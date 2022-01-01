openbase logo
@weweb/vue-runtime-core

by Evan You
3.1.5

Overview

Readme

@vue/runtime-core

This package is published only for typing and building custom renderers. It is NOT meant to be used in applications.

For full exposed APIs, see src/index.ts. You can also run yarn build runtime-core --types from repo root, which will generate an API report at temp/runtime-core.api.md.

Building a Custom Renderer

import { createRenderer } from '@vue/runtime-core'

const { render, createApp } = createRenderer({
  patchProp,
  insert,
  remove,
  createElement,
  // ...
})

// `render` is the low-level API
// `createApp` returns an app instance with configurable context shared
// by the entire app tree.
export { render, createApp }

export * from '@vue/runtime-core'

See @vue/runtime-dom for how a DOM-targeting renderer is implemented.

