A JSONSchema validator that uses code generation to be extremely fast.
It passes the entire JSONSchema v4 test suite except for
remoteRefs and
maxLength/
minLength when using unicode surrogate pairs.
npm install --save is-my-json-valid
Simply pass a schema to compile it
var validator = require('is-my-json-valid')
var validate = validator({
required: true,
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: {
required: true,
type: 'string'
}
}
})
console.log('should be valid', validate({hello: 'world'}))
console.log('should not be valid', validate({}))
// get the last list of errors by checking validate.errors
// the following will print [{field: 'data.hello', message: 'is required'}]
console.log(validate.errors)
You can also pass the schema as a string
var validate = validator('{"type": ... }')
Optionally you can use the require submodule to load a schema from
__dirname
var validator = require('is-my-json-valid/require')
var validate = validator('my-schema.json')
is-my-json-valid supports the formats specified in JSON schema v4 (such as date-time). If you want to add your own custom formats pass them as the formats options to the validator
var validate = validator({
type: 'string',
required: true,
format: 'only-a'
}, {
formats: {
'only-a': /^a+$/
}
})
console.log(validate('aa')) // true
console.log(validate('ab')) // false
You can pass in external schemas that you reference using the
$ref attribute as the
schemas option
var ext = {
required: true,
type: 'string'
}
var schema = {
$ref: '#ext' // references another schema called ext
}
// pass the external schemas as an option
var validate = validator(schema, {schemas: {ext: ext}})
validate('hello') // returns true
validate(42) // return false
is-my-json-valid supports filtering away properties not in the schema
var filter = validator.filter({
required: true,
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: {type: 'string', required: true}
},
additionalProperties: false
})
var doc = {hello: 'world', notInSchema: true}
console.log(filter(doc)) // {hello: 'world'}
When the
verbose options is set to
true,
is-my-json-valid also outputs:
value: The data value that caused the error
schemaPath: an array of keys indicating which sub-schema failed
var schema = {
required: true,
type: 'object',
properties: {
hello: {
required: true,
type: 'string'
}
}
}
var validate = validator(schema, {
verbose: true
})
validate({hello: 100});
console.log(validate.errors)
// [ { field: 'data.hello',
// message: 'is the wrong type',
// value: 100,
// type: 'string',
// schemaPath: [ 'properties', 'hello' ] } ]
Many popular libraries make it easy to retrieve the failing rule with the
schemaPath:
var schemaPath = validate.errors[0].schemaPath
var R = require('ramda')
console.log( 'All evaluate to the same thing: ', R.equals(
schema.properties.hello,
{ required: true, type: 'string' },
R.path(schemaPath, schema),
require('lodash').get(schema, schemaPath),
require('jsonpointer').get(schema, [""].concat(schemaPath))
))
// All evaluate to the same thing: true
By default is-my-json-valid bails on first validation error but when greedy is set to true it tries to validate as much as possible:
var validate = validator({
type: 'object',
properties: {
x: {
type: 'number'
}
},
required: ['x', 'y']
}, {
greedy: true
});
validate({x: 'string'});
console.log(validate.errors) // [{field: 'data.y', message: 'is required'},
// {field: 'data.x', message: 'is the wrong type'}]
Here is a list of possible
message values for errors:
is required
is the wrong type
has additional items
must be FORMAT format (FORMAT is the
format property from the schema)
must be unique
must be an enum value
dependencies not set
has additional properties
referenced schema does not match
negative schema matches
pattern mismatch
no schemas match
no (or more than one) schemas match
has a remainder
has more properties than allowed
has less properties than allowed
has more items than allowed
has less items than allowed
has longer length than allowed
has less length than allowed
is less than minimum
is more than maximum
is-my-json-valid uses code generation to turn your JSON schema into basic javascript code that is easily optimizeable by v8.
At the time of writing, is-my-json-valid is the fastest validator when running
If you know any other relevant benchmarks open a PR and I'll add them.
This library ships with TypeScript typings. They are still early on and not perfect at the moment, but should hopefully handle the most common cases. If you find anything that doesn't work, please open an issue and we'll try to solve it.
The typings are using
unknown and thus require TypeScript 3.0 or later.
Here is a quick sample of usage together with express:
import createError = require('http-errors')
import createValidator = require('is-my-json-valid')
import { Request, Response, NextFunction } from 'express'
const personValidator = createValidator({
type: 'object',
properties: {
name: { type: 'string' },
age: { type: 'number' },
},
required: [
'name'
]
})
export function post (req: Request, res: Response, next: NextFunction) {
// Here req.body is typed as: any
if (!personValidator(req.body)) {
throw createError(400, { errors: personValidator.errors })
}
// Here req.body is typed as: { name: string, age: number | undefined }
}
As you can see, the typings for is-my-json-valid will contruct an interface from the schema passed in. This allows you to work with your incoming json body in a type safe way.
MIT