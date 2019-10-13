openbase logo
Post-process and compress CSS using clean-css.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

398

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

less-plugin-clean-css

Compresses the css output from less using clean-css.

lessc usage

npm install -g less-plugin-clean-css

and then on the command line,

lessc file.less --clean-css="--s1 --advanced --compatibility=ie8"

See clean-css for the available command options - the only differences are advanced and rebase which we default to false, because it is not always entirely safe.

Programmatic usage

var LessPluginCleanCSS = require('less-plugin-clean-css'),
    cleanCSSPlugin = new LessPluginCleanCSS({advanced: true});
less.render(lessString, { plugins: [cleanCSSPlugin] })
  .then(

Browser usage

Browser usage is not supported at this time.

