The component library for fast and accessible development of gorgeous interfaces.
Projects using it: Windmill Dashboard React
Be the most accessible it can be out of the box and the fastest way to production.
Go to docs to see complete, live examples
Install
npm i @windmill/react-ui
Inside
tailwind.config.js
const windmill = require('@windmill/react-ui/config')
module.exports = windmill({
purge: [],
theme: {
extend: {},
},
variants: {},
plugins: [],
})
Then place
Windmill at the root of your project (the order doesn't matter, as long as your application is inside).
// index.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import App from './App'
import { Windmill } from '@windmill/react-ui'
ReactDOM.render(
<Windmill>
<App />
</Windmill>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Use components inside your project
import { Button } from '@windmill/react-ui'
function App() {
return <Button>Hi there!</Button>
}
export default App
npm install
npm run storybook
It will start a local server at
localhost:6006 with all components rendered.
⚠ Use
npm run cz instead of
git commit! It will guide you through some short questions and guarantee that you commit message is standardized.
Commit will also trigger linting and test coverage.