Web Extensions - Shipit

Automate the process of shipping Web Extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and Edge.

PRs welcome 🚀

Installation

npm install --save @wext/shipit

Usage

shipit chrome distribution/chrome-prod shipit firefox distribution/firefox-prod shipit opera distribution/opera-prod

Implemented browsers

Feature Chrome Firefox Safari Opera Edge shipit ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

Credentials

The neccessary credentials for submitting are read from the environment and, if the file exists, a .env file containing key value pairs. Required keys are documented for each browser below.

We recommend placing the values in a .env file, and adding .env to your gitignore so that you don't accidentaly check these values into git.

Chrome

WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_EXTENSION_ID - The id of the extension (can be seen in the url to the Chrome WebStore page)

- The id of the extension (can be seen in the url to the Chrome WebStore page) WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_ID - See clientId below

- See below WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_SECRET - See clientSecret below

- See below WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_REFRESH_TOKEN - See refreshToken below

Follow this guide to generate clientId , clientSecret and refreshToken .

Firefox

WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_ISSUER - See "JWT issuer" below

- See "JWT issuer" below WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_SECRET - See "JWT secret" below

Go to this site and generate API Credentials. It will output "JWT issuer" and "JWT secret".

Make sure that your extension id is specified in your manifest, like shown here.

Opera