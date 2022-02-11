openbase logo
@wemake-services/stylelint-config-scss

by wemake-services
0.5.0

Set of the strictest linters for your next frontend app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk: 533

533

GitHub Stars: 63

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors: 9

9

Package

Dependencies: 13

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

wemake-frontend-styleguide

wemake.services test wemake-frontend-styleguide

Set of tools that we use to make our frontend awesome!

Packages

We develop all our tools inside a single repository to make the process easier.

This repository includes several eslint configurations:

And stylelint configurations:

Show your style

If you use our linter - it means that your code is awesome. You can be proud of it! And you should share your accomplishment with others by including a badge to your README file.

It looks like this:

wemake-frontend-styleguide

Markdown

[![wemake-frontend-styleguide](https://img.shields.io/badge/style-wemake-000000.svg)](https://github.com/wemake-services/wemake-frontend-styleguide)

License

MIT

