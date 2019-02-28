@wessberg/di
A compile-time powered Dependency-Injection container for Typescript that holds services and can produce instances of them as required.
This is a tiny library that brings Dependency-Injection to Typescript. There are several competing libraries out there, but this one is unique in the sense that:
DIContainer itself.
registerSingleton<Interface, Implementation>(). No need for anything else.
This library provides constructor-based dependency injection. This means that your classes will receive dependency-injected services as arguments to their constructors.
This library is a runtime dependency, but you need to transform your code with the
DI Custom Transformer as part of your Typescript compilation step to make the reflection work.
$ npm install @wessberg/di
$ yarn add @wessberg/di
This library is meant to be super straightforward, super simple to use. The following examples hopefully shows that:
To register services, simply instantiate a new service container and add services to it. Here's several examples of how you may do that:
import {DIContainer} from "@wessberg/di";
// Instantiate a new container for services
const container = new DIContainer();
// Register the service as a Singleton. Whenever the 'IMyService' service is requested,
// the same instance of MyService will be injected
container.registerSingleton<IMyService, MyService>();
// Register the service as a Transient. Whenever the 'IMyService' service is requested,
// a new instance of MyService will be injected
container.registerTransient<IMyOtherService, MyOtherService>();
// Rather than mapping a class to an interface,
// here we provide a function that returns an object that implements
// the required interface
container.registerSingleton<IAppConfig>(() => myAppConfig);
// You don't have to map an interface to an implementation.
container.registerSingleton<MyAwesomeService>();
...Works completely automatically. As long as your class is constructed via
a
DIContainer, and as long as the services it depends on are registered,
the class will receive the services as arguments to its' constructor:
class MyClass {
constructor(
private myService: IMyService,
private myOtherService: IMyOtherService,
private myAwesomeService: MyAwesomeService
) {}
}
The true power of this library in comparison to others is that all of this mapping happens on compile-time. This is what enables you to depend on interfaces, rather than objects that live on runtime.
DIContainer
Sure, you can do that if you want to:
// Gets a concrete instance of 'IMyService'. The implementation will
// depend on what you provided when you registered the service
const service = container.get<IMyService>();
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.
It may look like it, but I assure you it is quite simple. Read this answer for an explanation.
Sure. You can instantiate as many as you want to, as long as you make sure the Custom Transformer for DI get's to see the files that contain them.
Become a backer and get your name, logo, and link to your site listed here.
MIT © Frederik Wessberg