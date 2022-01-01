openbase logo
@weweb/vue-reactivity

by Evan You
3.1.5

@weweb/vue-reactivity

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@vue/reactivity

Usage Note

This package is inlined into Global & Browser ESM builds of user-facing renderers (e.g. @vue/runtime-dom), but also published as a package that can be used standalone. The standalone build should not be used alongside a pre-bundled build of a user-facing renderer, as they will have different internal storage for reactivity connections. A user-facing renderer should re-export all APIs from this package.

For full exposed APIs, see src/index.ts. You can also run yarn build reactivity --types from repo root, which will generate an API report at temp/reactivity.api.md.

Credits

The implementation of this module is inspired by the following prior art in the JavaScript ecosystem:

Caveats

  • Built-in objects are not observed except for Array, Map, WeakMap, Set and WeakSet.

