Boost your apps with Wishtack's Steroids
This is a monorepo containing the following packages:
-
@wishtack/reactive-component-loader is an Angular module that allows:
- declarative dynamic component insertion,
- component lazy loading and not only with the router (even with AOT enabled),
- passing @Inputs and @Outputs easily to the dynamically inserted component (using ng-dynamic-component).
-
@wishtack/rx-scavenger is an RxJS
Subscription Garbage Collector.
- A TypeScript typed functional alternative to Optional Chaining Operator (a.k.a. Safe Navigation Operator).
- An implementation of TCR (
Test && Commit || Revert) for Jest.
- Wishtack's Angular Schematics like
scam which allows you to generate single component angular modules.
- Angular's
OnPush and
ChangeDetector implementation for Angular 1.x.
- [Work in Progress] Framework agnostic, reactive and fully customizable library to handle restful APIs caching.