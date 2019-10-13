Compresses the css output from less using clean-css.
npm install -g less-plugin-clean-css
and then on the command line,
lessc file.less --clean-css="--s1 --advanced --compatibility=ie8"
See clean-css for the available command options - the only differences are
advanced and
rebase which we default to false, because it is not always entirely safe.
var LessPluginCleanCSS = require('less-plugin-clean-css'),
cleanCSSPlugin = new LessPluginCleanCSS({advanced: true});
less.render(lessString, { plugins: [cleanCSSPlugin] })
.then(
Browser usage is not supported at this time.