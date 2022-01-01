This package is inlined into Global & Browser ESM builds of user-facing renderers (e.g.
@vue/runtime-dom), but also published as a package that can be used standalone. The standalone build should not be used alongside a pre-bundled build of a user-facing renderer, as they will have different internal storage for reactivity connections. A user-facing renderer should re-export all APIs from this package.
For full exposed APIs, see
src/index.ts. You can also run
yarn build reactivity --types from repo root, which will generate an API report at
temp/reactivity.api.md.
The implementation of this module is inspired by the following prior art in the JavaScript ecosystem:
Array,
Map,
WeakMap,
Set and
WeakSet.