Wechaty

Connecting Chatbots

Wechaty is a RPA (Robotic Process Automation) SDK for Chatbot Makers which can help you create a bot in 6 lines of JavaScript, Python, Go, and Java, with cross-platform support including Linux, Windows, MacOS, and Docker.

Breaking News

Resource

Wechaty already held lots of talk and got a lot of blogs in the past 4 years, here is all of the wechaty resources:

🚀 The World's Shortest ChatBot Code: 6 lines of JavaScript

import { WechatyBuilder } from 'wechaty' WechatyBuilder.build() .on( 'scan' , (qrcode, status) => console .log( `Scan QR Code to login: ${status}

https://wechaty.js.org/qrcode/ ${ encodeURIComponent (qrcode)} ` )) .on( 'login' , user => console .log( `User ${user} logged in` )) .on( 'message' , message => console .log( `Message: ${message} ` )) .start()

Notice: Wechaty requires Node.js version >= 12

This bot can log all messages to the console after login by scan.

You can find Wechaty Official Example at examples/ding-dong-bot.ts, and more from our Example Directory.

🏁 Requirements

Node.js version 16+ NPM version 7+ TypeScript version 4.4+

Getting Started

Wechaty Starter Repository - https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty-getting-started

We have a Wechaty starter repository for beginners with the simplest setting. It will be just work out-of-the-box after you clone & npm install & npm start .

If you are new to Wechaty and want to try it the first time, we'd like to strong recommend you starting from this repository, and using it as your starter template for your project.

Otherwise, please saved the above The World's Shortest ChatBot Code: 6 lines of JavaScript example to a file named bot.js before you can use either NPM or Docker to run it.

1. Npm

npm init npm install wechaty create your first bot.js file, you can copy/paste from the above "The World's Shortest ChatBot Code: 6 lines of JavaScript" then : node bot.js

2. Docker

Wechaty Starter Repository for Docker - https://github.com/wechaty/docker-wechaty-getting-started

Wechaty Docker supports both JavaScript and TypeScript. To use TypeScript just write in TypeScript and save with extension name .ts , no need to compile because we use ts-node to run it.

2.1. Run JavaScript

for JavaScript docker run -ti --rm --volume="$(pwd)":/bot wechaty/wechaty bot.js

2.2. Run TypeScript

for TypeScript docker run -ti --rm --volume="$(pwd)":/bot wechaty/wechaty bot.ts

Learn more about Wechaty Docker at Wiki:Docker.

3. Switch Protocol(Puppet)

Wechaty is very powerful that it can run over different protocols. You can specify the protocol by set the environment variable WECHATY_PUPPET to different puppet provider.

If you cannot use Web protocol, you can apply other protocal following the instruction here: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty/wiki/Support-Developers We provide free token to support developers build a valuable WeChat chatbot.

Currently we support the following puppet providers :

Protocol Puppet Provider Environment Variable Web PuppetPuppeteer export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-puppeteer Windows PuppetWxwork export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service Mock PuppetMock export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-mock Web PuppetWechat4u export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-wechat4u iPad PuppetRock export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service iPad PuppetPadLocal export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service Windows PuppetDonut export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-service iPad PuppetPadpro DEPRECATED export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padpro iPad PuppetPadchat DEPRECATED export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padchat iPad PuppetPadplus DEPRECATED export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-padplus Mac PuppetMacpro DEPRECATED export WECHATY_PUPPET=wechaty-puppet-macpro

Learn more about Wechaty Puppet from the Puppet Wiki:

🎸 API

Read the Full Documentation at Wechaty Official API Reference

1 Class Wechaty

Main bot class.

A Bot is a Wechaty instance that control a specific wechaty-puppet.

new Wechaty(options?: WechatyOptions) options.name?: string the name of this bot(optional) options.puppet?: string select which puppet provider we want to use. must be one of the: wechaty-puppet-wechat - Angular Hook for Web Wechat wechaty-puppet-wechat4u - HTTP API for Web Wechat wechaty-puppet-padpro - iPad App Protocol wechaty-puppet-ioscat - iPhone App Hook wechaty-puppet-mock - Mock for Testing options.puppetOptions?: PuppetOptions options for the puppet provider.



All wechat contacts(friends/non-friends) will be encapsulated as a Contact.

Class ContactSelf is extended from Contact .

2.2 Class Friendship

Send, receive friend request, and friend confirmation events.

3 Class Message

All wechat messages will be encapsulated as a Message.

4 Class Room

All wechat rooms(groups) will be encapsulated as a Room.

4.1 Class RoomInvitation

Accept room invitation

RoomInvitation API Description method accept(): Promise<void> accept Room Invitation method inviter(): Contact get the inviter from room invitation method roomTopic(): Promise<string> get the room topic from room invitation method date(): Promise<Date> the time it was created method age(): Promise<number> the number of seconds since it has been created

TEST

Wechaty is fully automatically tested by unit and integration tests, with Continious Integration & Continious Deliver(CI/CD) support powered by CI like Travis, Shippable and Appveyor.

To test Wechaty, run:

npm test

Get to know more about the tests from Wiki:Tests

CREATING WECHATY PLUGIN

Creating and publishing a Wechaty Plugin is simple. Simply expose your module as a function that takes 1 parameter: wechaty. When your plugin is imported by Wechaty, it will pass itself in as the argument, and so you are free to add any configuration that Wechaty supports.

import { WechatyPlugin } from 'wechaty' export default const MyPlugin: WechatyPlugin = ( wechaty: Wechaty ) => { }

The config exist so the user can pass in customizations to your Plugin. In documenting your Wechaty Plugin, you would lay out your supported config for the user.

See:

📝 RELEASE NOTES

🎷 Views Since Feb 15, 2019

💖 POWERED BY WECHATY

🌟 Projects Using Wechaty

Pull Request is welcome to add yours!

Learn more about Projects Using Wechaty at Wiki:Projects Using Wechaty

🎶 See Also

Stargazers over time

Multi-language Wechaty

Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatot Makers (TypeScript)

Python Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in Python

Go Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in Go

Java Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in Java(Kotlin)

Scala Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in Scala

PHP Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in PHP

.Net(C#) Wechaty - RPA SDK for Chatbot Makers written in .NET(C#)

History

main v1.11 (Nov 22, 2021)

Working on reduxify the Wechaty ecosystem for applying the CQRS pattern.

Second beta release of Wechaty, with all ecosystem npm modules with version v1.10 (wechaty-puppet, wechaty-puppet-service, etc)

Release v1.0 of Wechaty is the first beta release of Wechaty.

v0.69: Supports ES Modules (with CJS dual support) (#2232)

TLS support (#2231) The latest CommonJS version

Creators

Huan (李卓桓), Tencent TVP of Chatbot Rui (李佳芮), Microsoft AI MVP, Founder & CEO of Juzi.BOT (YC W19 Alumni)

Cite Wechaty

To cite this project in publications:

@misc{wechaty, author = {Huan LI, Jiarui LI}, title = {Wechaty: Conversational SDK for Chatbot Makers}, year = {2016}, publisher = {GitHub}, journal = {GitHub Repository}, howpublished = {\url{https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty}}, }

Copyright & License