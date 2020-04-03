Boost your apps with Wishtack's Steroids

This is a monorepo containing the following packages:

@wishtack/reactive-component-loader is an Angular module that allows: declarative dynamic component insertion , component lazy loading and not only with the router (even with AOT enabled), passing @Inputs and @Outputs easily to the dynamically inserted component (using ng-dynamic-component).

@wishtack/rx-scavenger is an RxJS Subscription Garbage Collector.

A TypeScript typed functional alternative to Optional Chaining Operator (a.k.a. Safe Navigation Operator).

An implementation of TCR ( Test && Commit || Revert ) for Jest.

Wishtack's Angular Schematics like scam which allows you to generate single component angular modules.

Angular's OnPush and ChangeDetector implementation for Angular 1.x.