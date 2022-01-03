A library that helps you clone Nodes from a Typescript AST
The Typescript Compiler API is very powerful and comes with a lot of
create and
update functions that can be used for creating and updating nodes in Custom transformers while visiting
a
SourceFile. Under such circumstances, it is easy to run into problems if you reuse a Node in another part of the tree without properly cloning it, since the
parent chain, as well as the
pos and
end values will have wrong values and will lead to malformed output after your transformations have been applied.
This can be cumbersome for example when you want to simply add or remove a specific modifier from an arbitrary node in a given position.
This library exports a
cloneNode function that makes it easy to deep-clone a Node from a Typescript AST without any faulty parent links.
Additionally, you get a simple hook with which you can do simple things such as edit the top-level properties of the cloned object such as its modifiers, decorators, etc.
$ npm install ts-clone-node
$ yarn add ts-clone-node
$ pnpm add ts-clone-node
ts-clone-node depends on
typescript, so you need to manually install this as well.
To clone a Node from a Typescript AST, all you have to do is:
import {cloneNode} from "ts-clone-node";
// Clone the Node
const clonedNode = cloneNode(someNode);
You can pass in a hook that enables you to modify the clone, agnostic to the kind of Node it is. For example:
import {cloneNode} from "ts-clone-node";
// Clone the Node, and alter the modifiers such that they don't include a modifier pointing
// to the 'declare' keyword
const clonedNode = cloneNode(someNode, {
hook: node => {
return {
modifiers: modifiers => ensureNoDeclareModifier(modifiers)
};
}
});
There is also a 'finalize' which is invoked after a node has been cloned at any recursive step from the top node, allowing you to perform final alterations or track the node for other purposes.
const clonedNode = cloneNode(someNode, {
finalize: (clonedNode, oldNode) => trackSomething(clonedNode, oldNode)
});
You can use pass a specific TypeScript to use as an option to
cloneNode:
cloneNode(someNode, {
typescript: specialTypescriptVersion
});
This can be useful, for example, in an environment where multiple packages in the same project depends
on different TypeScript versions and you're relying on
cloneNode.
From TypeScript v4 and forward, a
NodeFactory can be retrieved from a
TransformationContext to signal which transformer was responsible for creating or altering nodes. If you want to pass a specific
NodeFactory, you can pass it as an option to
cloneNode:
cloneNode(someNode, {
factory: nodeFactoryFromTransformationContext
});
By default, when you clone a node, it won't update the parent pointers such that you and TypeScripts compiler APIs can traverse the parent tree.
You can toggle this behavior with the
setParents option:
cloneNode(someNode, {
setParents: true
});
By default, when you clone a node, it won't keep references to the original nodes recursively.
You can toggle this behavior with the
setOriginalNodes option:
cloneNode(someNode, {
setOriginalNodes: true
});
By default, when you clone a node, comments will be preserved as much as possible and added to the cloned nodes as
emitNodes.
You can toggle this behavior with the
preserveComments option:
cloneNode(someNode, {
preserveComments: false
});
By default, when you clone a node, it won't preserve symbols from the original nodes.
You can toggle this behavior with the
preserveSymbols option:
cloneNode(someNode, {
preserveSymbols: true
});
|Frederik Wessberg
Twitter: @FredWessberg
Github: @wessberg
Lead Developer
MIT © Frederik Wessberg (@FredWessberg) (Website)