We develop all our tools inside a single repository to make the process easier.

This repository includes several eslint configurations:

@wemake-services/eslint-config-javascript is the strictest eslint configuration for javascript

@wemake-services/eslint-config-typescript is the strictest eslint configuration for typescript

@wemake-services/eslint-config-vue to write consistent and correct vue single file components

@wemake-services/eslint-config-jest to write consistent jest tests

@wemake-services/eslint-config-jsdoc to write beautiful jsdoc comments

And stylelint configurations:

@wemake-services/stylelint-config-scss which is the strictest stylelint configuration for scss

Show your style

If you use our linter - it means that your code is awesome. You can be proud of it! And you should share your accomplishment with others by including a badge to your README file.

It looks like this:

Markdown

[ ![wemake-frontend-styleguide ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/style-wemake-000000.svg )]( https://github.com/wemake-services/wemake-frontend-styleguide )

License

MIT