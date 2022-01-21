openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@whitespace/storybook-addon-html

by whitespace-se
5.0.0 (see all)

A Storybook addon that extracts and displays compiled syntax-highlighted HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.9K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Storybook Addon HTML

This addon for Storybook adds a tab that displays the compiled HTML for each story. It uses highlight.js for syntax highlighting.

Animated preview

Getting Started

With NPM:

npm i --save-dev @whitespace/storybook-addon-html

With Yarn:

yarn add -D @whitespace/storybook-addon-html

Register addon

// .storybook/main.js

module.exports = {
  // ...
  addons: [
    '@whitespace/storybook-addon-html',
    // ...
  ],
};

Usage

The HTML is formatted with Prettier. You can override the Prettier config (except parser and plugins) by providing an object following the Prettier API override format in the html parameter:

// .storybook/preview.js

export const parameters = {
  // ...
  html: {
    prettier: {
      tabWidth: 4,
      useTabs: false,
      htmlWhitespaceSensitivity: 'strict',
    },
  },
};

You can override the wrapper element selector used to grab the component HTML.

export const parameters = {
  html: {
    root: '#my-custom-wrapper', // default: #root
  },
};

When using Web Components, the HTML will contain empty comments, i.e. <!---->. If you want to remove these, use the removeEmptyComments parameter:

export const parameters = {
  html: {
    removeEmptyComments: true, // default: false
  },
};

You can override the showLineNumbers and wrapLines settings for the syntax highlighter by using the highlighter parameter:

export const parameters = {
  html: {
    highlighter: {
      showLineNumbers: true, // default: false
      wrapLines: false, // default: true
    },
  },
};

Supported frameworks

As of version 4.0.0 all frameworks are supported per default 🎉

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial