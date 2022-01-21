Storybook Addon HTML

This addon for Storybook adds a tab that displays the compiled HTML for each story. It uses highlight.js for syntax highlighting.

Getting Started

With NPM:

npm i --save-dev @whitespace/storybook-addon-html

With Yarn:

yarn add -D @whitespace/storybook-addon-html

Register addon

module .exports = { addons : [ '@whitespace/storybook-addon-html' , ], };

Usage

The HTML is formatted with Prettier. You can override the Prettier config (except parser and plugins ) by providing an object following the Prettier API override format in the html parameter:

export const parameters = { html : { prettier : { tabWidth : 4 , useTabs : false , htmlWhitespaceSensitivity : 'strict' , }, }, };

You can override the wrapper element selector used to grab the component HTML.

export const parameters = { html : { root : '#my-custom-wrapper' , }, };

When using Web Components, the HTML will contain empty comments, i.e. <!----> . If you want to remove these, use the removeEmptyComments parameter:

export const parameters = { html : { removeEmptyComments : true , }, };

You can override the showLineNumbers and wrapLines settings for the syntax highlighter by using the highlighter parameter:

export const parameters = { html : { highlighter : { showLineNumbers : true , wrapLines : false , }, }, };

Supported frameworks

As of version 4.0.0 all frameworks are supported per default 🎉