revenue = 0, shipping = 0, tax = 0, currency = 'USD'})

this .$ma.addTransaction({ id : 1234 , affiliation : 'Acme Clothing' , revenue : 11.99 , shipping : 5 , tax : 1.29 })

addItem({id, name, sku, category, price = 0, quantity = 1})

this .$ma.addItem({ id : 123 , name : 'Fluffy Pink Bunnies' , sku : 'DD23444' , category : 'Party Toys' , price : '11.99' , quantity : '1' })

this .$ma.trackTransaction()

this .$ma.clearTransactions()

this .$ma.identify({ userId : 12345 , options : { newUser : true }})

this .$ma.reset()

this .$ma.setAlias( 'user1234@test.com' )

this .$ma.setUsername( 'user1234@test.com' )

this .$ma.setUserProperties({ userId : '12345' , name : 'John' })

this .$ma.setUserPropertiesOnce({ userId : '12345' , name : 'John' })

this .$ma.incrementUserProperties({ loginCount : 1 , pagesPrinted : 5 })

this .$ma.setSuperProperties({ platform : 'Mobile' })

this .$ma.setSuperPropertiesOnce({ platform : 'Mobile' })

Modules

Currently, supported modules are the following

Google Analytics

Name: ga Config:

appName: 'Test' , appVersion : '0.1' , trackingId : 'YOUR_UA' , ecommerce : true , config : {} debug : true

Supported Events: trackView , trackEvent , trackException , addTransaction , addItem , trackTransaction , clearTransactions , setUsername , trackTiming

Mixpanel

Name: mixpanel Config:

token: 'YOUR_TOKEN' config : {} debug : true

Supported Events: trackView , trackEvent , setAlias , setUsername , setUserProperties , setUserPropertiesOnce , incrementUserProperties , setSuperPropertiesOnce , setSuperProperties , setSuperPropertiesOnce

Facebook Pixel

Name: facebook Config:

token: 'YOUR_TOKEN' debug : true

Supported Events: trackView , trackEvent

Segment

Name: segment Config:

token: 'YOUR_TOKEN' debug : true

Supported Events: trackView , trackEvent , setAlias , setUserProperties , setSuperProperties

MParticle

Name: mparticle Config:

token: 'YOUR_TOKEN' debug : true

Supported Events: trackView , trackEvent , setAlias , setUserProperties , setSuperProperties

Custom Modules

You can now add your own custom modules simply by calling VueMultianalytics.addCustomModule(name, Module)

Example:

class OwnModule extends BasicModule { init() { } trackView ({viewName}) { if ( this .config.debug) { logDebug(viewName) } myowntrack( "Page Viewed" , { "page" : viewName }) } }

import Vue from 'vue' import VueMultianalytics from 'vue-multianalytics' import OwnModule from 'OwnModule.js' VueMultianalytics.addCustomModule( 'ownModule' , OwnModule) Vue.use(VueMultianalytics, { modules : { ownModule : { } } })

Thanks @anteriovieira for the suggestion

Todo

Demo 👍

👍 Further integration with mixpanel 👍

👍 Ecommerce support 👍

👍 Own module 👍

👍 New events: registerSuperproperties , alias , timedEvents

, , timedEvents New modules: segment , mparticle appboy, kissmetrics?

, appboy, kissmetrics? Tests

License

MIT