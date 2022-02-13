openbase logo
@willsoto/nestjs-objection

by Will Soto
6.3.0 (see all)

NestJS module for Objection

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NestJS Objection

Description

Integrates Objection.js and Knex with Nest

Installation

yarn add @willsoto/nestjs-objection

Note that Knex and Objection are peerDependencies to make version management easier, so those must be installed separately

yarn add knex objection

API

ObjectionModule.register

import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import knex from "knex";
import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection";
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config";
import { User } from "./user";
import { BaseModel } from "./base";

@Module({
  imports: [
    ObjectionModule.register({
      // You can specify a custom BaseModel
      // If none is provided, the default Model will be used
      // https://vincit.github.io/objection.js/#models
      Model: BaseModel,
      config: {
        client: "sqlite3",
        useNullAsDefault: true,
        connection: {
          filename: "./example.sqlite",
        },
      },
    }),

    //Register your objection models so it can be provided when needed.
    ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]),
  ],
  exports: [ObjectionModule],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}

ObjectionModule.registerAsync

import { ObjectionModule } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";
import { Module } from "@nestjs/common";
import knex from "knex";
import { knexSnakeCaseMappers } from "objection";
import { ConfigModule, ConfigService } from "../config";
import { User } from "./user";
import { BaseModel } from "./base";

@Module({
  imports: [
    ObjectionModule.registerAsync({
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      inject: [ConfigService],
      useFactory(config: ConfigService) {
        return {
          // You can specify a custom BaseModel
          // If none is provided, the default Model will be used
          // https://vincit.github.io/objection.js/#models
          Model: BaseModel,
          config: {
            ...config.get<knex.Config>("database"),
            ...knexSnakeCaseMappers(),
          },
        };
      },
    }),
    //Register your objection models so it can be provided when needed.
    ObjectionModule.forFeature([User]),
  ],
  exports: [ObjectionModule],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}

Configuration

NameTypeRequiredDefaultNotes
namestringfalseKNEX_CONNECTION tokenThis is required only if you are using multiple connections
ModelObjectfalseobjection.Model
configObjecttrue

Examples

Injecting the connection

import { HealthCheckError } from "@godaddy/terminus";
import { Inject, Injectable } from "@nestjs/common";
import { HealthIndicatorResult, HealthIndicator } from "@nestjs/terminus";
import { Connection, KNEX_CONNECTION } from "@willsoto/nestjs-objection";

@Injectable()
export class PrimaryDatabaseHealthIndicator extends HealthIndicator {
  constructor(@Inject(KNEX_CONNECTION) public connection: Connection) {}

  async ping(key: string = "db-primary"): Promise<HealthIndicatorResult> {
    try {
      await this.connection.raw("SELECT 1");
      return super.getStatus(key, true);
    } catch (error) {
      const status = super.getStatus(key, false, { message: error.message });
      throw new HealthCheckError("Unable to connect to database", status);
    }
  }
}

Injecting an objection model

import { Injectable, Inject } from "@nestjs/common";
import { User } from "./user";

@Injectable()
export class UserService {
  constructor(@Inject(User) private readonly userModel: typeof User) {}

  async getUsers(): Promise<User[]> {
    return await this.userModel.query();
  }
}

Multiple connections

When using multiple connections, you must name each connection when registering it. Otherwise subsequent connections will override the previous ones.

@Module({
  imports: [
    ObjectionModule.registerAsync({
      // You must provide a name for the connection
      name: "connection1",
      imports: [ConfigModule],
      inject: [ConfigService],
      useFactory(config: ConfigService) {
        return {
          // You must provide a name for the connection here as well...
          name: "connection1",
          Model: BaseModel1,
          config: {
            client: "sqlite3",
            useNullAsDefault: true,
            connection: {
              filename: "./testing1.sqlite",
            },
          },
        };
      },
    }),
    ObjectionModule.register({
      // You must provide a name for the connection
      name: "connection2",
      Model: BaseModel2,
      config: {
        client: "sqlite3",
        useNullAsDefault: true,
        connection: {
          filename: "./testing2.sqlite",
        },
      },
    }),
  ],
})
export class DatabaseModule {}

