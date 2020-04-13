openbase logo
@wext/shipit

by Linus Unnebäck
0.2.1

Automate the process of shipping Web Extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and Edge

Documentation
669

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Web Extensions - Shipit

Automate the process of shipping Web Extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and Edge.

PRs welcome 🚀

Installation

npm install --save @wext/shipit

Usage

# Publish the "distribution/chrome-prod" folder to the Chrome WebStore
shipit chrome distribution/chrome-prod

# Publish the "distribution/firefox-prod" folder to Mozilla Addons (AMO)
shipit firefox distribution/firefox-prod

# Publish the "distribution/opera-prod" folder to Opera Extensions
shipit opera distribution/opera-prod

Implemented browsers

FeatureChromeFirefoxSafariOperaEdge
shipit

Credentials

The neccessary credentials for submitting are read from the environment and, if the file exists, a .env file containing key value pairs. Required keys are documented for each browser below.

We recommend placing the values in a .env file, and adding .env to your gitignore so that you don't accidentaly check these values into git.

Chrome

  • WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_EXTENSION_ID - The id of the extension (can be seen in the url to the Chrome WebStore page)
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_ID - See clientId below
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_CLIENT_SECRET - See clientSecret below
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_CHROME_REFRESH_TOKEN - See refreshToken below

Follow this guide to generate clientId, clientSecret and refreshToken.

Firefox

  • WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_ISSUER - See "JWT issuer" below
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_FIREFOX_JWT_SECRET - See "JWT secret" below

Go to this site and generate API Credentials. It will output "JWT issuer" and "JWT secret".

Make sure that your extension id is specified in your manifest, like shown here.

Opera

  • WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_EMAIL - Email address used to log in to addons.opera.com
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_EXTENSION_ID - ID of the extension (can be seen in the url in the developer dashboard)
  • WEXT_SHIPIT_OPERA_PASSWORD - Password used to log in to addons.opera.com

