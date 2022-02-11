openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@wiptheia/application-manager

by eclipse-theia
0.3.101529329103 (see all)

Eclipse Theia is a cloud & desktop IDE framework implemented in TypeScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

16.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

285

Package

Dependencies

18

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Gitpod Ready-to-Code PRs Welcome Discourse status Build Status Publish VS Code Built-in Extensions Open questions Open bugs

Eclipse Theia is an extensible framework to develop full-fledged multi-language Cloud & Desktop IDE-like products with state-of-the-art web technologies.

Theia 1.0 has been released. Read the announcement.

Theia

Website

Visit the Theia website for more documentation.

Scope

  • Support building browser-based and desktop IDEs
  • Provide a highly flexible architecture for adopters
  • Support VS Code Extension protocol
  • Develop under vendor-neutral open-source governance

Roadmap

See our roadmap for an overview about the current project goals and the upcoming releases.

Getting Started

Here you can find guides and examples for common scenarios:

Contributing

Read below to learn how to take part in improving Theia:

Feedback

Read below how to engage with Theia community:

  • Join the discussion on Discourse.
  • Ask a question, request a new feature and file a bug with GitHub issues.
  • Star the repository to show your support.
  • Follow Theia on Twitter.

Documentation

License

Trademark

"Theia" is a trademark of the Eclipse Foundation https://www.eclipse.org/theia

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial