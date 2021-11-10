SteamUser allows you to communicate with the Steam servers in the same manner as a proper Steam client. It's designed to be a self-contained module which provides all the functionality expected of a Steam user client.
Install it from npm:
$ npm install steam-user
Some of the documentation for
SteamUser, especially documentation for experimental features (but not exclusively),
is located in the GitHub wiki.
There are a number of coding patterns that are repeated throughout
SteamUser. Please read this section in its
entirety before starting work with
SteamUser.
All methods listed in this document that accept a callback also return a
Promise. You may use either callbacks or
promises.
Legacy callbacks return their data spanning across multiple arguments. All promises (which return any data at all)
return a single object containing one or more properties. The names of these properties for legacy callbacks are the
names of the callback arguments listed in this readme. Newer callbacks return a single object
response argument, which
is identical to the promise output for that method.
Some methods indicate that their callback is required or optional. You are never required to use callbacks over promises, but if a callback is listed as optional then an unhandled promise rejection will not raise a warning/error. If a callback is listed as required and you neither supply a callback nor handle the promise rejection, then a promise rejection will raise a warning, and eventually a crash in a future Node.js release.
There are a lot of enums used in Steam. They're all available directly from
SteamUser. For example, access
EResult
using
SteamUser.EResult.
All enums can be viewed on GitHub.
Additionally, for convenience, the name of an enum value is available from any enum at the key identified by the enum
value. For example, given an EResult of
88 you can translate it using
SteamUser.EResult[88] which gives you
the string
TwoFactorCodeMismatch.
Static methods, or functions attached directly to
SteamUser, are called on the root module and not on instantiated handler instances.
amount - The amount of the currency
currency - The currency code value in the
ECurrencyCode enum
Formats a currency value and returns a string. For example:
console.log(SteamUser.formatCurrency(12.34, SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.USD)); // $12.34
console.log(SteamUser.formatCurrency(12345, SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.JPY)); // � 12345
console.log(SteamUser.formatCurrency(123.45, SteamUser.ECurrencyCode.EUR)); // 123,45�
There are a number of options which can control the behavior of the
SteamUser object. They are:
Controls where the Steam server list and sentry files are written. If
null, no data will be automatically stored.
Defaults to a platform-specific user data directory.
$OPENSHIFT_DATA_DIR/node-steamuser
%localappdata%\doctormckay\node-steamuser
~/Library/Application Support/node-steamuser
$XDG_DATA_HOME/node-steamuser, or
~/.local/share/node-steamuser if
$XDG_DATA_HOME isn't defined or is empty
If you don't want to (or can't) save data to the disk, you can implement your own storage engine. To do this, simply add the following code:
user.storage.on('save', function(filename, contents, callback) {
// filename is the name of the file, as a string
// contents is a Buffer containing the file's contents
// callback is a function which you MUST call on completion or error, with a single error argument
// For example:
someStorageSystem.saveFile(filename, contents, function(err) {
callback(err);
});
});
user.storage.on('read', function(filename, callback) {
// filename is the name of the file, as a string
// callback is a function which you MUST call on completion or error, with an error argument and a Buffer argument
// For example:
someStorageSystem.readFile(filename, function(err, file) {
if(err) {
callback(err);
return;
}
callback(null, file);
});
});
In this manner, you can save data to a database, a cloud service, or anything else you choose.
A boolean which controls whether or not
SteamUser will automatically reconnect to Steam if disconnected due to Steam going down.
Defaults to
true.
A boolean which controls whether or not
SteamUser will use a single sentry file for all accounts.
If off, a file named
sentry.accountname.bin will be saved for each account.
If on, a file named
sentry.bin will be used for all accounts.
Defaults to
false.
What kind of machine ID will SteamUser send to Steam when logging on? Should be a value from
EMachineIDType.
Added in 1.7.0.
Defaults to
AccountNameGenerated.
If you're using
machineIdType
AccountGenerated, this is the format it uses. This is an array of three strings, each of which will be hashed with SHA1 before being sent to Steam.
{account_name} will be replaced with the current account name.
Added in 1.13.0.
Defaults to
["SteamUser Hash BB3 {account_name}", "SteamUser Hash FF2 {account_name}", "SteamUser Hash 3B3 {account_name}"].
If enabled, then
node-steam-user will internally cache data in memory about all apps and packages that it knows about.
Currently,
node-steam-user "knows about" an app/package if:
getProductInfo
getProductInfo, or
getPersonas
This option is required in order to use several methods and events. This works when logging in anonymously.
Added in 3.3.0.
Defaults to
false.
If
picsCacheAll is enabled,
enablePicsCache is enabled, and
changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero, then apps and
packages which get updated while your bot is running will also be added to the cache. Default behavior is to only cache
apps and packages that are "known" via the above criteria.
Added in 3.3.0.
Defaults to
false.
If
enablePicsCache is enabled, then
node-steam-user will automatically request app/package changes (via
getProductChanges) for known apps and packages, and update the internal cache when they update. This is the frequency,
in milliseconds, for changelist update requests. Set to
0 to disable.
Added in 3.3.0.
Defaults to
60000. Minimum value
1000, although you're recommended to not go below 10 seconds or so.
Set this to an object where keys are header names and values are header values, and those headers will be included
with all HTTP requests
node-steam-user makes to the Steam WebAPI.
Added in 3.29.0.
Defaults to
{}.
Pass an IP here (as a string) to bind to that address, or
null to let the OS decide.
Added in 4.0.0.
Defaults to
null.
Pass a port here to bind to that port, or
null to let the OS decide.
Added in 4.0.0.
Defaults to
null.
Specify a URL here to use an HTTP proxy. For example,
http://user:pass@1.2.3.4:8081
Added in 4.0.0.
A value from
EConnectionProtocol.
Added in 4.0.0.
Defaults to
Auto.
Set this to the full name of a language (e.g. "english" or "spanish") to localize specific things within steam-user.
Currently this is only used to localize
rich_presence_string in
user event data and in
requestRichPresence.
Added in 4.0.0.
Defaults to
english.
If you're having trouble connecting to Steam (e.g. through a firewall or a proxy), set this to
true. When in web
compatibility mode, connections to Steam will always use WebSockets (the
protocol option will be ignored, and you
will get a warning if you set it to
TCP), and only Steam servers listening on port 443 will be considered.
Added in 4.6.0.
Defaults to
false.
null if not connected, a
SteamID containing your SteamID otherwise.
An object containing options for this
SteamUser. Read-only; use
setOption or
setOptions to change an option.
v1.12.0 or later is required to use this property
Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your public IP as reported by Steam, in "x.x.x.x" format.
v1.12.0 or later is required to use this property
Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your cell (region ID) on the Steam network.
v3.7.0 or later is required to use this property
Only defined if you're currently logged on. This is your vanity URL (the part that goes after
/id/ in your profile
URL). Falsy if you don't have one.
An object containing information about your account.
null until
accountInfo is emitted.
name - Your account's Steam (persona) name
country - The country code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US"
authedMachines - How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard
flags - Your account's bitwise flags
facebookID - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID
facebookName - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your (real) name on Facebook
An object containing information about your account's email address.
null until
emailInfo is emitted.
address - Your email address
validated -
true if your email is validated,
false if not
An object containing information about your account's limitations.
null until
accountLimitations is emitted.
limited -
true if your account is limited,
false if not
communityBanned -
true if your account is banned from Steam Community,
false if not
locked -
true if your account is locked,
false if not (accounts can also be locked by Support)
canInviteFriends -
true if your account can invite friends,
false if not
An object containing information about your account's VAC bans.
null until
vacBans is emitted.
numBans - How many bans are registered on your account
appids - An array of AppIDs from which you're banned. Since each ban affects a range of AppIDs, some of the AppIDs in this array may not exist.
An object containing information about your Steam Wallet.
null until
wallet is emitted.
hasWallet -
true if your account has a Steam Wallet,
false if not
currency - The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as
SteamUser.ECurrencyCode)
balance - Your account's current wallet balance
An array containing license data for the packages which your Steam account owns.
null until
licenses is emitted.
An array containing gifts and guest passes you've received but haven't accepted (to your library or to your inventory) or declined.
null until
gifts is emitted. Each object in the array contains these properties:
gid - The ID of this gift/guest pass, as a string (it's a 64-bit number)
packageid - The ID of the package which this gift/guest pass will grant
TimeCreated - A
Date object for when this gift was purchased or guest pass was granted
TimeExpiration - A
Date object for when this guest pass will expire (if it's a gift, this will be Mon Jan 18 2038 22:14:07 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time))
TimeSent - A
Date object for when this gift/guest pass was sent to you
TimeAcked - Appears to be the same as
TimeSent
TimeRedeemed - Appears to always be
null
RecipientAddress - Appears to always be an empty string
SenderAddress - Appears to always be an empty string
SenderName - The Steam display name of the user who sent you this gift
An object containing persona data about all Steam users we've encountered or requested data for. Key are 64-bit SteamIDs,
and values are identical to the objects received in the
user event.
This property may not be updated unless you set your instance to online.
An object containing information about all Steam groups we've encountered. Keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and values are
identical to those received in the
group event.
This property may not be updated unless you set your instance to online.
An object containing information about all legacy chat rooms we're in. Keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, values are objects with this structure:
name - The name of the chat, or empty if it's a multi-user chat
private -
true if only group members can join,
false if it's open to everyone
invisibleToFriends -
true if the chat is invisible to friends,
false if visible (unsure what this means at this time)
officersOnlyChat -
true if only group officers can chat right now,
false if everyone can
unjoinable -
true if the chat can't be joined,
false if it can (note that this doesn't necessary mean your effective access)
members - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs of users in this chat room, and whose values are objects with this structure:
rank - A value from
EClanRank
permissions - A bitstring of values in
EChatPermission for the user's permissions in this chat
An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and whose values are values from the
EFriendRelationship enum. Therefore, you can deduce your friends list from this object.
When we get unfriended, instead of setting the value to
EFriendRelationship.None, the key is deleted from the object entirely.
This isn't populated after logon until
friendsList is emitted.
An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs, and whose values are from the
EClanRelationship enum. Therefore, you can deduce which groups you're in from this object.
When we leave a group, instead of setting the value to
EClanRelationship.None, the key is deleted from the object entirely.
This isn't populated after logon until
groupList is emitted.
v1.10.0 or later is required to use this property
An object containing your friend groups (in the official client, these are called tags). Keys are numeric group IDs, and objects as follows:
name - A
string containing the name of the group.
members - An array containing
SteamID objects for the members of this friend group.
v3.15.0 or later is required to use this property
An object containing the nicknames you have assigned to other users. Keys are numeric 64-bit SteamIDs, properties are strings containing that user's nickname.
This is empty until
nicknameList is emitted.
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this property
An object containing cached data about known apps and packages. Only useful if the
enablePicsCache option is
true.
changenumber - The last known changenumber
apps - An object whose keys are AppIDs and values are objects identical to those returned by
getProductInfo
packages - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and values are objects identical to those returned by
getProductInfo
v4.0.0 or later is required to use this property
This is a
SteamChatRoomClient instance. Use this object to chat with friends and chat rooms.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
v4.2.0 or later is required to use this property
Contains the name of this package. The value is always
"steam-user". This allows other modules to verify interoperability.
v4.2.0 or later is required to use this property
Contains the version of this package. For example,
"4.2.0". This allows other modules to verify interoperability.
options - An optional object containing zero or more options to set for this
SteamUser.
Constructs a new
SteamUser.
Prior to v4.0.0, it was possible to pass a SteamClient instance as the first argument to this constructor. This functionality was removed in v4.0.0. See the full list of v4 changes.
option - The name of the option to set
value - The value to set for this option
Changes the value of an option.
options - An object containing zero or more options.
sentry - A Buffer containing the binary sentry file, binary SHA1 hash, or
null to unset the set sentry
If you aren't using
dataDirectory or you just want to provide your own sentry file, you can do it using this method.
You should call this before calling
logOn. When you log on,
SteamUser will use this sentry file.
You can provide either an entire sentryfile (preferred), or a Buffer containing the binary SHA1 hash of your sentryfile
(e.g. the output of the
sentry event in node-steam 0.6.x).
details - An object containing details for this logon
accountName - If logging into a user account, the account's name
password - If logging into an account without a login key or a web logon token, the account's password
loginKey - If logging into an account with a login key, this is the account's login key
webLogonToken - If logging into an account with a client logon token obtained from the web, this is the token
steamID - If logging into an account with a client logon token obtained from the web, this is your account's SteamID, as a string or a
SteamID object
authCode - If you have a Steam Guard email code, you can provide it here. You might not need to, see the
steamGuard event. (Added in 1.9.0)
twoFactorCode - If you have a Steam Guard mobile two-factor authentication code, you can provide it here. You might not need to, see the
steamGuard event. (Added in 1.9.0)
rememberPassword -
true if you want to get a login key which can be used in lieu of a password for subsequent logins.
false or omitted otherwise.
logonID - A 32-bit integer to identify this login. The official Steam client derives this from your machine's private IP (it's the
obfuscated_private_ip field in
CMsgClientLogOn). If you try to logon twice to the same account from the same public IP with the same
logonID, the first session will be kicked with reason
SteamUser.EResult.LogonSessionReplaced. Defaults to
0 if not specified.
"192.168.1.5")
machineName - A string containing the name of this machine that you want to report to Steam. This will be displayed on steamcommunity.com when you view your games list (when logged in).
clientOS - A number to identify your client OS. Auto-detected if you don't provide one.
dontRememberMachine - If you're providing an
authCode but you don't want Steam to remember this sentryfile, pass
true here.
v3.11.0 or later is required to use
machineName or
dontRememberMachine.
v4.3.0 or later is required to use
webLogonToken.
Logs onto Steam. Omit the
details object if you wish to login to an anonymous user account.
There are four ways to log onto Steam:
accountName (or the
details object entirely) and you will log onto an anonymous user account.
accountName
password
authCode - Specify if you are using an email Steam Guard code.
twoFactorCode - Specify if you are using a TOTP two-factor code (required if your account has 2FA enabled).
rememberPassword - Specify if you want to get a login key for subsequent logins.
logonID - Defaults to 0 if not specified.
machineName - Defaults to empty string if not specified.
clientOS - Defaults to an auto-detected value if not specified.
dontRememberMachine - Only relevant if using an
authCode. Defaults to
false if not specified.
loginKey
webLogonToken
steamID
accountName
loginKey
rememberPassword - Specify if you want to get a new login key for subsequent logins.
logonID - Defaults to 0 if not specified.
machineName - Defaults to empty string if not specified.
clientOS - Defaults to an auto-detected value if not specified.
password
authCode
twoFactorCode
dontRememberMachine
webLogonToken
steamID
webSession will NOT be emitted automatically, and you will need to use
webLogOn() to get a web session.
accountName
webLogonToken
steamID
password
authCode
twoFactorCode
dontRememberMachine
loginKey
rememberPassword
logonID
machineName
clientOS
Logs you off of Steam and closes the connection.
v3.18.0 or later is required to use this method
Logs you off of Steam and then immediately back on. If you aren't logged into an anonymous account, then you must
set
rememberPassword to
true when logging on initially to use this. You also must wait for the
loginKey event to be emitted before you can use this. Attempts to call this method without both
criteria being met will result in an
Error being thrown and nothing else will happen.
When used,
disconnected and then
loggedOn will be emitted in succession. This is essentially the same as using
logOff() and then calling
logOn() immediately in the
disconnected event callback.
SteamUser will automatically log onto steamcommunity.com when a successful connection to Steam is established (as an
individual user), but you can call
webLogOn() to create a new session if your old one expires or becomes invalid.
Listen for the
webSession event to get your cookies.
callback - Optional. Called when a response is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
Requests Steam to send you a validation email to your registered email address.
callback - Required. Called when the activation email has been sent.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - An object containing the response data
v2.0.0 or later is required to use this method
Starts the process to turn on TOTP for your account. You must have a phone number already linked with and verified on your account.
You'll be sent an SMS with an activation code that you'll need to provide to
finalizeTwoFactor.
You should save the entire
response object somewhere secure. You can use
JSON.stringify on it safely.
Properties of note in the
response object:
status - A value from
EResult. If this is not
OK (1), then the request failed.
shared_secret - This is your secret that's used for two-factor authentication.
identity_secret - This is your secret that's used for trade confirmation.
revocation_code - You will need this in the future to disable two-factor authentication.
secret - A
Buffer containing your shared secret
activationCode - A
string containing the activation code you got in your SMS
callback - Required.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v2.0.0 or later is required to use this method
Finishes the process of enabling TOTP two-factor authentication for your account. You can use
steam-totp in the future when logging on to get a code.
If TOTP two-factor authentication is enabled, a code will be required on every login unless a
loginKey is used.
callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
isSteamGuardEnabled -
true if Steam Guard is enabled for your account,
false if not
timestampSteamGuardEnabled - A
Date object representing when Steam Guard was enabled for your account, or
null if not available
timestampMachineSteamGuardEnabled - A
Date object representing when your current machine was authorized with Steam Guard, or
null if not available
canTrade -
true if Steam Guard will allow you to trade,
false if not. You may still be blocked by a trade ban or another trading limitation.
timestampTwoFactorEnabled - A
Date object representing when the Steam Guard Mobile Authenticator was enabled for your account, or
null if not enabled
isPhoneVerified -
true if your account has a linked phone,
false if not
v1.11.0 or later is required to use this method.
v1.12.0 or later is required to use
canTrade.
v3.3.3 or later is required to use
timestampTwoFactorEnabled.
v3.5.0 or later is required to use
isPhoneVerified.
Requests details about your account's Steam Guard status. This could be used to see if your account passes the Steam Guard trading requirements.
In order to trade, all of the following must be true:
enabled must be
true (account-level restriction)
enabledTime must be at least 15 days ago (account-level restriction)
machineTime OR
twoFactorTime must be at least 7 days ago (sentryfile-level restriction)
callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
timestampLastPasswordChange - A
Date object representing when your password was last changed, or
null if never changed
timestampLastPasswordReset - A
Date object representing when your password was last reset via the "forgot your password" utility, or
null if never reset
timestampLastEmailChange - A
Date object representing when your email address was last changed, or
null if never changed
v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets when you last changed various account credentials.
callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
secretID - A numeric ID assigned to your key by Steam
key - Your account's "auth secret", as a
Buffer
v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets your account's auth secret, which is the pre-shared key used for in-home streaming.
callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
privacy_state - The privacy state of your profile
privacy_state_inventory - The privacy state of your Steam inventory
privacy_state_gifts - The privacy state of your Steam gift inventory
privacy_state_ownedgames - The privacy state of your owned games list
privacy_state_playtime - The privacy state of your game playtime
privacy_state_friendslist - The privacy state of your friends list
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves your account's privacy settings. You can't change your privacy state using steam-user; you'll need to use steamcommunity.
callback - Optional. A function to be called once Steam receives and responds to this request.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v3.21.0 or later is required to use this method
If this account is being used to play a game on another logon session, calling this method will kick that other session
off of Steam entirely (it will get an
error event if the other session is using node-steam-user).
apps - An array, object, string, or number (see below)
force - Optional, default
false. If
true and this account is playing a game elsewhere, calls
kickPlayingSession first.
v3.21.0 or later is required to use
force
Reports to Steam that you're playing or using zero or more games/apps. To exit all games/apps, use an empty array
[].
To play a single game by AppID, use a single integer (e.g.
440)
To play a single non-Steam game by name, use a single string (e.g.
"Minecraft")
To play a single game by AppID and name (the client-provided name is what is given to the WebAPI and mobile app), use an object of this format:
{
"game_id": 440,
"game_extra_info": "Team Fortress 2"
}
You can use multiple apps by providing an array of any mixture of the above formats.
appid - The AppID of the app for which you'd like the current player/user count (use
0 to get current logged-in Steam user count)
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
playerCount - How many Steam users are currently playing/using the app
Requests a count of how many Steam users are currently playing/using an app.
conditions - A filter string or an object containing one or more of the following properties:
app_id - The AppID of the game for which you want servers
geo_location_ip - The IP address of the querying client, used for geolocation (in
x.x.x.x format)
region_code - The region code where you want servers
filter_text - A filter string
max_servers - Maximum number of servers to return in this response (default and hard limit 5000)
callback - Called when the response is available
err - If an error occurred, this is an
Error object. Otherwise, it's
null.
servers - An array of objects containing server data
ip - The server's IP in
x.x.x.x format
port - The server's game port
players - How many authenticated players are on this server (the Steam server browser will use this value if the gameserver itself reports more players and doesn't report itself as full, to prevent inflated player counts)
Requests a list of game servers from the master server.
filter - A master server filter string
limit - How many servers should be returned, at maximum. Hard limit is 20,000.
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
servers - An array of objects containing server data
addr - The server's IP address in
x.x.x.x:p format
gameport - The port the server is running on for game clients
specport - The port the server is running on for spectator clients (
null for none)
steamid - A
SteamID object containing the server's SteamID
name - The server's hostname
appid - The AppID of the game which the server is serving
gamedir - The directory of the game which the server is serving
version - The version of the game which the server is serving
product - The product name of the game which the server is serving
region - The region code for where the server is located
players - How many people are currently on this server
max_players - How many people can be on the server at once
bots - How many CPU players are currently on this server
map - The name of the map which the server is currently running
secure -
true if the server is VAC-secure,
false if not
dedicated -
true if the server is dedicated,
false if listen
os -
w if the server is running on Windows,
l for Linux
gametype - The server's tags, separated by commas
Works when anonymous. Requests a list gameservers from Steam matching a given filter, along with information about the server as Steam knows it.
ips - An array of IP addresses, in
x.x.x.x:p format
callback - Called when requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
servers - An object whose keys are IP addresses in
x.x.x.x:p format and values are
SteamID objects
Works when anonymous. Gets current SteamIDs for servers running on given addresses.
steamids - An array of
SteamID objects, or something which can parse into one (64-bit SteamID as string, Steam3 rendered format)
callback - Called when requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
servers - An object whose keys are 64-bit numeric SteamIDs and values are IP addresses in
x.x.x.x:p format
Works when anonymous. Gets current IP addresses for servers with given SteamIDs.
sinceChangenumber - The changenumber of the last known changelist. You will get changes which have occurred since then and now. You won't get any info except the current changenumber if you request more than around 5,000 changenumbers in the past.
callback - Called when data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
currentChangenumber - The changenumber of the newest changelist
appChanges - An array of objects for apps which have changed. Each object has these properties:
appid - The AppID of the app
change_number - The changenumber of the latest changelist in which the app has changed
needs_token -
true if you need an access token to get most details about this app,
null if not
packageChanges - An array of objects for packages which have changed. Each object has the same properties as the
apps array, except
appid is
packageid.
Works when anonymous. Requests a list of all apps/packages which have changed since a given changenumber.
apps - Either an array of AppIDs, or an array of objects containing
appid and
access_token properties
packages - Either an array of PackageIDs, or an array of objects containing
packageid and
access_token properties
inclTokens - Optional boolean to automatically request product access tokens if they need them. The default value is false.
callback - Called when requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
apps - An object whose keys are AppIDs and whose values are objects
changenumber - The changenumber of the latest changelist in which this app changed
missingToken -
true if you need to provide an access token to get more details about this app
appinfo - An object whose structure is identical to the output of
app_info_print in the Steam console
packages - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and whose values are objects. Each object has the same properties as the
apps array, except
appinfo is
packageinfo.
unknownApps - An array of input AppIDs which don't exist
unknownPackages - An array of input PackageIDs which don't exist
Works when anonymous. Requests details about one or more apps or packages.
If you have the PICS cache enabled and the risk of getting stale data is acceptable, you could check
the PICS cache if you want instead of calling
getProductInfo.
apps - An array of AppIDs
packages - An array of PackageIDs
callback - Called when requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
appTokens - An object whose keys are AppIDs and whose values are access tokens
packageTokens - An object whose keys are PackageIDs and whose values are access tokens
appDeniedTokens - An array of AppIDs for which Steam denied you an access token
packageDeniedTokens - An array of PackageIDs for which Steam denied you an access token
Works when anonymous. Requests access tokens for one or more apps or packages. These access tokens can be used with
getProductInfo.
Access tokens are global. That is, everyone who has access to an app receives the same token. Tokens do not seem to expire.
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude apps that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns an array of AppIDs which your account owns. This cannot be safely called until
appOwnershipCached is emitted.
enablePicsCache must be
true to use this method. Otherwise, an
Error will be thrown.
appid - A numeric AppID
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude apps that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns
true if your account owns the specified AppID, or
false if not. This cannot be safely called until
appOwnershipCached is emitted.
enablePicsCache must be
true to use this method. Otherwise, an
Error will be thrown.
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude depots that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns an array of depot IDs which your account owns. This cannot be safely called until
appOwnershipCached is emitted.
enablePicsCache must be
true to use this method. Otherwise, an
Error will be thrown.
depotid - A numeric depot ID
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude depots that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns
true if your account owns the specified depot, or
false if not. This cannot be safely called until
appOwnershipCached is emitted.
enablePicsCache must be
true to use this method. Otherwise, an
Error will be thrown.
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude packages that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns an array of package IDs which your account owns. If you logged in anonymously, this can be safely called
immediately following logon. Otherwise, this cannot be safely called until
licenses is emitted.
packageid - A numeric package ID
excludeSharedLicenses - Pass
true to exclude packages that are owned via a shared license, and not directly on this account (default
false)
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.7.0 or later is required to use
excludeSharedLicenses
Returns
true if your account owns the specified package ID, or
false if not. If you logged in anonymously, this can
be safely called immediately following logon. Otherwise, this cannot be safely called until
licenses is emitted.
language - The language you want tag names in, e.g. "english" or "spanish"
tagIDs - An array of one or more tag IDs
callback - A function to be called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
tags - An object whose keys are tag IDs and values are objects with two properties:
name and
englishName
v3.26.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves localized names for specified store tag IDs. Tag IDs are available in the response to
getProductInfo.
ids - Either an integer, or an array of integers containing the IDs of the published file(s) you want details for
callback - A function to be called when the request has completed
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
files - An object whose keys are published file IDs, and values are object containing a ton of information
v3.8.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets details for one or more published files. Published files are anything with a URL like
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=662626851 (where
id is the published file ID).
The amount of data available in
results is huge, so I can only suggest that you
console.log it to see what's
available.
state - A value from
EPersonaState
name - Optional. Your new profile name
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Changes our online status, and optionally your profile name. You need to call this after you logon or else you'll show up as offline. You won't receive any persona data about your friends if you don't go online.
mode - A value from
EClientUIMode
v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method
Sets your current UI mode, which displays as an icon next to your online status in Steam chat and the friends list.
steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to add as a friend, as a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when Steam responds to this request.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success. If this is an
Error object, it will have an
eresult property.
personaName - If successful, the current persona name of the user you added.
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method. v3.10.0 or later is required to use
callback.
Sends a friend request to the user with the specified
SteamID. If they've already sent you a friend request, accepts it.
If you provide a callback, the
message of the
err will be
DuplicateName and the
eresult will be
14 if we are
already friends with the requested user, or if we've sent them a friend request already that they haven't accepted or
ignored.
message will be
Blocked and
eresult will be
40 if they've blocked us.
steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to remove from your friends list, as a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Removed a specified user from your friends list. Also ignores an outstanding friend request from this user.
steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to block, as a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Blocks all communication with a specified user.
steamID - The SteamID of the user you want to unblock, as a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Unblocks all communication with a specified user.
options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties:
inviteLimit - How many times this link can be used before it's no longer valid. Defaults to 1.
inviteDuration - How long in seconds this link can be used before it's no longer valid. Defaults to
null (no time limit).
callback - Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
token - An object with these properties:
invite_link - The link that can be used to add your account as a friend directly
invite_token - Just the token part of the link
invite_limit - How many times the link can be used before it's no longer valid
invite_duration - How many seconds are left until the link expires.
null if it never expires.
time_created - A
Date object representing when the link was created
valid -
true if the link is currently valid, or
false if not
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
v4.13.0 or later is required to use
inviteDuration
Creates a quick-invite link that can be used by anyone who has it to add you to their friends list without needing to send an invite that you must to approve.
callback - Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
tokens - An array of objects, each of which is identical to the output of
createQuickInviteLink
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves the list of quick-invite links on your account. Links that you've revoked won't appear here.
linkOrToken - Either the full link, or just the token part of the link
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Revokes a quick-invite link. Can also be used to delete an already-used code from
listQuickInviteLinks.
link - The full quick-invite link
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Decodes a quick-invite link and returns a
SteamID object representing the user account to whom this link belongs.
Returns
null if the link is not well-formed.
This happens offline and thus returns immediately, without need for a callback or Promise.
link - The full quick-invite link
callback - Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
valid -
true if the link exists and is valid,
false if the link exists but is not valid (e.g. it's already been used); it's an error if the link doesn't exist at all
steamid - A
SteamID object representing who the link belongs to
invite_duration - How many seconds are left until the link expires.
null if it never expires.
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Checks whether a quick-invite link is valid.
link - The full quick-invite link
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v4.11.0 or later is required to use this method
Redeems a quick-invite link and adds the user to your friends list.
steamids - An array of
SteamID objects or strings which can parse into
SteamID objects
callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
personas - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs and whose values are objects identical to those received in the
user event
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests persona data for one or more users from Steam. The response will arrive in the
user event, or in the callback if provided.
appID - The ID of the app for which you want to upload rich presence data. You should be playing this app.
richPresence - An object containing your rich presence data. All values should be strings.
v4.4.0 or later is required to use this method
Uploads rich presence data to Steam. In order to display text in the Steam friends list, you need a key named
steam_display,
which must be a rich presence localization key (you can see RP keys for apps on SteamDB).
%placeholders% in the rich presence localization value will be replaced with the value of the corresponding key that
you upload. For example, to get a TF2 RP string of "Special Event - Hello, World!", then you should upload:
{
"steam_display": "#TF_RichPresence_Display",
"state": "PlayingMatchGroup",
"matchgrouploc": "SpecialEvent",
"currentmap": "Hello, World!"
}
This will subsequently be parsed like this:
#TF_RichPresence_Display =
{#TF_RichPresence_State_%state%}
{#TF_RichPresence_State_PlayingMatchGroup} =
{#TF_RichPresence_MatchGroup_%matchgrouploc%} - %currentmap%
{#TF_RichPresence_MatchGroup_SpecialEvent} - Hello, World!
Special Event - Hello, World!
appID - The ID of the app for which you want rich presence localizations
language - The full name of the language you want, e.g. "english" or "spanish"
callback - Called when the requested data is available.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
tokens - An object where keys are localization tokens (prefixed with
#, e.g.
#TF_RichPresence_Display) and values are localized strings
v4.0.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests localized rich presence strings for a particular app in the given language. This will allow you to decode the
rich_presence array in the
user event into the localized string displayed in the Steam client.
appID - The ID of the app for which you want to get rich presence data for
steamIDs - An array of SteamID objects or strings that can parse into SteamID objects
language - Optional. A string containing a full language name (e.g.
'english' or
'spanish'). Defaults to language passed in constructor or
setOption if omitted.
callback - Called when the requested data is available.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are objects containing the received rich presence data. If no data was received for a SteamID there will be no key for that SteamID (and therefore no value).
v4.18.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests rich presence key/value data and localized strings as displayed in Steam for a list of given users, for a given app. You do not need to be friends with the requested users. Response object looks like this:
{
"users": {
"76561198006409530": {
"richPresence": {
"status": "Playing CS:GO",
"version": "13765",
"time": "15.851017",
"game:state": "lobby",
"steam_display": "#display_Menu",
"connect": "+gcconnectG02C0193A"
},
"localizedString": "Playing CS:GO"
}
}
}
If the Steam display string cannot be localized, then
localizedString will be null. This is the case when there exists
no translation for the language you selected.
steamids - An array of
SteamID objects or strings that can parse into
SteamID objects
callback - Called when the requested data is available.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are Steam levels
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets the Steam Level for one or more Steam users (who do not have to be on your friends list).
steamids - An array of
SteamID objects or strings that can parse into
SteamID objects
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
users - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are objects containing the following properties:
name - The new name adopted by the user, as a string
name_since - A
Date object representing when the user adopted this name
v3.10.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets the last 10 persona names (including the current one) used by one or more Steam users (who do not have to be on your friends list).
callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
nicknames - An object whose keys are 64-bit SteamIDs (as strings) and whose values are nicknames for the corresponding users (as strings)
v3.23.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves an up-to-date nickname list (see
nicknameList) from Steam. The
nicknameList event will be
emitted when the response to this request is received, immediately after the callback fires. If you provide no callback,
the
nicknameList event is still emitted.
In theory, the nickname list in
myNicknames will always be up-to-date since v3.23.0, but you may wish to use this if
you want to be doubly sure.
steamID - The SteamID of the user on whom you want to set a nickname, as a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
nickname - The user's new nickname, as a string. Empty string to remove.
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure or
null on success.
v3.15.0 or later is required to use this method
Sets a nickname on a user. If one already exists, overwrites it. The
myNicknames property will be updated just before
the callback fires, on success.
Note: It appears to be possible for Steam to report success when using this method, when in reality your nickname
wasn't saved on the server. You can detect this case by calling
getNicknames.
appid - The AppID of the game you want to get your badge level for
callback - Called when the requested data is available.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
steamLevel - Your own Steam level
regularBadgeLevel - The level on your badge for this game (0 if you don't have one)
foilBadgeLevel - The level on your foil badge for this game (0 if you don't have one)
v3.8.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets your own Steam Level, and the level you have on a badge for a particular game.
steamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one
options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties:
includePlayedFreeGames - Set to
true to include free games that the user has used before. Default
false.
filterAppids - Pass an array of numeric AppIDs here to only retrieve those apps
includeFreeSub - Set to
true to include apps owned through Steam Sub 0
callback - Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure or
null on success.
response - The response object
game_count - A number indicating how many total apps this user owns
games - An array of objects:
appid - The ID of the app
name - The name of the app
playtime_2weeks - How many minutes this user has played in the past 2 weeks (may be
null)
playtime_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time
img_icon_url - A URL to the app's 32x32 square icon image
img_logo_url - A URL to the app's 184x69 capsule logo image
has_community_visible_stats -
true if this app has visible community stats (e.g. /profiles/:steamID/stats/:appid)
playtime_windows_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Windows
playtime_mac_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Mac
playtime_linux_forever - How many minutes this user has played all time on Linux
v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves a user's list of owned apps. The user's games must not be private.
This is functionally identical to IPlayerService/GetOwnedGames but with some minor data processing.
appID - The ID of the app you want to check
callback - Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
friends - An array of
SteamID objects
v4.20.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves a list of friends that have played or used an app.
options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties:
language - A language to localize item data into. Defaults to
english
callback - Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure or
null on success.
response - The response object. Each property is an array of profile item data objects.
profile_backgrounds - Owned profile backgrounds
mini_profile_backgrounds - Owned miniprofile backgrounds
avatar_frames - Owned avatar frames
animated_avatars - Owned animated avatars
profile_modifiers - Owned profile modifiers
v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves a listing of all profile items you currently own.
Profile item objects have these properties:
communityitemid - The asset ID of the item
image_small - The URL to the image shown in the inventory. May be
null.
image_large - The URL to the full size of the item's image. May be
null if not a profile background.
name - The internal name of the item
item_title - The localized name of the item
item_description - The localized description of the item
appid - The AppID of the app which owns this background
item_type
item_class
movie_webm - The URL to a webm version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars.
movie_mp4 - The URL to an mp4 version of a video associated with this item, likely for animated avatars.
equipped_flags - Unknown at this time
steamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string that can parse into one for the user whose currently-equiped profile items you want to see
options - Optional. An object with zero or more of these properties:
language - A language to localize item data into. Defaults to
english
callback - Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure or
null on success
response - The response object. Each property is either
null or a profile item data object
profile_background
mini_profile_background
avatar_frame
animated_avatars
profile_modifiers
v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves a list of a given user's equipped profile items.
backgroundAssetID - The asset ID of the item you want to set as your background. Use
0 to remove your background.
callback - Optional. Called when the request completes.
err - An
Error object on failure or
null on success.
v4.16.0 or later is required to use this method
Changes your own profile background.
userSteamID - The SteamID of the user you want to invite, as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
groupSteamID - The SteamID of the group you want to invite the user to, as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method
Invites a user to a Steam group.
Warning: Group invites can only be sent to users on your friends list. Why is this?
groupSteamID - The SteamID of the group you were invited to, as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
accept -
true to join the group,
false to ignore the invitation
v3.7.0 or later is required to use this method
Joins a group you were invited to or ignores the invite.
groupName - The name to create the friends group with
callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or null on success
groupID - A reference group ID associated with the group
v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method
Creates a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)
groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group
callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available
err An
Error object on failure, or null on success
v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method
Deletes a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)
groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group
newName - The new name to rename the group to
callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available
err An
Error object on failure, or null on success
v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method
Renames a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)
Note: The change does not seem to update within the official Steam client
groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group
userSteamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available
err An
Error object on failure, or null on success
v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method
Adds a friend to a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)
groupID - The reference group ID associated with the group
userSteamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when requested data is available
err An
Error object on failure, or null on success
v3.27.0 or later is required to use this method
Removes a friend to a friends group (also known as a tag within the official Steam client)
steamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Send a trade request to the specified user. Listen for the
tradeResponse event for their response.
Note: Valve seems to have dropped real-time trade requests from the Steam UI, in favor of trade offers. However, real-time trades are not fully deprecated as they can still be initiated from inside of some games, for example TF2. Users using the Steam client will not see real-time trade requests that your bots send them, but bots should still be able to send and accept trade requests amongst themselves.
steamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Cancels your outstanding trade request to the specified user.
language - A string containing the language code you want stuff translated in, e.g. "en" or "es" or "zh"
appid - The AppID of the game which owns the items you're interested in
classes - An array of objects, where each object has a
classid property and optionally an
instanceid property
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
descriptions - An array of description objects
v3.25.0 or later is required to use this method
Retrieves asset description data from Steam. Works similarly to the WebAPI method by the same name, although at time of documentation no tags are returned.
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
token - Just the token part of your trade URL
url - Your full trade URL
v3.28.0 or later is required to use this method
Gets your account's trade token and URL.
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
token - Just the token part of your new trade URL
url - Your full new trade URL
v3.28.0 or later is required to use this method
Asks the Steam server to generate a new trade token for your account, and returns the new token and URL.
callback - Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
response - The response object
emoticons - An object where keys are emoticon names (with colons, e.g.
":steamhappy:") and values are objects with these properties:
name - The name of this emoticon, with colons (e.g.
":steamhappy:")
count - A count of how many of this emoticon you own
time_last_used - A
Date object representing when you last used this emoticon (
null if never used)
use_count - A count of how many times you have used this emoticon
time_received - A
Date object representing when you received this emoticon (
null if not applicable, e.g. the default Steam emoticons)
v4.5.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests a list of emoticons that your account is entitled to use.
recipient - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one for the recipient of your message
message - The chat message that you're sending to them
type - Optional. A value from
EChatEntryType. Defaults to
ChatMsg. This usually shouldn't be needed.
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Sends a chat message to a friend or a legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
recipient - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Tells the
recipient that you're typing a chat message.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - Either a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one
callback - Optional. Called when the requested data is available
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
messages - An array of message objects, each of which has the following properties:
steamID - The SteamID of the user who sent the message, either us or them (as a
SteamID object)
timestamp - A
Date object for when the message was sent
message - The message text
unread -
true if this was a new offline message,
false if it's just history
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests our chat history with a user. The results will arrive either in the callback or in the
chatHistory event.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat to join (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
callback - Optional. Called when we either join or fail to join.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Joins a legacy chat room. To join a group chat, use the group's SteamID.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to leave (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Leaves a legacy chat room we're in.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to lock (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Locks a legacy chat room so that only group members and invited users can join.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to unlock (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Unlocks a legacy chat room so anyone can join.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to set officers-only (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Sets a legacy chat room so that only group officers can chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The SteamID of the chat room to unset officers-only (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Sets a legacy chat room so that anyone can chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to kick the user from (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
userID - The SteamID of the user to kick from the room (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Kicks a user from a legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to ban the user from (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
userID - The SteamID of the user to ban from the room (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Bans a user from a legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to unban the user from (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
userID - The SteamID of the user to unban from the room (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Unbans a banned user from a legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The SteamID of the chat room to invite to (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
userID - The SteamID of the user to invite to the room (as a
SteamID object or a string which can parse into one)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Invites a user to a legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
convertUserID - If the user with the SteamID passed here has a chat window open with us, their window will be converted to the new chat room and they'll join it automatically. If they don't have a window open, they'll get an invite.
inviteUserID - If specified, the user with the SteamID passed here will get invited to the new room automatically.
callback - Optional. Called when the chat is created or a failure occurs.
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
chatID - If successful, the SteamID of the newly-created room, as a
SteamID object
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this method
Creates a new multi-user legacy chat room.
This is deprecated. This creates an old-style, pre-new-chat chat room, which is not compatible with Steam's
newer chat system. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property of
each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
key - Steam formatted game key
callback - Optional. Called when request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
purchaseResultDetails - A
SteamUser.EPurchaseResult value
packageList - An object whose keys are packageIDs and values are package names
v3.2.0 or later is required to use this method
Redeems a game code (CD key) on your account. If this request fails, the
Error object will have
purchaseResultDetails
and
packageList properties, and you should access this data via the
Error object and not via the callback arguments.
appIDs - An array of AppIDs for which you want licenses
callback - Optional. Called when request completes
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
grantedPackageIds - An array of package IDs that were granted to your account as a result of this request
grantedAppIds - An array of AppIDs that were granted to your account as a result of this request
v3.18.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests a free-on-demand license to be granted to your account.
Older free-to-play games are in the "Steam" package (package ID 0). This package is automatically granted to all accounts (but not anonymous ones). Games in this package do not need a license to be explicitly requested.
All newer free-to-play games have "free-on-demand packages". These are packages that are not automatically granted to all accounts, but will be granted upon request ("on demand"). This is so that the Steam client can show free-to-play games you have previously added to your library when not installed. In order to "play" any free-to-play app that isn't in sub 0, you need to request a license for it using this method.
If successful, calling this method will result in the
licenses event being emitted containing your new
license(s).
Please note: This method is rate-limited to approximately 50 apps per hour.
Please note: This method only works with free-on-demand licenses. Promotional free licenses (i.e. "free to keep for a limited time") cannot be requested using this method. You can request such licenses using the steamstore module's addFreeLicense method.
appid - The Steam AppID of the app for which you want a ticket
userData - If the app expects some "user data" (arbitrary data which will be encrypted into the ticket), provide it here. Otherwise, omit this argument or pass an empty Buffer.
callback - Called when the request completes
err - If there was an error, this is an
Error object. Otherwise, it's
null.
encryptedAppTicket - If successful, this is your encrypted appticket as a Buffer. You should provide the entire contents of the Buffer to the recipient.
v3.14.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests an "encrypted app ticket" from Steam servers for a particular game. This can be used to prove your ownership of an app and also your account identity to some publisher server, provided they're expecting an encrypted app ticket. To use encrypted app tickets, publishers must set up an encryption key in the Steamworks backend. Therefore, this will not work if encrypted tickets haven't been set up for the AppID you request a ticket for. You cannot decrypt an encrypted app ticket, nor can you view anything it contains. It is for all intents and purposes an opaque blob of binary data which only the developer/publisher of the game can do anything with.
v4.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.
Events marked as ID events are special. They all have a
SteamID object as their first parameter. In addition to the event itself firing, a second event comprised of
eventName + "#" + steamID.getSteamID64() is fired.
For example:
// This will fire when we receive a chat message from ANY friend
user.on('friendMessage', function(steamID, message) {
console.log("Friend message from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ": " + message);
});
// This will fire when we receive a chat message from [U:1:46143802] / 76561198006409530 ONLY
user.on('friendMessage#76561198006409530', function(steamID, message) {
console.log("Friend message from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ": " + message);
});
details - An object containing various details about your account (see
CMsgClientLogonResponse)
parental - An object containing your parental controls settings
v3.5.0 or later is required to use
parental.
Emitted when you're successfully logged into Steam.
domain - If an email code is needed, the domain name of the address where the email was sent.
null if an app code is needed.
callback - Should be called when the code is available.
code - The Steam Guard auth code
lastCodeWrong -
true if you're using 2FA and the last code you provided was wrong,
false otherwise
This event will be emitted when Steam requests a Steam Guard code from us.
You should collect the code from the user somehow and then call the
callback with the code as the sole argument.
If no listener is bound to this event, then
steam-user will prompt the user for a code via stdin.
If you are using 2FA, you need to check the
lastCodeWrong argument. If it's true, then the last code you provided
was incorrect (likely already used). In this case, you should wait 30 seconds to allow the TOTP algorithm to generate a
new code. Failure to do so will result in a login loop, causing your IP address to be temporarily banned.
Example:
user.on('steamGuard', function(domain, callback) {
console.log("Steam Guard code needed from email ending in " + domain);
var code = getCodeSomehow();
callback(code);
});
err - An
Error object
Emitted when an error occurs during logon. Also emitted if we're disconnected and
autoRelogin is either disabled, or it's a fatal disconnect.
If this event isn't handled, the program will crash.
The
SteamUser object's
steamID property will still be defined when this is emitted. The
Error object will have an
eresult parameter which is a value from the
EResult enum.
eresult - A value from the
SteamUser.EResult enum
msg - A string describing the reason for the disconnect, if available (might be undefined)
Emitted when we're disconnected from Steam for a non-fatal reason and
autoRelogin is enabled.
SteamUser will
continually retry connection and will either emit
loggedOn when logged back on, or
error if a fatal logon error is
experienced.
Also emitted in response to a logOff() call.
The
SteamUser object's
steamID property will still be defined when this is emitted.
The
eresult value might be 0 (Invalid), which indicates that the disconnection was due to the connection being closed
directly, without Steam sending a LoggedOff message.
sentry - A Buffer containing your new sentry file
Emitted when Steam sends us a new sentry file. By default,
SteamUser will automatically save and reuse this sentry file for subsequent logins, but if you wish you may handle it yourself (see
setSentry).
sessionID - The value of the
sessionid cookie
cookies - An array of cookies, as
name=value strings
Emitted when a steamcommunity.com web session is successfully negotiated.
This will automatically be emitted on logon (unless you used a
webLogonToken to log on) and in response to
webLogOn calls.
Some libraries require you to provide your
sessionID, others don't. If your library doesn't, you can safely ignore it.
Read more about how cookies work and interact with other modules.
key - Your login key
If you enabled
rememberPassword in
logOn, this will be emitted when Steam sends us a new login key. This key can be passed to
logOn as
loginKey in lieu of a password on subsequent logins.
At this time, I'm not sure if login keys expire, so to be safe you should record this somewhere (in a database, in a file, etc) and overwrite it every time the event is emitted.
count - How many new items you have (can be 0)
Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new items. You can reset the count to 0 by loading your inventory page (https://steamcommunity.com/my/inventory) while logged in.
count - How many total new comments you have (can be 0)
myItems - How many of the total comments are on your content (workshop items, screenshots, your profile, etc.)
discussions - How many of the total comments are posts in subscribed discussion threads
Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new comments.
count - How many active received trade offers you have (can be 0)
Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new trade offers. This gets emitted shortly after logon iff it's nonzero, and every time it changes thereafter (i.e. both when you receive a trade offer and when an active trade offer you received gets accepted/canceled/declined).
count - How many unread community (moderator) messages you have (can be 0)
v3.26.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when Steam sends a notification of new community (moderator) messages. This gets emitted shortly after logon iff it's nonzero, and every time it changes thereafter (i.e. both when you receive a community message and when a community message gets read).
count - How many unread offline chat messages you have
friends - An array of SteamID strings for the users who have sent you unread offline chat messages
Emitted when Steam sends a notification of unread offline chat messages. This will always be emitted after logon, even if you have no messages.
url - Your new vanity URL
v3.7.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when your vanity URL changes.
url is your new vanity URL. This event is emitted before the
vanityURL
property is updated, so you can compare to see what changed.
name - Your account's Steam (persona) name
country - The character code from which you're logging in (via GeoIP), e.g. "US"
authedMachines - How many machines are authorized to login to your account with Steam Guard
flags - Your account's bitwise flags
facebookID - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your Facebook account ID
facebookName - If your account is linked with Facebook, this is your (real) name on Facebook
v3.4.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted on logon and when account info changes. This event is emitted before the
accountInfo property is updated, so you can compare to see what changed.
address - Your account's email address
validated - A boolean value for whether or not your email address is validated
Emitted on logon and when email info changes. The
emailInfo property will be updated after this event is emitted.
limited -
true if your account is limited,
false if not
communityBanned -
true if your account is banned from Steam Community,
false if not
locked -
true if your account is locked,
false if not (accounts can also be locked by Support)
canInviteFriends -
true if your account can invite friends,
false if not
Emitted on logon and when limitations change. The
limitations property will be updated after this event is emitted.
numBans - How many bans your account has
appids - The AppIDs from which you're banned. Since each ban affects a range of AppIDs, some of the AppIDs in this array may not exist.
Emitted on logon and probably when you get banned/unbanned. The
vac property will be updated after this event is emitted.
hasWallet -
true if your account has a Steam Wallet,
false if not
currency - The currency ID of your account's wallet (the enum of currencies is available as
SteamUser.ECurrencyCode)
balance - Your account's current wallet balance
Emitted on logon and when wallet balance changes. The
wallet property will be updated after this event is emitted.
licenses - An array of licenses
Contains the license data for the packages which your Steam account owns. To see license object structure, see
CMsgClientLicenseList.License.
Emitted on logon and when licenses change. The
licenses property will be updated after this event is
emitted.
This isn't emitted for anonymous accounts. However, all anonymous user accounts have a license for package 17906 automatically.
gifts - An array of gift objects
Emitted on logon and when you receive/accept/decline a gift or guest pass. The
gifts property will be
updated after this event is emitted.
Guest Passes (do they even still exist?) are gifts (actually, gifts are Guest Passes with a very long expiration date). Consequently, both come through this event.
Each object in the array is an oustanding gift or guest pass that was sent to you that you haven't accepted/declined yet. Only outstanding gifts show up here. Gifts that you stored in your inventory don't show up here.
The structure of the objects in the array is defined in the documentation for the
gifts property.
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted once we have all data required in order to determine app ownership. You can now safely call
getOwnedApps,
ownsApp,
getOwnedDepots, and
ownsDepot.
This is only emitted if
enablePicsCache is
true.
changenumber - The changenumber of the changelist we just received
apps - An array of AppIDs which changed since our last received changelist
packages - An array of PackageIDs which changed since our last received changelist
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when we receive a new changelist from Steam. The
picsCache property is updated after this is emitted, so you
can get the previous changenumber via
picsCache.changenumber.
This is only emitted if
enablePicsCache is
true and
changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.
appid - The AppID of the app which just changed
data - An object identical to that received from
getProductInfo
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when an app that was already in our cache updates. The
picsCache property is updated after this is emitted, so
you can get the previous app data via
picsCache.apps[appid].
This is only emitted if
enablePicsCache is
true and
changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.
packageid - The PackageID of the package which just changed
data - An object identical to that received from
getProductInfo
v3.3.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when a package that was already in our cache updates. The
picsCache property is updated after this is emitted,
so you can get the previous package data via
picsCache.packages[packageid].
This is only emitted if
enablePicsCache is
true and
changelistUpdateInterval is nonzero.
timestamp - A
Date object containing the time when this batch of messages was published
messages - An array of objects containing the following properties
id - The marketing message's 64-bit numeric ID, as a string
url - The URL where you can view this message
flags - A 32-bit integer containing the message's bitwise flags
v3.4.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted on logon, and when new marketing messages are published. Marketing messages are the popups that appear after you exit a game if you have "Notify me about additions or changes to my games, new releases, and upcoming releases" enabled in the Steam client.
steamID - The SteamID of the user who sent the request, as a
SteamID object
respond - A function which you should call to either accept or decline the request
accept -
true to accept the request,
false to decline it
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when someone sends us a trade request. Example usage:
user.on('tradeRequest', function(steamID, respond) {
console.log("Incoming trade request from " + steamID.getSteam3RenderedID() + ", accepting");
respond(true);
});
steamID - The SteamID of the other user, as a
SteamID object
response - A value from the
EEconTradeResponse enum
restrictions - An object containing the following properties (of which any or all could be undefined)
steamguardRequiredDays
newDeviceCooldownDays
defaultPasswordResetProbationDays
passwordResetProbationDays
defaultEmailChangeProbationDays
emailChangeProbationDays
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when someone responds to our trade request. Also emitted with response
EEconTradeResponse.Cancel when someone cancels their outstanding trade request to us.
steamID - The SteamID of your trade partner, as a
SteamID object
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a new trade session has started (either as a result of someone accepting a Steam trade request, an in-game (TF2) trade request, or something else).
The trade is now available at http://steamcommunity.com/trade/[SteamID], and can be automated with
node-steam-trade.
blocked -
true if you're blocked from playing a game on this session (because a game is being played on this account using another logon session)
playingApp - If
blocked, this is the AppID of the game that is being played elsewhere
v3.21.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted under these conditions:
blocked is
true)
gamesPlayed)
blocked is
false and
playingApp is the AppID you're currently playing
sid - A
SteamID object for the user whose data we just received
user - An object containing the user's persona data
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam sends us persona information about a user, which will only happen if this client instance's persona
state is online. The
users property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you
can compare to see what changed.
sid - A
SteamID object for the group whose data we just received
group - An object containing the group's data
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam sends us information about a Steam group. The
groups property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to see what changed.
sid - A
SteamID object for the group who just posted/started an event
headline - The name of the event
date - A
Date object for the event's start time
gid - The event's GID (link to the event page at https://steamcommunity.com/gid//event/)
gameID - The AppID of the game which this event is associated with
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a group schedules a new event, or a new event starts.
sid - A
SteamID object for the group who just posted an announcement
headline - The title of the announcement
gid - The announcement's GID (link to the announcement page at https://steamcommunity.com/gid//announcements/detail/)
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a group posts a new announcement.
sid - A
SteamID object for the user whose relationship with us just changed
relationship - A value from
EFriendRelationship
previousRelationship - Your previous relationship with this user. This is also a value from
EFriendRelationship
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event. v4.20.2 or later is required to use
previousRelationship
This is an ID event.
Emitted when our relationship with a particular user changes. For example,
EFriendRelationship.RequestRecipient means
that we got invited as a friend, and
EFriendRelationship.None means that we got unfriended.
The
myFriends property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to the old value to
see what changed.
sid - A
SteamID object for the group whose relationship with us just changed
relationship - A value from
EClanRelationship
previousRelationship - Your previous relationship with this group.
This is also a value from
EClanRelationship
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event. v4.20.2 or later is required to use
previousRelationship
This is an ID event.
Emitted when our relationship with a particular Steam group changes.
The
myGroups property isn't yet updated when this is emitted, so you can compare to the old value to
see what changed.
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when our friends list is downloaded from Steam after logon, and is now available in
myFriends.
v3.22.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when all personas have been loaded for our entire friends list, and they are all now available in
users.
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when our group list is downloaded from Steam after logon, and is now available in
myGroups.
groups - An object whose structure is identical to the
myFriendGroups property
v1.10.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when our friends group list is downloaded from Steam, which should be shortly after logon (automatically).
In the official client, friend groups are called tags.
The
myFriendGroups property will be updated after this event is emitted, so you can compare
groups with the property to see what changed.
v3.15.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when we receive our full nickname list from Steam, which should be shortly after logon (automatically).
You can access it via the
myNicknames property.
steamID - The SteamID of the user whose nickname changed, as a
SteamID object
newNickname - The user's new nickname, or
null if their existing nickname has been deleted
v3.23.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when a friend's nickname is changed somewhere else (that is, on the web or by another client sessions). This is
not emitted in response to a
setNickname call.
This is emitted before the
myNicknames property is updated, so you can compare with that object to see what it used to be.
senderID - The message sender, as a
SteamID object
message - The message text
room - The room to which the message was sent. This is the user's
SteamID if it was a friend message
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when we receive either a friend message or a legacy chat room message, as long as we're online.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
senderID - The message sender, as a
SteamID object
message - The message text
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when we receive a direct friend message (that is, not through a chat room), as long as we're online.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
senderID - The
SteamID of the friend who's typing
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam notifies us that one of our friends is typing a message to us, as long as we're online.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
senderID - The
SteamID of the friend who closed our chat window
v3.10.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam notifies us that one of our friends with whom we've been chatting has closed our chat window, as long as we're online.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
recipientID - The
SteamID of the user who rececived this message
message - The message text
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam echos us a message that we sent to a friend on another login.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
recipientID - The
SteamID of the user who we're typing to
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when Steam echos us a notification that we're typing to a friend on another login.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
room - The
SteamID of the chat room
chatter - The
SteamID of the message sender
message - The message text
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when we receive a chat message from a legacy chat room, as long as we're online. This is a special ID event. Any of the following are acceptable:
chatMessage
chatMessage#roomID
chatMessage#senderID
chatMessage#roomID#senderID
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
steamID - The
SteamID of the user with whom we got chat history
success - An
EResult value
messages - An array of message objects
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
With the exception of the
steamID argument, this is identical to the callback of
getChatHistory.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
inviterID - The
SteamID of the user who invited us
chatID - The
SteamID of the chat that we were invited to
chatName - The name of the chat we were invited to. Empty if it's a multi-user chat and not a group chat.
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when we're invited to join a legacy chat room. This is a special ID event. Any of the following are acceptable:
chatInvite
chatInvite#inviterID
chatInvite#chatID
chatInvite#inviterID#chatID
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
friendID - The
SteamID of the friend with whom we were creating this legacy chat room
eresult - An
EResult value
chatID - The
SteamID of the newly-created legacy chat, if successful
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
With the exception of the
friendID argument, this event is identical to the callback of
createChatRoom.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that we either entered or failed to enter
response - A value from
EChatRoomEnterResponse
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
With the exception of the
chatID argument, this event is identical to the callback of
joinChat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that we left
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when we leave a legacy chat room for any reason (we left, kicked, banned, etc).
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user joined
userID - The
SteamID of the user who joined
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user joins a legacy chat room we're in.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user left
userID - The
SteamID of the user who left
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user leaves a legacy chat room we're in.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user disconnected from
userID - The
SteamID of the user who disconnected
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in disconnects from Steam.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user was kicked from
userID - The
SteamID of the user who was kicked
actor - The
SteamID of the user who did the kicking
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user is kicked from a legacy chat room we're in.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user was banned from
userID - The
SteamID of the user who was banned
actor - The
SteamID of the user who did the banning
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user is banned from a legacy chat room we're in.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user is speaking in
userID - The
SteamID of the user who is speaking
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in starts speaking over voice chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that the user is done speaking in
userID - The
SteamID of the user who is done speaking
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a user in a legacy chat room we're in stops speaking over voice chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that was unlocked
actor - The
SteamID of the user who unlocked it
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is unlocked so that anyone can join.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that was locked
actor - The
SteamID of the user who locked it
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is locked so that only group members can join without an invite.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that was set officers-only
actor - The
SteamID of the user who set it officers-only
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is set so that only group officers can chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
chatID - The
SteamID of the legacy chat room that was unset officers-only
actor - The
SteamID of the user who unset it officers-only
v1.9.0 or later is required to use this event
This is an ID event.
Emitted when a legacy chat room we're in is set so that everyone can chat.
This is deprecated. You should use
SteamChatRoomClient instead, which is available as the chat property
of each
SteamUser instance.
Read SteamChatRoomClient docs here.
inviterID - The
SteamID of the user who invited us to a Steam lobby
lobbyID - The
SteamID of the lobby we were invited to
v3.9.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when we're invited to a Steam lobby. The inviter should be currently playing the game associated with this lobby, so you can get the AppID of the associated game from their user persona data.
appid
v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event
Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.
appid
v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event
Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.
appid
msgType
payload
v4.1.0 or later is required to use this event
Please see documentation for GC interaction on the GitHub wiki.