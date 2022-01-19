openbase logo
Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible

Readme

axios-retry

Node.js CI

Axios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible.

Installation

npm install axios-retry

Usage

// CommonJS
// const axiosRetry = require('axios-retry');

// ES6
import axiosRetry from 'axios-retry';

axiosRetry(axios, { retries: 3 });

axios.get('http://example.com/test') // The first request fails and the second returns 'ok'
  .then(result => {
    result.data; // 'ok'
  });

// Exponential back-off retry delay between requests
axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay: axiosRetry.exponentialDelay});

// Custom retry delay
axiosRetry(axios, { retryDelay: (retryCount) => {
  return retryCount * 1000;
}});

// Works with custom axios instances
const client = axios.create({ baseURL: 'http://example.com' });
axiosRetry(client, { retries: 3 });

client.get('/test') // The first request fails and the second returns 'ok'
  .then(result => {
    result.data; // 'ok'
  });

// Allows request-specific configuration
client
  .get('/test', {
    'axios-retry': {
      retries: 0
    }
  })
  .catch(error => { // The first request fails
    error !== undefined
  });

Note: Unless shouldResetTimeout is set, the plugin interprets the request timeout as a global value, so it is not used for each retry but for the whole request lifecycle.

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
retriesNumber3The number of times to retry before failing. 1 = One retry after first failure
retryConditionFunctionisNetworkOrIdempotentRequestErrorA callback to further control if a request should be retried. By default, it retries if it is a network error or a 5xx error on an idempotent request (GET, HEAD, OPTIONS, PUT or DELETE).
shouldResetTimeoutBooleanfalseDefines if the timeout should be reset between retries
retryDelayFunctionfunction noDelay() { return 0; }A callback to further control the delay in milliseconds between retried requests. By default there is no delay between retries. Another option is exponentialDelay (Exponential Backoff). The function is passed retryCount and error.

Testing

Clone the repository and execute:

npm test

Contribute

  1. Fork it: git clone https://github.com/softonic/axios-retry.git
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feature/my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Added some feature'
  4. Check the build: npm run build
  5. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  6. Submit a pull request :D

