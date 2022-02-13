NestJS Objection

Description

Integrates Objection.js and Knex with Nest

Installation

yarn add @willsoto/nestjs-objection

Note that Knex and Objection are peerDependencies to make version management easier, so those must be installed separately

yarn add knex objection

API

import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection" ; import { Module } from "@nestjs/common" ; import knex from "knex" ; import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection" ; import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config" ; import { User } from "./user" ; import { BaseModel } from "./base" ; ({ imports: [ ObjectionModule.register({ Model: BaseModel, config: { client: "sqlite3" , useNullAsDefault: true , connection: { filename: "./example.sqlite" , }, }, }), ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]), ], exports: [ObjectionModule], }) export class DatabaseModule {}

import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection" ; import { Module } from "@nestjs/common" ; import knex from "knex" ; import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection" ; import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config" ; import { User } from "./user" ; import { BaseModel } from "./base" ; ({ imports: [ ObjectionModule.registerAsync({ imports: [ConfigModule], inject: [ConfigService], useFactory(config: ConfigService) { return { Model: BaseModel, config: { ...config.get<knex.Config>( "database" ), ...knexSnakeCaseMappers(), }, }; }, }), ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]), ], exports: [ObjectionModule], }) export class DatabaseModule {}

Configuration

Name Type Required Default Notes name string false KNEX_CONNECTION token This is required only if you are using multiple connections Model Object false objection.Model config Object true

Examples

Injecting the connection

import { HealthCheckError } from "@godaddy/terminus" ; import { Inject, Injectable } from "@nestjs/common" ; import { HealthIndicatorResult, HealthIndicator } from "@nestjs/terminus" ; import { Connection, KNEX_CONNECTION } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection" ; () export class PrimaryDatabaseHealthIndicator extends HealthIndicator { constructor ( (KNEX_CONNECTION) public connection: Connection ) {} async ping(key: string = "db-primary" ): Promise <HealthIndicatorResult> { try { await this .connection.raw( "SELECT 1" ); return super .getStatus(key, true ); } catch (error) { const status = super .getStatus(key, false , { message: error.message }); throw new HealthCheckError( "Unable to connect to database" , status); } } }

Injecting an objection model

import { Injectable, Inject } from "@nestjs/common" ; import { User } from "./user" ; () export class UserService { constructor ( (User) private readonly userModel: typeof User ) {} async getUsers(): Promise <User[]> { return await this .userModel.query(); } }

Multiple connections

When using multiple connections, you must name each connection when registering it. Otherwise subsequent connections will override the previous ones.