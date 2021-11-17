A library that makes generating and validating Browserslists a breeze!
This is a library that makes it easier to work with browserslists. It can do things like generating a Browserslist that targets only browsers that support - or don't support - specific required features, or even generate a Browserslist from a User Agent string! It can also do the same in reverse - match a Browserslist on a user agent. A Feature is anything that can be found on caniuse or MDN.
$ npm install browserslist-generator
$ yarn add browserslist-generator
$ pnpm add browserslist-generator
When deciding which Browsers and environments to support, it is quite common to make the decision based on feature support. With this library, you no longer have to neither look up Browser support and manually write a Browserslist, nor make sure to keep it up-to-date. Instead, simply declare the features that should be available:
import {browsersWithSupportForFeatures} from "browserslist-generator";
// Generate a browserslist for browsers that support all of the given features
const browserslist = browsersWithSupportForFeatures("es6-module", "shadowdomv1", "custom-elementsv1");
This library offers simple ways that you can check if a given User Agent supports any amount of features. This could be useful, among other things, for conditional bundle serving:
import {userAgentSupportsFeatures} from "browserslist-generator";
if (userAgentSupportsFeatures(userAgentString, "javascript.builtins.Promise.finally")) {
doA();
} else {
doB();
}
Given an existing Browserslist, this library can check if it supports one or more features. This could be useful, among other things, for conditional bundle serving:
import {browserslistSupportsFeatures} from "browserslist-generator";
if (browserslistSupportsFeatures(browserslist, "es6-module")) {
useModernBundle();
} else {
useLegacyBundle();
}
When deciding which Browsers and environments to support, it is quite common to make
the decision based on a specific version of ECMAScript to target. For example, with the Typescript Compiler,
the
target option takes an ECMAScript version and the Typescript Compiler then knows which transformations to apply accordingly.
import {browsersWithSupportForEcmaVersion} from "browserslist-generator";
// Generate a browserslist for browsers that support the given version of ECMAScript
const browserslist = browsersWithSupportForEcmaVersion("es2015");
Given an existing Browserslist, this library can also check if it supports a specific version of ECMAScript. This could be useful, among other things, for conditional bundle serving:
import {browserslistSupportsEcmaVersion} from "browserslist-generator";
if (browserslistSupportsEcmaVersion(browserslist, "es2015")) {
useModernBundle();
} else {
useLegacyBundle();
}
Given an existing Browserslist, this library can detect the most appropriate ECMAScript version to target. This could be useful, for example, when using the Typescript compiler based on a Browserslist.
import {getAppropriateEcmaVersionForBrowserslist} from "browserslist-generator";
const typescriptOptions = {
// ...
target: getAppropriateEcmaVersionForBrowserslist(browserslist)
};
All of the possible ECMAScript versions are:
es3
es5
es2015
es2016
es2017
es2018
es2019
es2020
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please follow these recommendations.
|Frederik Wessberg
Twitter: @FredWessberg
Github: @wessberg
Lead Developer
Well, here's one I think is pretty neat:
You're building an app, and you care about serving the smallest amount of code to your users.
You've decided to build two bundles: One for browsers with, and one for browsers without ES-module support.
You can now generate two Browserslists via
browserslist-generator:
browsersWithSupportForFeatures("es6-module");
browsersWithoutSupportForFeatures("es6-module");
Now, you can then pass each one into tools like
@babel/preset-env and
postcss.
On the server, you can use the function
userAgentSupportsFeatures to check if the same features are supported and respond with resources that points to the right bundle.
MIT © Frederik Wessberg (@FredWessberg) (Website)