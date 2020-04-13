Automate the process of shipping Web Extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and Edge.
PRs welcome 🚀
npm install --save @wext/shipit
# Publish the "distribution/chrome-prod" folder to the Chrome WebStore
shipit chrome distribution/chrome-prod
# Publish the "distribution/firefox-prod" folder to Mozilla Addons (AMO)
shipit firefox distribution/firefox-prod
# Publish the "distribution/opera-prod" folder to Opera Extensions
shipit opera distribution/opera-prod
|Feature
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|Edge
shipit
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|❌
The neccessary credentials for submitting are read from the environment and, if the file exists, a
.env file containing key value pairs. Required keys are documented for each browser below.
We recommend placing the values in a
.env file, and adding
.env to your gitignore so that you don't accidentaly check these values into git.
WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_EXTENSION_ID - The id of the extension (can be seen in the url to the Chrome WebStore page)
WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_ID - See
clientId below
WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_SECRET - See
clientSecret below
WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_REFRESH_TOKEN - See
refreshToken below
Follow this guide to generate
clientId,
clientSecret and
refreshToken.
WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_ISSUER - See "JWT issuer" below
WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_SECRET - See "JWT secret" below
Go to this site and generate API Credentials. It will output "JWT issuer" and "JWT secret".
Make sure that your extension id is specified in your manifest, like shown here.
WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_EMAIL - Email address used to log in to addons.opera.com
WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_EXTENSION_ID - ID of the extension (can be seen in the url in the developer dashboard)
WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_PASSWORD - Password used to log in to addons.opera.com