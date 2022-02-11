Set of tools that we use to make our frontend awesome!
We develop all our tools inside a single repository to make the process easier.
This repository includes several
eslint configurations:
@wemake-services/eslint-config-javascript is the strictest
eslint configuration for
javascript
@wemake-services/eslint-config-typescript is the strictest
eslint configuration for
typescript
@wemake-services/eslint-config-vue to write consistent and correct
vue single file components
@wemake-services/eslint-config-jest to write consistent
jest tests
@wemake-services/eslint-config-jsdoc to write beautiful
jsdoc comments
And
stylelint configurations:
@wemake-services/stylelint-config-scss which is the strictest
stylelint configuration for
scss
If you use our linter - it means that your code is awesome.
You can be proud of it!
And you should share your accomplishment
with others by including a badge to your
README file.
It looks like this:
[![wemake-frontend-styleguide](https://img.shields.io/badge/style-wemake-000000.svg)](https://github.com/wemake-services/wemake-frontend-styleguide)
MIT