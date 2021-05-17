openbase logo
@windmill/react-ui

by Estevan Maito
0.6.0

🧩 The component library for fast and accessible development of gorgeous interfaces.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

707

GitHub Stars

660

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

4.0/5
Readme

Windmill React UI

The component library for fast and accessible development of gorgeous interfaces.

codecov Build npm MIT License

Projects using it: Windmill Dashboard React

Mission

Be the most accessible it can be out of the box and the fastest way to production.

Go to docs to see complete, live examples

🚀 Usage

Install

npm i @windmill/react-ui

Inside tailwind.config.js

const windmill = require('@windmill/react-ui/config')
module.exports = windmill({
  purge: [],
  theme: {
    extend: {},
  },
  variants: {},
  plugins: [],
})

Then place Windmill at the root of your project (the order doesn't matter, as long as your application is inside).

// index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import App from './App'
import { Windmill } from '@windmill/react-ui'

ReactDOM.render(
  <Windmill>
    <App />
  </Windmill>,
  document.getElementById('root')
)

Use components inside your project

import { Button } from '@windmill/react-ui'

function App() {
  return <Button>Hi there!</Button>
}

export default App

🔌 Contributing

  • Fork
  • Clone
  • npm install
  • npm run storybook

It will start a local server at localhost:6006 with all components rendered.

⚠ Use npm run cz instead of git commit! It will guide you through some short questions and guarantee that you commit message is standardized.

Commit will also trigger linting and test coverage.

