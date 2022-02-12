This repository is part of the source code of Wire. You can find more information at wire.com or by contacting opensource@wire.com.
Collection of npm modules created by Wire's web team:
## Download dependencies and link packages
yarn && yarn boot
## Build all packages and test them
yarn test:all
If a package gets published for the very first time, it must be released this way:
cd ./packages/new-package
yarn dist
npm publish --access public
Info: Start with version "0.0.0" in
package.json when publishing with
lerna or "0.1.0" when publishing with
npm.
This will be handled by our CI setup.