Readme

Angular PDF Viewer

downloads npm version Gitter PayPal donate button

PDF Viewer Component for Angular 5+

Demo page

https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/

Stackblitz Example

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ng2-pdf-viewer

Blog post

https://medium.com/@vadimdez/render-pdf-in-angular-4-927e31da9c76

Overview

Install

Angular >= 12

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer

Partial Ivy compilated library bundles.

Angular >= 4

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer@^7.0.0

Angular < 4

npm install ng2-pdf-viewer@~3.0.8

Usage

In case you're using systemjs see configuration here.

Add PdfViewerModule to your module's imports

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app/app.component';

import { PdfViewerModule } from 'ng2-pdf-viewer';

@NgModule({
  imports: [BrowserModule, PdfViewerModule],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})

class AppModule {}

platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

And then use it in your component

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'example-app',
  template: `
  <pdf-viewer [src]="pdfSrc"
              [render-text]="true"
              [original-size]="false"
              style="width: 400px; height: 500px"
  ></pdf-viewer>
  `
})
export class AppComponent {
  pdfSrc = "https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf";
}

Options

[src]

PropertyTypeRequired
[src]string, object, UInt8ArrayRequired

Pass pdf location

[src]="'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf'"

For more control you can pass options object to [src]. See other attributes for the object here.

Options object for loading protected PDF would be:

{
 url: 'https://vadimdez.github.io/ng2-pdf-viewer/assets/pdf-test.pdf',
 withCredentials: true
}

[page]

PropertyTypeRequired
[page] or [(page)]numberRequired with [show-all]="false" or Optional with [show-all]="true"

Page number

[page]="1"

supports two way data binding as well

[(page)]="pageVariable"

If you want that the two way data binding actually updates your page variable on page change/scroll - you have to be sure that you define the height of the container, for example:

pdf-viewer {
    height: 100vh;
}

[stick-to-page]

PropertyTypeRequired
[stick-to-page]booleanOptional

Sticks view to the page. Works in combination with [show-all]="true" and page.

[stick-to-page]="true"

[render-text]

PropertyTypeRequired
[render-text]booleanOptional

Enable text rendering, allows to select text

[render-text]="true"

[render-text-mode]

PropertyTypeRequired
[render-text-mode]RenderTextModeOptional

Used in combination with [render-text]="true"

Controls if the text layer is enabled, and the selection mode that is used.

0 = RenderTextMode.DISABLED - disable the text selection layer

1 = RenderTextMode.ENABLED - enables the text selection layer

2 = RenderTextMode.ENHANCED - enables enhanced text selection

[render-text-mode]="1"
PropertyTypeRequired
[external-link-target]stringOptional

Used in combination with [render-text]="true"

Link target

  • blank
  • none
  • self
  • parent
  • top
[external-link-target]="'blank'"

[rotation]

PropertyTypeRequired
[rotation]numberOptional

Rotate PDF

Allowed step is 90 degree, ex. 0, 90, 180

[rotation]="90"

[zoom]

PropertyTypeRequired
[zoom]numberOptional

Zoom pdf

[zoom]="0.5"

[zoom-scale]

PropertyTypeRequired
[zoom-scale]'page-width'|'page-fit'|'page-height'Optional

Defines how the Zoom scale is computed when [original-size]="false", by default set to 'page-width'.

  • 'page-width' with zoom of 1 will display a page width that take all the possible horizontal space in the container

  • 'page-height' with zoom of 1 will display a page height that take all the possible vertical space in the container

  • 'page-fit' with zoom of 1 will display a page that will be scaled to either width or height to fit completely in the container

[zoom-scale]="'page-width'"

[original-size]

PropertyTypeRequired
[original-size]booleanOptional
  • if set to true - size will be as same as original document
  • if set to false - size will be as same as container block
[original-size]="true"

[fit-to-page]

PropertyTypeRequired
[fit-to-page]booleanOptional

Works in combination with [original-size]="true". You can show your document in original size, and make sure that it's not bigger then container block.

[fit-to-page]="false"

[show-all]

PropertyTypeRequired
[show-all]booleanOptional

Show single or all pages altogether

[show-all]="true"

[autoresize]

PropertyTypeRequired
[autoresize]booleanOptional

Turn on or off auto resize.

!Important To make [autoresize] work - make sure that [original-size]="false" and pdf-viewer tag has max-width or display are set.

[autoresize]="true"

[c-maps-url]

PropertyTypeRequired
[c-maps-url]stringOptional

Url for non-latin characters source maps.

[c-maps-url]="'assets/cmaps/'"

Default url is: https://unpkg.com/pdfjs-dist@2.0.550/cmaps/

To serve cmaps on your own you need to copy node_modules/pdfjs-dist/cmaps to assets/cmaps.

[show-borders]

PropertyTypeRequired
[show-borders]booleanOptional

Show page borders

[show-borders]="true"

(after-load-complete)

PropertyTypeRequired
(after-load-complete)callbackOptional

Get PDF information with callback

First define callback function "callBackFn" in your controller,

callBackFn(pdf: PDFDocumentProxy) {
   // do anything with "pdf"
}

And then use it in your template:

(after-load-complete)="callBackFn($event)"

(page-rendered)

PropertyTypeRequired
(page-rendered)callbackOptional

Get event when a page is rendered. Called for every page rendered.

Define callback in your component:

pageRendered(e: CustomEvent) {
  console.log('(page-rendered)', e);
}

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer>:

(page-rendered)="pageRendered($event)"

(pages-initialized)

PropertyTypeRequired
(pages-initialized)callbackOptional

Get event when the pages are initialized.

Define callback in your component:

pageInitialized(e: CustomEvent) {
  console.log('(pages-initialized)', e);
}

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer>:

(pages-initialized)="pageInitialized($event)"

(text-layer-rendered)

PropertyTypeRequired
(text-layer-rendered)callbackOptional

Get event when a text layer is rendered.

Define callback in your component:

textLayerRendered(e: CustomEvent) {
  console.log('(text-layer-rendered)', e);
}

And then bind it to <pdf-viewer>:

(text-layer-rendered)="textLayerRendered($event)"

(error)

PropertyTypeRequired
(error)callbackOptional

Error handling callback

Define callback in your component's class

onError(error: any) {
  // do anything
}

Then add it to pdf-component in component's template

(error)="onError($event)"

(on-progress)

PropertyTypeRequired
(on-progress)callbackOptional

Loading progress callback - provides progress information total and loaded bytes. Is called several times during pdf loading phase.

Define callback in your component's class

onProgress(progressData: PDFProgressData) {
  // do anything with progress data. For example progress indicator
}

Then add it to pdf-component in component's template

(on-progress)="onProgress($event)"

Render local PDF file

In your html template add input:

<input (change)="onFileSelected()" type="file" id="file">

and then add onFileSelected method to your component:

onFileSelected() {
  let $img: any = document.querySelector('#file');

  if (typeof (FileReader) !== 'undefined') {
    let reader = new FileReader();

    reader.onload = (e: any) => {
      this.pdfSrc = e.target.result;
    };

    reader.readAsArrayBuffer($img.files[0]);
  }
}

Set custom path to the worker

By default the worker is loaded from cdnjs.cloudflare.com.

In your code update path to the worker to be for example /pdf.worker.js

(window as any).pdfWorkerSrc = '/pdf.worker.js';

This should be set before pdf-viewer component is rendered.

Search in the PDF

Use pdfFindController for search functionality.

In your component's ts file:

  • Add reference to pdf-viewer,
  • then when needed execute search()
@ViewChild(PdfViewerComponent) private pdfComponent: PdfViewerComponent;

search(stringToSearch: string) {
  this.pdfComponent.pdfFindController.executeCommand('find', {
    caseSensitive: false, findPrevious: undefined, highlightAll: true, phraseSearch: true, query: stringToSearch
  });
}

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of tea :)

paypal

License

MIT © Vadym Yatsyuk

