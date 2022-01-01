This package is published only for typing and building custom renderers. It is NOT meant to be used in applications.
For full exposed APIs, see
src/index.ts. You can also run
yarn build runtime-core --types from repo root, which will generate an API report at
temp/runtime-core.api.md.
import { createRenderer } from '@vue/runtime-core'
const { render, createApp } = createRenderer({
patchProp,
insert,
remove,
createElement,
// ...
})
// `render` is the low-level API
// `createApp` returns an app instance with configurable context shared
// by the entire app tree.
export { render, createApp }
export * from '@vue/runtime-core'
See
@vue/runtime-dom for how a DOM-targeting renderer is implemented.