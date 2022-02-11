react-ultimate-resume by WeLoveDevs.com

react-ultimate-resume is an open-source customizable software developer resume to highlight your skills and experiences.

Discover a modern approach of the traditional CV that includes animations and latest front-end technologies. Impress recruiters or customers with your projects, hobbies and experiences as never before.

We used JSON Resume, a community driven open source initiative to create a JSON based standard for resumes. Discover the official schema here. We added a few extra-fields to JSON Resume standard to fit developers needs. Learn more about them here.

This app is built using the popular create-react-app. You will find a lot of resources to understand how to edit and publish your resume directly on https://create-react-app.dev/

Preview

Demo profile here

Docs

Docs can be found Here.

Feel free to improve it with a PR ♥️

Features

The resume is designed with 10 Cards (we plan to add more !)

🙂 Basics: Your basics : Where are you ? When did you start coding ...

📊 Skills: Beautiful Graphs to show your skills

💼 Dream job: Explain easily to recruiters what is your dream job

💾 Experiences: Describe your professional experiences

🎓 Studies: How did you learn to code ?

✨ Projects: Highlight your best projects

📺 Hobbies: Show your hobbies with GIF !

🎶 Music: Add your favorite Spotify Playlist

🔭 Interested by: Tell more about technologies you would love to learn

🌎 Languages: What language do you master?

Each cards comes with an edit dialog to edit your JSON Resume directly inside the app

Customize your Profile

🎨 This resume is fully customizable with an included set of nice color palettes :

Getting started

Fork this repository. git clone your fork 💪

Install

yarn install

Run

yarn start

See the website on localhost with the following url:

localhost :3000

Replace the default JSON Resume with yours

/src/data/json_stub.json

Deploy on you own server

You can deploy your resume on your own server in few minutes. Follow our HOW TO documentation.

Use inside your project

You can install the resume directly inside your project.

npm i @ welovedevs / react - ultimate - resume

Then

import DeveloperProfile from '@welovedevs/react-ultimate-resume' ;

Parameters

Parameter Type Description mode "edit" | "readOnly" Use this to activate or disable the Edit mode. In "edit" mode you will be able to update and customize your resume. Use "readOnly" in production. data JSONResume This is your stringified JSONResume options Object See options for more informations here onCustomizationChanged Callback Get the current customization if the customization is updated. additionalNodes Object Additional nodes is used to add react components directly inside the resume. This is an advanced feature that will be documented later.

Options

Parameter Type Description locale "fr" | "en" Resume locale (Default to "en") side "front" | "back" Cards default side (Default to "front") apiKeys { giphy : string } Api keys for 3thd party librairies. For instance Giphy in edit mode. endpoint { devicons : string, unsplashProxy: string } Endpoints for 3thd party services. Used to get the technology list and use unsplash. customization Object Current resume customization.

JSON-Resume Extra Fields

Category Field name Type Description basics visaSponsorship Boolean True if you need a visa sponsorship to work in your dream country. basics personalDescription String A short description that will be displayed below your name in the resume header. Example: "Passionate React Developer". dreamJob locations Array<{ name : string, title: string }> Your dream job cities. Example: "San Francisco, US". work remote String Give here more information about the frequency if your dream job is a remote job. Example: "regularly" education studiesLevel Number What is your highest level of formal education? (Bachelor = 3 years post graduate. Master = 5 years post graduate) work contractTypes Array<"fixedTerm" | "permanent" | "internship" | "apprenticeship" | "freelance"> Your dream job contract types. Example: ['fixedTerm'] work codingYears Number How long have you been coding (in years)? Example: 5 work codingReason String What motivates you to wake up every day to code? work searchState "activelySearching" | "openOpportunities" | "dreamjobOnly" | "notSearching" Are you open to new job opportunities? work experienceYears Number How many years of professional experience do you have? sound embedUrl String Your favorite Spotify playlist. interestedBy String What languages do you want to learn? Example: Angular and Vue.js

Hosted for free on WeLoveDevs.com

Don't want to host your profile ?

Create your JSONResume and get your free subdomain in less than 10 minutes by registering on welovedevs.com.

We added a few extra features that you will love :

⚡ Server side rendering for ultra fast loading

🔒 Secured using reCAPTCHA v3, HTTPS and Cloudflare

i18n

The resume is currently available in English, French and Turkish. Feel free to contribute with your language translation file !

Built by the community 💖

https://web-develop.me/ - by @liorchalma

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Chat with us on Discord !

License

react-ultimate-resume is relased under GNU AGPL v3 license

About WeLoveDevs.com

WeLoveDevs.com is a website crafted for developers (by Developers) looking for new career opportunities. More than 1700 companies use WeLoveDevs.com to find their talents. Discover your next company here