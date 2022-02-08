文言 wenyan-lang

文言文編程語言。A programming language for the ancient Chinese. Try it online.

CHANGELOG

序

夫唐、虞之世，結繩而足治，屈指而足算。是時豈料百代之後，計算機械之巧，精於公輸之木鳶，善於武侯之流馬；程式語言之多，繁若《天官》之星宿，奇勝《山經》之走獸。鼠、蟹、鑽、魚，或以速稱。蛇、象、駱、犀，各爭文采。方知鬼之所以夜哭，天之所以雨粟。然以文言編程者 ，似所未有。此誠非文脈之所以傳，文心之所以保。嗟予小子，遂有斯志。然則數寸之烏絲猶覆於頭，萬卷之素書未破於手；一身長羈於遠邦，兩耳久曠于雅言。然夫文章者吾之所宿好，程式者偶承時人之謬譽。故希孟不慚年少，莊生不望無涯。乃作斯言。誠未能嘔瀝長吉之心血，亦庶幾免於義山之流沫。既成之後，復學干將鑄劍而自飼，越王嚐糞而當先。自謂偶追《十書》之筆意，但恨少八家之淋漓。此子山所謂士衡撫掌而甘心，平子見陋而固宜。然則雖實覆甕之質，尚存斧正之望；雖乏呂相之金，易字之渴蓋同。此亦開源之大義，吾輩之所以勉勵也。一笑。

Helloworld

Wenyan:

Equivalent JavaScript:

var n = 3 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { console .log( "問天地好在。" ); }

Output:

Punctuations and newlines are completely optional (just like they are in Classical Chinese), so the above code is equivalent to:

More sophisticated examples, such as the Sieve of Eratosthenes, Quicksort, Mandelbrot set, and Tower of Hanoi, can be found in the ./examples folder.

Features

Try it out

Text Editor Plugins

Command Line Compiler

Install the compiler by

npm install -g @wenyan/cli

Try run the included examples, e.g.:

wenyan examples/helloworld.wy

You can now translate JavaScript to wenyan-lang using the wenyanizer by zxch3n.

3rd Party Compilers

Documentation

Check out our Wiki pages

Contributors

Code Contributors

Financial Contributors

Individuals

Organizations

