Windi CSS Plugins

Collection of plugins for Windi CSS.

If you find some plugin that you used is not yet supported, you are welcome to post an issue or pull request, and we will support it soon. Anyone can upload a pr to this project and pass in their own plugin. The package naming should conform to @windicss/plugin-xxx .

Transform API

For tailwind plugins, we generally use Transform API to support them. You can import them to your config like below:

const { transform } = require ( 'windicss/helpers' ); module .exports = { theme : { ... }, plugins : [ transform( 'plugin-name' ), ] }

Sub Module

However windicss abandoned postcss for some benefits, and we will also lose support for the postcss interface. Therefore, for this type of plugin, we will simpily fork the code, make some modification, and republish it as a submodule of @windicss/... .

module .exports = { theme : { ... }, plugins : [ require ( '@windicss/plugin-name' ), ] }

Plugin List