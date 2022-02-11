Carbon is an open-source design system built by IBM. With the IBM Design Language as its foundation, the system consists of working code, design tools and resources, human interface guidelines, and a vibrant community of contributors.
If you're just getting started, check out
carbon-components. If you're looking for React
components, take a look at
carbon-components-react.
We also have community-contributed components for the following technologies:
If you're trying to find something specific, here's a full list of packages that we support!
|Package name
|Description
carbon-components
|Component styles and Vanilla JavaScript
carbon-components-react
|React components
@carbon/elements
|IBM Design Language elements like colors, type, iconography, and more
@carbon/colors
|Work with IBM Design Language colors
@carbon/grid
|Build layouts using the new 16 column grid system
@carbon/icons
|Iconography assets. We also offer support in: React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte
@carbon/pictograms
|Pictogram assets. We also offer support in: React and Svelte
@carbon/layout
|Layout-based units and spacing scale
@carbon/motion
|Productive and expressive motion curves
@carbon/themes
|Color tokens available in the Carbon Design System, like
$interactive-01
@carbon/type
|New type tokens used alongside IBM Plex
We're always looking for contributors to help us fix bugs, build new features, or help us improve the project documentation. If you're interested, definitely check out our Contributing Guide and our Developer Guide! 👀
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.