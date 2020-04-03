openbase logo
@wishtack/schematics

by wishtack
1.1.2

Frontend on Steroids: Reactive Component Loader, RxJS Scavenger...

Readme

Boost your apps with Wishtack's Steroids

Build Status Greenkeeper badge

This is a monorepo containing the following packages:

@wishtack/reactive-component-loader

  • @wishtack/reactive-component-loader is an Angular module that allows:
    • declarative dynamic component insertion,
    • component lazy loading and not only with the router (even with AOT enabled),
    • passing @Inputs and @Outputs easily to the dynamically inserted component (using ng-dynamic-component).

@wishtack/rx-scavenger

  • @wishtack/rx-scavenger is an RxJS Subscription Garbage Collector.

@wishtack/get

  • A TypeScript typed functional alternative to Optional Chaining Operator (a.k.a. Safe Navigation Operator).

@wishtack/jest-tcr

  • An implementation of TCR (Test && Commit || Revert) for Jest.

@wishtack/schematics

  • Wishtack's Angular Schematics like scam which allows you to generate single component angular modules.

@wishtack/change-detector

  • Angular's OnPush and ChangeDetector implementation for Angular 1.x.

@wishtack/rest-cache

  • [Work in Progress] Framework agnostic, reactive and fully customizable library to handle restful APIs caching.

