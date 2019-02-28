



A compile-time powered Dependency-Injection container for Typescript that holds services and can produce instances of them as required.

Description

This is a tiny library that brings Dependency-Injection to Typescript. There are several competing libraries out there, but this one is unique in the sense that:

It is seriously small.

It does its work on compile-time. The only runtime dependency is the DIContainer itself.

itself. It doesn't ask you to reflect metadata or to annotate your classes with decorators. "It just works".

It maps interfaces to implementations. Most popular dependency injection systems for TypeScript doesn't do this. This allows you to truly decouple an abstraction from its implementation.

It supports the .NET generic reflection flavour: registerSingleton<Interface, Implementation>() . No need for anything else.

This library provides constructor-based dependency injection. This means that your classes will receive dependency-injected services as arguments to their constructors.

This library is a runtime dependency, but you need to transform your code with the DI Custom Transformer as part of your Typescript compilation step to make the reflection work.

Install

NPM

$ npm install /di

Yarn

$ yarn add /di

Usage

This library is meant to be super straightforward, super simple to use. The following examples hopefully shows that:

Registering services

To register services, simply instantiate a new service container and add services to it. Here's several examples of how you may do that:

import {DIContainer} from "@wessberg/di" ; const container = new DIContainer(); container.registerSingleton<IMyService, MyService>(); container.registerTransient<IMyOtherService, MyOtherService>(); container.registerSingleton<IAppConfig> ( ( ) => myAppConfig ); // You don ' t have to map an interface to an implementation . container . registerSingleton < MyAwesomeService > () ;

Retrieving instances of services

Injecting instances of services into classes

...Works completely automatically. As long as your class is constructed via a DIContainer , and as long as the services it depends on are registered, the class will receive the services as arguments to its' constructor:

class MyClass { constructor ( private myService: IMyService, private myOtherService: IMyOtherService, private myAwesomeService: MyAwesomeService ) {} }

The true power of this library in comparison to others is that all of this mapping happens on compile-time. This is what enables you to depend on interfaces, rather than objects that live on runtime.

Getting instances directly from the DIContainer

Sure, you can do that if you want to:

const service = container.get<IMyService>();

Contributing

Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.

Maintainers

FAQ

This is pure magic. How does it work?

It may look like it, but I assure you it is quite simple. Read this answer for an explanation.

Is it possible to have multiple, scoped containers?

Sure. You can instantiate as many as you want to, as long as you make sure the Custom Transformer for DI get's to see the files that contain them.

Backers 🏅

Become a backer and get your name, logo, and link to your site listed here.

License 📄

MIT © Frederik Wessberg