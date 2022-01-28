A Custom Transformer for Typescript that enables compile-time Dependency Injection
This is a
CustomTransformer for Typescript that enables you to use the DI library.
This has been implemented as a TypeScript Custom Transformer in order to be so low-level that it can be used as the underlying implementation in anything you want, whether it be directly with Typescript's Compiler APIs, Webpack loaders, Rollup plugins, or something else.
$ npm install @wessberg/di-compiler
$ yarn add @wessberg/di-compiler
$ pnpm add @wessberg/di-compiler
@wessberg/di-compiler depends on
typescript, so you need to manually install this as well.
Since this is a Custom Transformer, it can be used practically anywhere you use TypeScript.
The most obvious place would be to use it directly with Typescript's compiler APIs:
There's several ways to do this, but here's a simple example:
import {createProgram, getDefaultCompilerOptions, createCompilerHost} from "typescript";
import {di} from "@wessberg/di-compiler";
const compilerOptions = getDefaultCompilerOptions();
const compilerHost = createCompilerHost(compilerOptions);
// Create a Typescript program
const program = createProgram(
["my-file-1.ts", "my-file-2.ts"],
compilerOptions,
compilerHost
);
// Transform the SourceFiles within the program, and pass them through the 'di' transformer
program.emit(undefined, undefined, undefined, undefined, di({program}));
One of the simplest ways to use DI-compiler is with
ts-node:
node -r @wessberg/di-compiler/register
You can also do it programmatically. Here's an example using CommonJS:
const {di} = require("@wessberg/rollup-plugin-ts");
require("ts-node").register({
transformers: program => di({program})
});
To use DI-compiler with
ttypescript, create a file that wraps the invocation of
di:
import type { Program } from 'typescript'
import { di } from "@wessberg/di-compiler";
const transformer = (program: Program) => di({ program })
export default transformer
Then add a record to the
plugins array of your
tsconfig.json that maps a key named
transform to the relative path to the file you just created:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"plugins": [
{ "transform": "path/to/transformer.ts" },
]
}
}
There are two popular TypeScript plugins for Rollup that support Custom Transformers:
import ts from "@wessberg/rollup-plugin-ts";
import {di} from "@wessberg/di-compiler";
export default {
input: "...",
output: [
/* ... */
],
plugins: [
ts({
transformers: [di]
})
]
};
import ts from "rollup-plugin-typescript2";
import {di} from "@wessberg/di-compiler";
export default {
input: "...",
output: [
/* ... */
],
plugins: [
ts({
transformers: [service => di({program: service.getProgram()})]
})
]
};
There are two popular TypeScript loaders for Webpack that support Custom Transformers:
import {di} from "@wessberg/di-compiler";
const config = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
// Match .mjs, .js, .jsx, and .tsx files
test: /(\.mjs)|(\.[jt]sx?)$/,
loader: "awesome-typescript-loader",
options: {
// ...
getCustomTransformers: program => di({program})
}
}
]
}
// ...
};
import {di} from "@wessberg/di";
const config = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
// Match .mjs, .js, .jsx, and .tsx files
test: /(\.mjs)|(\.[jt]sx?)$/,
loader: "ts-loader",
options: {
// ...
getCustomTransformers: program => di({program})
}
}
]
}
// ...
};
You can also use DI-compiler with the
ava test runner
with the
require property in the
ava configuration:
{
// Other options...
extensions: ["ts"],
require: ["@wessberg/di-compiler/register"]
}
You can provide options to the
di Custom Transformer to configure its behavior:
|Option
|Description
program
|A full TypeScript program (required).
typescript (optional)
|If given, the TypeScript version to use internally for all operations.
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.
|Frederik Wessberg
Twitter: @FredWessberg
Github: @wessberg
Lead Developer
First, classes that are discovered as part of your Typescript program/bundle will be parsed for their constructor argument types and positions. Then, instances of the DIContainer will be discovered and their expressions will be upgraded. For example, an expression such as:
import {DIContainer} from "@wessberg/di";
import {MyInterface} from "./my-interface";
import {MyImplementation} from "./my-implementation";
const container = new DIContainer();
container.registerSingleton<MyInterface, MyImplementation>();
Will be compiled into:
// ...
container.registerSingleton(undefined, {
identifier: `MyInterface`,
implementation: MyImplementation
});
MIT © Frederik Wessberg (@FredWessberg) (Website)