Never worry about polyfills again.
This is a web service that returns a minified and encoded bundle of only the polyfills your users need.
It's like polyfill.io, but it has additional polyfills such as Web Components, Pointer Events, and much more.
It is also potentially faster since all unique polyfill combinations are cached in memory and returned immediately as requested.
And, it supports different kinds of encodings for the smallest possible network bandwidth overhead, including Brotli and Gzip.
The web service is hosted and live at
https://polyfill.app/api. It is free to use, and there are no quota limits. See the Hosting section for details on how to host it yourself, if you want to.
RelativeTimeFormat and
ListFormat), and much more.
Polyfiller is kindly supported by and relies heavily on BrowserStack for cross-browser testing to ensure maximum cross-browser compatibility.
Polyfiller is kindly supported by JetBrains for software development tools:
|Bubbles
Twitter: @usebubbles
|Christopher Blanchard
|Ideal Postcodes
|Xerox
|Trent Raymond
$ npm install @wessberg/polyfiller
$ yarn add @wessberg/polyfiller
$ pnpm add @wessberg/polyfiller
Polyfiller is already hosted at
https://polyfill.app/api as a free web service, but you can install it, for example if
you want to host it yourself. See the Hosting section for more details on that.
Polyfiller can be used both in a Browser, Worker, and Node environment. By default, the assumed environment is Browser.
Place a
<script> tag inside your
index.html file with a
src pointing at
https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill.
In the following example, polyfills for
ES2015 and
Shadow DOM are requested:
<!-- An example of requesting polyfills for an ES2015 environment as well as Web Component support
-->
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=es,web-components"></script>
A targeted bundle will be returned that only contains the specific polyfills the browser needs!
When a browser (or robot) visits your site,
Polyfiller evaluates the user agent against Caniuse and decides what is supported and what isn't.
It is up to you to decide which polyfills you need, but the web service will automatically make sure to include every dependency of those polyfills, but only if the browser doesn't already support them.
See this or this section for details on how to use
Polyfiller from Web Workers/ServiceWorkers and Node.
You can provide options to Polyfiller via query parameters such as
minify and
sourcemap to adjust the received payload to your liking.
In this example:
es polyfills those EcmaScript features that the browser doesn't support.
intersection-observer is polyfilled, even if the browser supports it, because it has the
force option.
intl is polyfilled, with the inclusion of
Intl.ListFormat and
Intl.RelativeTimeFormat, if the browser doesn't support it, and the
en locale data is included.
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?minify&sourcemap&features=es,intersection-observer|force,intl|locale=en"></script>
This example shows how you can add support for Web Components:
template polyfills the
HTMLTemplateElement if the browser doesn't support it.
shadow-dom polyfills the
Shadow DOM v1 specification if the browser doesn't support it.
custom-elements polyfills the
Custom Elements v1 specification if the browser doesn't support it.
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=template,shadow-dom,custom-elements"></script>
For your convenience, the
web-components alias requests those three features.
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=web-components"></script>
For your convenience, a few libraries are included that isn't strictly polyfills but are closely related to compatibility: In this example:
systemjs Adds the
SystemJS ES module loader. Useful if you target a browser that doesn't support ES-modules and want to use something like dynamic imports and code-splitting.
regenerator-runtime is added, which is what babel transpiles async functions and generator functions into if you don't target browsers that supports it.
<script crossorigin src="https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=systemjs,regenerator-runtime"></script>
GET /api/polyfill?features=[...features]
Retrieves a bundle of polyfills.
Polyfiller will use the incoming
Accept-Encoding headers of the request to decide if the response should be
Brotli encoded,
Gzip encoded or not encoded at all.
|Parameter
|Description
features
|A comma-separated string of all the
features you want to include in your bundle (if required by the browser). Each
feature may receive zero or more
options. Some
options are supported for all
features while others only support specific
features.
context
|Can be either
window,
worker, or
node. Use this to instruct
Polyfiller to optimize polyfills for the given environment, as well as to exclude polyfills that doesn't support the given context.
sourcemap
|If given, or if it has a value of
true,
Polyfiller will be instructed to generate SourceMaps. Use this in development for better stack traces.
minify
|If given,
Polyfiller will send back a minified Polyfill bundle.
feature
A
feature has a name and may receive zero or more
options.
For example,
intl is a feature name, and so is
custom-elements.
See the Feature name section for the full list of possible
feature names.
Option
An
option is some data associated with a
feature.
It is associated with a feature using the
| (pipe) operator.
For example, here's how to associate the
force option with a
feature:
animation|force.
Some
options apply to all
features while others only apply to specific
features. For example:
intl|locale=en
force option
By default,
features that are already supported by the browser sending the request to the web service won't be polyfilled. That would be a waste of network bandwidth and parsing cost for your users.
However, sometimes you may want to force a polyfill, even for browsers that support a
feature.
In order to do so, associate the
force option with a
feature. For example:
animation|force
This will force-apply a polyfill for
Web Animations.
locale option for
Intl
This option only works with
intl,
intl.core,
intl.list-format, or
intl.relative-time-format.
The
Intl family of polyfills rely on locale data for them to work. There are over 600 different locale files shipped. Sending all of them back over the network would take way too much bandwidth.
Instead, if you just ask for the
intl,
intl.core,
intl.list-format, or
intl.relative-time-format features, they will be returned without any locale data.
To add one or more locales, use the
locale option. For example:
intl|locale=en
This will return a bundle of
Intl-related polyfills along with locale data for the
en (English) language code.
You can ask for as many you want by separating the locales with the
~ operator. For example:
intl|locale=en~da~fr
This will return a bundle of
Intl-related polyfills along with locale data for
en (English),
da (Danish), and
fr (French).
variant option for
SystemJS
SystemJS comes in two base versions, a minimal version called s, and a more feature-complete version called system.
By default, the system variant will be used. You can decide which one to use with the
variant option.
For example:
systemjs|variant=s selects the s variant, while
systemjs|variant=system selects the system variant.
Zone
Zone.js, which is supported by Polyfiller, can be configured with some extra options to enhance its operation or support interoperability with more APIs:
|Option
|Description
error
|Generates more readable Stack traces when using Zone
shadydom
|Makes Zone compatible with the ShadyDOM polyfill.
mediaquery
|Patches the Media Query API
fetch
|Patches the Fetch API.
resizeobserver
|Patches the ResizeObserver API.
shadow-dom
You can pass the
experimental option to
shadow-dom (or any of its aliases such as
web-components) to base it on some experimental features that may reduce bugs in older browsers such as IE and Edge <= 15.
You can also request polyfills from a Worker. It is highly recommended that you pass in the
context query parameter with a value of
worker to instruct
Polyfiller to optimize polyfills for a Worker environment, as well as to
not include any polyfills that won't work in a Worker environment.
// Provide a context query parameter with a value of 'worker' to avoid polyfills that doesn't support that environment
importScripts("https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=es,intl,web-animations&context=worker");
You can also request polyfills from Node, if that's a thing you want to do. It is highly recommended that you pass in the
context query parameter with a value of
node to instruct
Polyfiller to optimize polyfills for a Node environment, as well as to
not include any polyfills that won't work in a Node environment.
// Could be anything, but let's use fetch for this example
const fetch = require("node-fetch");
(async () => {
// Remember to provide a user agent header if you want anything meaningful back
const response = await fetch("https://polyfill.app/api/polyfill?features=intl&context=node");
const text = await response.text();
// Apply the polyfills
new Function(text)();
})();
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.
|Frederik Wessberg
Twitter: @FredWessberg
Github: @wessberg
Lead Developer
These two services are very much alike. In fact,
Polyfiller depends on the library behind polyfill.io for some of the polyfills!
Polyfiller exists for two reasons:
Caniuse. If you use something like
babel-preset-env with a
browserslist and you generate this automatically based on the features you want to support with a tool such as browserslist-generator, both syntax detection for transpiling, and feature detection for polyfilling will be seamlessly based on your
browserslist.
Polyfiller is already hosted at
https://polyfill.app/api as a free web service, but feel free to host it yourself.
The server is built with support for both HTTP2 and HTTP. The environment variable
HTTP2=[true|false] decides whether a HTTP2 server will be hosted or not.
If you use a load balancer and something like
nginx in a reverse proxy setup, please know that
nginx doesn't support HTTP2 via its proxy module, so you have to use HTTP1.1 there. Thankfully, it is as easy as setting
HTTP2=false before launching the server and setting
HTTPS=false.
All credits go to Andreas Mehlsen (@andreasbm) for the awesome logo design.
MIT © Frederik Wessberg (@FredWessberg) (Website)
Here's a full list of all possible
feature names.
Note that these will be deduplicated. For example, if you request
es.object, but also request
es,
es.object will only be included once as part of
es.
And, if you request
performance.now,
date.now will also be included since the polyfill depends on it. You don't have to worry about dependencies.
Bold-formatted polyfills are aliases for one or several other related
features.
formdata
form-data
requestidlecallback
request-idle-callback
requestanimationframe
request-animation-frame
es
es.promise
es.object
es.function
es.array
es.array-buffer
es.string
es.data-view
es.regexp
es.number
es.math
es.date
es.symbol
es.collections
es.typed-array
es.reflect
es2015
es
es.promise
es.promise.constructor
es.promise.any
es.promise.all-settled
es.promise.finally
es.object
es.object.assign
es.object.create
es.object.define-getter
es.object.define-setter
es.object.entries
es.object.from-entries
es.object.get-own-property-descriptors
es.object.lookup-getter
es.object.lookup-setter
es.object.values
es.object.define-properties
es.object.define-property
es.object.freeze
es.object.get-own-property-descriptor
es.object.get-own-property-names
es.object.get-prototype-of
es.object.is-extensible
es.object.is-frozen
es.object.is-sealed
es.object.is
es.object.keys
es.object.prevent-extensions
es.object.seal
es.object.set-prototype-of
es.object.to-string
es.function
es.function.bind
es.function.name
es.array
es.array.concat
es.array.copy-within
es.array.every
es.array.flat
es.array.flat-map
es.array.fill
es.array.filter
es.array.find
es.array.find-index
es.array.for-each
es.array.from
es.array.includes
es.array.index-of
es.array.is-array
es.array.iterator
es.array.join
es.array.last-index-of
es.array.map
es.array.of
es.array.reduce
es.array.reduce-right
es.array.slice
es.array.some
es.array.sort
es.array.species
es.array.splice
es.array-buffer
es.array-buffer.constructor
es.array-buffer.is-view
es.array-buffer.slice
es.string
es.string.anchor
es.string.big
es.string.blink
es.string.bold
es.string.code-point-at
es.string.ends-with
es.string.fixed
es.string.fontcolor
es.string.fontsize
es.string.from-code-point
es.string.includes
es.string.italics
es.string.iterator
es.string.link
es.string.match
es.string.pad-end
es.string.pad-start
es.string.raw
es.string.repeat
es.string.search
es.string.small
es.string.split
es.string.starts-with
es.string.strike
es.string.sub
es.string.sup
es.string.trim
es.string.trim-start
es.string.trim-end
es.string.replace-all
es.regexp
es.regexp.constructor
es.regexp.flags
es.regexp.to-string
es.number
es.number.constructor
es.number.epsilon
es.number.is-finite
es.number.is-integer
es.number.is-nan
es.number.is-safe-integer
es.number.max-safe-integer
es.number.min-safe-integer
es.number.parse-float
es.number.parse-int
es.number.to-fixed
es.number.to-precision
es.math
es.math.acosh
es.math.asinh
es.math.atanh
es.math.cbrt
es.math.clz32
es.math.cosh
es.math.expm1
es.math.fround
es.math.hypot
es.math.imul
es.math.log1p
es.math.log2
es.math.log10
es.math.sign
es.math.sinh
es.math.tanh
es.math.trunc
es.date
es.date.now
es.date.to-iso-string
es.date.to-json
es.date.to-primitive
es.date.to-string
es.symbol
es.symbol.async-iterator
es.symbol.has-instance
es.symbol.is-concat-spreadable
es.symbol.iterator
es.symbol.constructor
es.symbol.match
es.symbol.match-all
es.symbol.replace
es.symbol.search
es.symbol.species
es.symbol.split
es.symbol.to-primitive
es.symbol.to-string-tag
es.symbol.unscopables
es.symbol.description
es.collections
es.map
es.weak-map
es.set
es.weak-set
es.typed-array
es.typed-array.copy-within
es.typed-array.every
es.typed-array.fill
es.typed-array.filter
es.typed-array.find
es.typed-array.find-index
es.typed-array.float32-array
es.typed-array.float64-array
es.typed-array.for-each
es.typed-array.from
es.typed-array.includes
es.typed-array.index-of
es.typed-array.int8-array
es.typed-array.int16-array
es.typed-array.int32-array
es.typed-array.iterator
es.typed-array.join
es.typed-array.last-index-of
es.typed-array.map
es.typed-array.of
es.typed-array.reduce
es.typed-array.reduce-right
es.typed-array.reverse
es.typed-array.set
es.typed-array.slice
es.typed-array.some
es.typed-array.sort
es.typed-array.subarray
es.typed-array.to-locale-string
es.typed-array.to-string
es.typed-array.uint8-array
es.typed-array.uint8-clamped-array
es.typed-array.uint16-array
es.typed-array.uint32-array
es.reflect
es.reflect.apply
es.reflect.construct
es.reflect.define-property
es.reflect.delete-property
es.reflect.get
es.reflect.get-own-property-descriptor
es.reflect.get-prototype-of
es.reflect.has
es.reflect.is-extensible
es.reflect.own-keys
es.reflect.prevent-extensions
es.reflect.set
es.reflect.set-prototype-of
esnext
esnext.array
esnext.collections
esnext.math
esnext.number
esnext.object
esnext.promise
esnext.reflect
esnext.string
esnext.symbol
es2016+
esnext
esnext.array
es.array.last-index
es.array.last-item
esnext.object
esnext.collections
esnext.map
esnext.weak-map
esnext.set
esnext.weak-set
esnext.map
es.map.every
es.map.filter
es.map.find
es.map.find-key
es.map.from
es.map.group-by
es.map.includes
es.map.key-by
es.map.key-of
es.map.map-keys
es.map.map-values
es.map.merge
es.map.of
es.map.reduce
es.map.some
es.map.update
es.map.emplace
esnext.weak-map
es.weak-map.from
es.weak-map.of
esnext.set
es.set.add-all
es.set.delete-all
es.set.difference
es.set.every
es.set.filter
es.set.find
es.set.from
es.set.intersection
es.set.join
es.set.map
es.set.of
es.set.reduce
es.set.some
es.set.symmetric-difference
es.set.union
es.set.is-disjoint-from
es.set.is-subset-of
es.set.is-superset-of
esnext.weak-set
es.weak-set.from
es.weak-set.of
esnext.math
es.math.clamp
es.math.deg-per-rad
es.math.degrees
es.math.fscale
es.math.iaddh
es.math.imulh
es.math.isubh
es.math.rad-per-deg
es.math.radians
es.math.scale
es.math.signbit
es.math.umulh
esnext.number
es.number.from-string
esnext.promise
es.promise.try
esnext.reflect
es.reflect.define-metadata
es.reflect.delete-metadata
es.reflect.get-metadata
es.reflect.get-metadata-keys
es.reflect.get-own-metadata
es.reflect.get-own-metadata-keys
es.reflect.has-metadata
es.reflect.has-own-metadata
es.reflect.metadata
esnext.string
es.string.at
es.string.code-points
es.string.match-all
esnext.symbol
es.symbol.pattern-match
dom.collections.iterable
dom.collections.iterator
dom.collections.for-each
intl
intl.date-time-format
intl.display-names
intl.get-canonical-locales
intl.list-format
intl.locale
intl.number-format
intl.plural-rules
intl.relative-time-format
animation
web-animations
web-components
custom-elements
shadow-dom
template
event
event.constructor
event.focusin
event.hashchange
setimmediate
set-immediate
globalthis
global-this
adopted-style-sheets
constructable-style-sheets
systemjs
zone
performance.now
url
object-fit
console
base64
blob
proxy
es.string.replace
pointer-event
xhr
fetch
regenerator-runtime
queryselector
document-fragment
node.parentelement
scroll-behavior
focus-visible
node.contains
window
document
class-list
dom-token-list
element
custom-event
event-source
get-computed-style
intersection-observer
mutation-observer
resize-observer
broadcast-channel
proto