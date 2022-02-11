react-ultimate-resume is an open-source customizable software developer resume to highlight your skills and experiences.
Discover a modern approach of the traditional CV that includes animations and latest front-end technologies. Impress recruiters or customers with your projects, hobbies and experiences as never before.
We used JSON Resume, a community driven open source initiative to create a JSON based standard for resumes. Discover the official schema here. We added a few extra-fields to JSON Resume standard to fit developers needs. Learn more about them here.
This app is built using the popular create-react-app. You will find a lot of resources to understand how to edit and publish your resume directly on https://create-react-app.dev/
Docs can be found Here.
Feel free to improve it with a PR ♥️
The resume is designed with 10 Cards (we plan to add more !)
Each cards comes with an edit dialog to edit your JSON Resume directly inside the app
🎨 This resume is fully customizable with an included set of nice color palettes :
Fork this repository.
git clone your fork 💪
Install
yarn install
Run
yarn start
See the website on localhost with the following url:
localhost:3000
Replace the default JSON Resume with yours
/src/data/json_stub.json
You can deploy your resume on your own server in few minutes. Follow our HOW TO documentation.
You can install the resume directly inside your project.
npm i @welovedevs/react-ultimate-resume
Then
import DeveloperProfile from '@welovedevs/react-ultimate-resume';
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|mode
|"edit" | "readOnly"
|Use this to activate or disable the Edit mode. In "edit" mode you will be able to update and customize your resume. Use "readOnly" in production.
|data
|JSONResume
|This is your stringified JSONResume
|options
|Object
|See options for more informations here
|onCustomizationChanged
|Callback
|Get the current customization if the customization is updated.
|additionalNodes
|Object
|Additional nodes is used to add react components directly inside the resume. This is an advanced feature that will be documented later.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|locale
|"fr" | "en"
|Resume locale (Default to "en")
|side
|"front" | "back"
|Cards default side (Default to "front")
|apiKeys
|{ giphy : string }
|Api keys for 3thd party librairies. For instance Giphy in edit mode.
|endpoint
|{ devicons : string, unsplashProxy: string }
|Endpoints for 3thd party services. Used to get the technology list and use unsplash.
|customization
|Object
|Current resume customization.
|Category
|Field name
|Type
|Description
|basics
|visaSponsorship
|Boolean
|True if you need a visa sponsorship to work in your dream country.
|basics
|personalDescription
|String
|A short description that will be displayed below your name in the resume header. Example: "Passionate React Developer".
|dreamJob
|locations
|Array<{ name : string, title: string }>
|Your dream job cities. Example: "San Francisco, US".
|work
|remote
|String
|Give here more information about the frequency if your dream job is a remote job. Example: "regularly"
|education
|studiesLevel
|Number
|What is your highest level of formal education? (Bachelor = 3 years post graduate. Master = 5 years post graduate)
|work
|contractTypes
|Array<"fixedTerm" | "permanent" | "internship" | "apprenticeship" | "freelance">
|Your dream job contract types. Example: ['fixedTerm']
|work
|codingYears
|Number
|How long have you been coding (in years)? Example: 5
|work
|codingReason
|String
|What motivates you to wake up every day to code?
|work
|searchState
|"activelySearching" | "openOpportunities" | "dreamjobOnly" | "notSearching"
|Are you open to new job opportunities?
|work
|experienceYears
|Number
|How many years of professional experience do you have?
|sound
|embedUrl
|String
|Your favorite Spotify playlist.
|interestedBy
|String
|What languages do you want to learn? Example: Angular and Vue.js
The resume is currently available in English, French and Turkish. Feel free to contribute with your language translation file !
https://web-develop.me/ - by @liorchalma
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
|
Thomas Grivet
|
Clément Devos
|
Vincent Cotro
|
Antonin Catrix
react-ultimate-resume is relased under GNU AGPL v3 license
