

Cloud & Desktop IDE Framework

Eclipse Theia is an extensible framework to develop full-fledged multi-language Cloud & Desktop IDE-like products with state-of-the-art web technologies. Theia 1.0 has been released. Read the announcement.

Scope

Support building browser-based and desktop IDEs

Provide a highly flexible architecture for adopters

Support VS Code Extension protocol

Develop under vendor-neutral open-source governance

Roadmap

See our roadmap for an overview about the current project goals and the upcoming releases.

Getting Started

Here you can find guides and examples for common scenarios:

Contributing

Read below to learn how to take part in improving Theia:

Feedback

Read below how to engage with Theia community:

Join the discussion on Discourse.

Ask a question, request a new feature and file a bug with GitHub issues.

Follow Theia on Twitter.

Documentation

License

Trademark

"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia