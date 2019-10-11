A sexy pinnacle of engineering that’s nonetheless incredibly inefficient and expensive and goes out of business because it can’t find enough use. It also provides some tools to deal with the browser.
This repository contains a collection of modules used internally by WeTransfer to build our website. You can use them all together or individually, based on your needs.
|Package
|Version
|Description
|concorde-browser
|Browser capabilities detection
|concorde-cookie
|Read, write and clean cookies
|concorde-debounce
|Debounce functions for regular and async functions
|concorde-timer
|Useful functions to deal with timing in JavaScript
|concorde-clipboard
|Universal copy to clipboard function for the browser
Please check individual packages documentation for concrete usage and installation. In a nutshell, it works like that:
With ES6 modules:
// Load the full build.
import Browser from '@wetransfer/concorde-browser';
Browser.isMobile
// => true
In Node.js:
// Load the full build.
const browser = require('@wetransfer/concorde-browser');
Browser.platform('windows');
// => false
First, make sure that you have an NPM account at https://www.npmjs.com/, and you are part of the WeTransfer developer's team. Use
npm login to store the credentials on the client aka, your computer. Check that your authentication token for
registry.npmjs.org is part of your
~/.npmrc file.
We use
lerna to manage our monorepo, and publishing new versions of our modules is also part
lerna's responsability. Please run
npm run semantic-release to publish a new version(s), it should do the following:
lerna will publish to NPM only the modules that changed since the last commit
It's still your responsability as a developer to create the PR on GitHub and ask a maintainer to merge it.
In the unlikely event of a broken release process or water landing, it is still possible to publish the modules manually to NPM. Please follow these steps:
git checkout -b release
cd modules/foo
git add package.json CHANGELOG.md && git commit -m "chore(release): npm publish 📦 [ci skip]"
git tag -a @wetransfer/concorde-module@version -m "@wetransfer/concorde-module@version"
npm publish
git push --no-verify --follow-tags --set-upstream origin feature
We run some very basic integration tests to check if our final bundle works properly in a real browser:
npm run serve:dist to start the node server.
__e2e__ inside the module you want to test.
index.html, which will import the final module and write some results on the page.
index.spec.js with Jest and Puppeteer.
npm run test:integration
concorde.js is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.