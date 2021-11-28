@withjoy/babel-plugin-styled-components

This plugin is a highly recommended supplement to the base styled-components library, offering some useful features:

consistently hashed component classNames between environments (a must for server-side rendering)

better debugging through automatic annotation of your styled components based on their context in the file system, etc.

various types of minification for styles and the tagged template literals styled-components uses

Quick start

Install the plugin first:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-styled-components

Then add it to your babel configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "babel-plugin-styled-components" ] }

Changelog

See Github Releases

Documentation

The documentation for this plugin lives on the styled-components website!

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2016-present Vladimir Danchenkov and Maximilian Stoiber.

See LICENSE.md for more information.