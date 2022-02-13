Integrates Objection.js and Knex with Nest
yarn add @willsoto/nestjs-objection
Note that Knex and Objection are
peerDependencies to make version management easier, so those must be installed separately
yarn add knex objection
ObjectionModule.register
import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import knex from "knex";
import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection";
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config";
import { User } from "./user";
import { BaseModel } from "./base";
@Module({
imports: [
ObjectionModule.register({
// You can specify a custom BaseModel
// If none is provided, the default Model will be used
// https://vincit.github.io/objection.js/#models
Model: BaseModel,
config: {
client: "sqlite3",
useNullAsDefault: true,
connection: {
filename: "./example.sqlite",
},
},
}),
//Register your objection models so it can be provided when needed.
ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]),
],
exports: [ObjectionModule],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}
ObjectionModule.registerAsync
import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import knex from "knex";
import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection";
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config";
import { User } from "./user";
import { BaseModel } from "./base";
@Module({
imports: [
ObjectionModule.registerAsync({
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory(config: ConfigService) {
return {
// You can specify a custom BaseModel
// If none is provided, the default Model will be used
// https://vincit.github.io/objection.js/#models
Model: BaseModel,
config: {
...config.get<knex.Config>("database"),
...knexSnakeCaseMappers(),
},
};
},
}),
//Register your objection models so it can be provided when needed.
ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]),
],
exports: [ObjectionModule],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Notes
name
string
false
KNEX_CONNECTION token
|This is required only if you are using multiple connections
Model
Object
false
objection.Model
config
Object
true
import { HealthCheckError } from "@godaddy/terminus";
import { Inject, Injectable } from "@nestjs/common";
import { HealthIndicatorResult, HealthIndicator } from "@nestjs/terminus";
import { Connection, KNEX_CONNECTION } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";
@Injectable()
export class PrimaryDatabaseHealthIndicator extends HealthIndicator {
constructor(@Inject(KNEX_CONNECTION) public connection: Connection) {}
async ping(key: string = "db-primary"): Promise<HealthIndicatorResult> {
try {
await this.connection.raw("SELECT 1");
return super.getStatus(key, true);
} catch (error) {
const status = super.getStatus(key, false, { message: error.message });
throw new HealthCheckError("Unable to connect to database", status);
}
}
}
import { Injectable, Inject } from "@nestjs/common";
import { User } from "./user";
@Injectable()
export class UserService {
constructor(@Inject(User) private readonly userModel: typeof User) {}
async getUsers(): Promise<User[]> {
return await this.userModel.query();
}
}
When using multiple connections, you must name each connection when registering it. Otherwise subsequent connections will override the previous ones.
@Module({
imports: [
ObjectionModule.registerAsync({
// You must provide a name for the connection
name: "connection1",
imports: [ConfigModule],
inject: [ConfigService],
useFactory(config: ConfigService) {
return {
// You must provide a name for the connection here as well...
name: "connection1",
Model: BaseModel1,
config: {
client: "sqlite3",
useNullAsDefault: true,
connection: {
filename: "./testing1.sqlite",
},
},
};
},
}),
ObjectionModule.register({
// You must provide a name for the connection
name: "connection2",
Model: BaseModel2,
config: {
client: "sqlite3",
useNullAsDefault: true,
connection: {
filename: "./testing2.sqlite",
},
},
}),
],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}