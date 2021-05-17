Windmill React UI

The component library for fast and accessible development of gorgeous interfaces.

Projects using it: Windmill Dashboard React

Mission

Be the most accessible it can be out of the box and the fastest way to production.

Go to docs to see complete, live examples

🚀 Usage

Install

npm i @windmill/react-ui

Inside tailwind.config.js

const windmill = require ( '@windmill/react-ui/config' ) module .exports = windmill({ purge : [], theme : { extend : {}, }, variants : {}, plugins : [], })

Then place Windmill at the root of your project (the order doesn't matter, as long as your application is inside).

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import App from './App' import { Windmill } from '@windmill/react-ui' ReactDOM.render( < Windmill > < App /> </ Windmill > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) )

Use components inside your project

import { Button } from '@windmill/react-ui' function App ( ) { return < Button > Hi there! </ Button > } export default App

🔌 Contributing

Fork

Clone

npm install

npm run storybook

It will start a local server at localhost:6006 with all components rendered.

⚠ Use npm run cz instead of git commit ! It will guide you through some short questions and guarantee that you commit message is standardized.

Commit will also trigger linting and test coverage.