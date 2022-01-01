This package is published only for typing and building custom renderers. It is NOT meant to be used in applications.

For full exposed APIs, see src/index.ts . You can also run yarn build runtime-core --types from repo root, which will generate an API report at temp/runtime-core.api.md .

Building a Custom Renderer

import { createRenderer } from '@vue/runtime-core' const { render, createApp } = createRenderer({ patchProp, insert, remove, createElement, }) export { render, createApp } export * from '@vue/runtime-core'