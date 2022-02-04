Using Web Animations API (a.k.a WAAPI) in the React hook way. Let's create highly-performant, flexible and manipulable web animations in the modern world. Hope you guys 👍🏻 it!

⚡️ Try yourself: https://use-web-animations.netlify.app

⚡️ Try yourself: https://use-web-animations.netlify.app#animations

Features

Requirement

To use use-web-animations , you must use react@16.8.0 or greater which includes hooks.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm.

$ yarn add @wellyshen/use-web-animations $ npm install --save @wellyshen/use-web-animations

Before We Start

With the Web Animations API, we can move interactive animations from stylesheets to JavaScript, separating presentation from behavior. The API was designed based on the concept of the CSS Animations but there're still some differences between them. I strongly recommend you to read the documentation before we dive into this hook.

Usage

The API design of the hook not only inherits the DX of the Web Animations API but also provides useful features and sugar events to us. Here are some examples to show you how does it work.

Basic Usage

Create an animation by the keyframes and animationOptions options (these are the parameters of the Element.animate() ).

💡 This hook supports the pseudoElement property via the animationOptions option.

import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref, playState } = useWebAnimations({ keyframes : { transform : "translateX(500px)" , background : [ "red" , "blue" , "green" ], }, animationOptions : { delay : 500 , duration : 1000 , iterations : 2 , direction : "alternate" , easing : "ease-in-out" , }, onReady : ( { playState, animate, animation } ) => { }, onUpdate : ( { playState, animate, animation } ) => { }, onFinish : ( { playState, animate, animation } ) => { }, }); return ( < div className = "container" > < p > 🍿 Animation is {playState} </ p > < div className = "target" ref = {ref} /> </ div > ); };

For browsers that don't yet support the onReady and onFinish events, we can use the onUpdate to monitor the animation's state instead.

let prevPending = true ; const App = () => { const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ onUpdate : ( { playState, animation: { pending } } ) => { if (prevPending && !pending) { console .log( "Animation is ready to play" ); } prevPending = pending; if (playState === "finished" ) { console .log( "Animation has finished playing" ); } }, }); };

Setting/Updating Animation

The keyframes and animationOptions are cached when the hook is mounted. However, we can set/update the animation by the animation method.

const { animation } = useWebAnimations(); const changeAnim = () => animation({ keyframes : { transform : [ "translateX(0)" , "translateX(100px)" ] }, animationOptions : 1000 , id : "123" , playbackRate : 1 , autoPlay : true , });

Playback Control

The shortcoming with existing technologies was the lack of playback control. The Web Animations API provides several useful methods for controlling playback: play, pause, reverse, cancel, finish, seek, control speed via the methods of the Animation interface. This hook exposes the animation instance for us to interact with animations, we can access it by the getAnimation() return value.

import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref, playState, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({ playbackRate : 0.5 , autoPlay : false , keyframes : { transform : "translateX(500px)" }, animationOptions : { duration : 1000 , fill : "forwards" }, }); const play = () => { getAnimation().play(); }; const pause = () => { getAnimation().pause(); }; const reverse = () => { getAnimation().reverse(); }; const cancel = () => { getAnimation().cancel(); }; const finish = () => { getAnimation().finish(); }; const seek = ( e ) => { const animation = getAnimation(); const time = (animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 100 ) * e.target.value; animation.currentTime = time; }; const updatePlaybackRate = ( e ) => { getAnimation().updatePlaybackRate(e.target.value); }; return ( <div className="container"> <button onClick={play}>Play</button> <button onClick={pause}>Pause</button> <button onClick={reverse}>Reverse</button> <button onClick={cancel}>Cancel</button> <button onClick={finish}>Finish</button> <input type="range" onChange={seek} /> <input type="number" defaultValue="1" onChange={updatePlaybackRate} /> <div className="target" ref={ref} /> </div> ); };

Getting Animation's Information

When using the Web Animations API, we can get the information of an animation via the properties of the Animation interface. However, we can get the information of an animation by the getAnimation() return value as well.

import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({ keyframes : { transform : "translateX(500px)" }, animationOptions : { duration : 1000 , fill : "forwards" }, }); const speedUp = () => { const animation = getAnimation(); animation.updatePlaybackRate(animation.playbackRate * 0.25 ); }; const jumpToHalf = () => { const animation = getAnimation(); animation.currentTime = animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2 ; }; return ( < div className = "container" > < button onClick = {speedUp} > Speed Up </ button > < button onClick = {jumpToHalf} > Jump to Half </ button > < div className = "target" ref = {ref} /> </ div > ); };

The animation instance isn't a part of React state, which means we need to access it by the getAnimation() whenever we need. If you want to monitor an animation's information, here's the onUpdate event for you. The event is implemented by the requestAnimationFrame internally and the event callback is triggered when the animation enters running state or changes state.

import { useState } from "react" ; import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const [showEl, setShowEl] = useState( false ); const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ keyframes : { transform : "translateX(500px)" }, animationOptions : { duration : 1000 , fill : "forwards" }, onUpdate : ( { animation } ) => { if (animation.currentTime > animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2 ) setShowEl( true ); }, }); return ( <div className="container"> {showEl && <div className="some-element" />} <div className="target" ref={ref} /> </div> ); };

Dynamic Interactions with Animation

We can create and play an animation at the animationOptions we want by the animate method, which is implemented based on the Element.animate(). It's useful for interactions and the composite modes.

Let's create a mouse interaction effect:

import { useEffect } from "react" ; import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations(); useEffect( () => { document .addEventListener( "mousemove" , (e) => { animate({ keyframes : { transform : `translate( ${e.clientX} px, ${e.clientY} px)` }, animationOptions : { duration : 500 , fill : "forwards" }, }); }); }, [animate]); return ( < div className = "container" > < div className = "target" ref = {ref} /> </ div > ); };

Create a bounce effect via lifecycle and composite mode:

import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations({ id : "fall" , keyframes : [{ top : 0 , easing : "ease-in" }, { top : "500px" }], animationOptions : { duration : 300 , fill : "forwards" }, onFinish : ( { animate, animation } ) => { if (animation.id === "bounce" ) return ; animate({ id : "bounce" , keyframes : [ { top : "500px" , easing : "ease-in" }, { top : "10px" , easing : "ease-out" }, ], animationOptions : { duration : 300 , composite : "add" }, }); }, }); return ( < div className = "container" > < div className = "target" ref = {ref} /> </ div > ); };

⚠️ Composite modes isn't fully supported by all the browsers, please check the browser compatibility carefully before using it.

Use Built-in Animations

Too lazy to think about animation? We provide a collection of ready-to-use animations for you, they are implemented based on Animate.css.

👉🏻 Check out the demo.

import useWebAnimations, { bounce } from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations" ; const App = () => { const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ ...bounce }); return ( < div className = "container" > < div className = "target" ref = {ref} /> </ div > ); };

We can customize the built-in animation by overriding its properties:

const { keyframes, animationOptions } = bounce; const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ keyframes, animationOptions : { ...animationOptions, delay : 1000 , duration : animationOptions.duration * 0.75 , }, });

See all available animations Attention seekers bounce

flash

pulse

rubberBand

shakeX

shakeY

headShake

swing

tada

wobble

jello

heartBeat Back entrances backInDown

backInLeft

backInRight

backInUp Back exits backOutDown

backOutLeft

backOutRight

backOutUp Bouncing entrances bounceIn

bounceInDown

bounceInLeft

bounceInRight

bounceInUp Bouncing exits bounceOut

bounceOutDown

bounceOutLeft

bounceOutRight

bounceOutUp Fading entrances fadeIn

fadeInDown

fadeInDownBig

fadeInLeft

fadeInLeftBig

fadeInRight

fadeInRightBig

fadeInUp

fadeInUpBig

fadeInTopLeft

fadeInTopRight

fadeInBottomLeft

fadeInBottomRight Fading exits fadeOut

fadeOutDown

fadeOutDownBig

fadeOutLeft

fadeOutLeftBig

fadeOutRight

fadeOutRightBig

fadeOutUp

fadeOutUpBig

fadeOutTopLeft

fadeOutTopRight

fadeOutBottomLeft

fadeOutBottomRight Flippers flip

flipInX

flipInY

flipOutX

flipOutY Lightspeed lightSpeedInRight

lightSpeedInLeft

lightSpeedOutRight

lightSpeedOutLeft Rotating entrances rotateIn

rotateInDownLeft

rotateInDownRight

rotateInUpLeft

rotateInUpRight Rotating exits rotateOut

rotateOutDownLeft

rotateOutDownRight

rotateOutUpLeft

rotateOutUpRight Specials hinge

jackInTheBox

rollIn

rollOut Zooming entrances zoomIn

zoomInDown

zoomInLeft

zoomInRight

zoomInUp Zooming exits zoomOut

zoomOutDown

zoomOutLeft

zoomOutRight

zoomOutUp Sliding entrances slideInDown

slideInLeft

slideInRight

slideInUp Sliding exits slideOutDown

slideOutLeft

slideOutRight

slideOutUp

Use Your Own ref

In case of you had a ref already or you want to share a ref for other purposes. You can pass in the ref instead of using the one provided by this hook.

const ref = useRef(); const { playState } = useWebAnimations({ ref });

Working in TypeScript

This hook supports TypeScript, you can tell the hook what type of element you are going to animate through the generic type:

const App = () => { const { ref } = useWebAnimations<HTMLDivElement>(); return <div ref={ref} />; };

💡 For more available types, please check it out.

API

const returnObj = useWebAnimations(options?: object);

Return Object

It's returned with the following properties.

Parameter

The options provides the following configurations and event callbacks for you.

Key Type Default Description ref object For some reasons, you can pass in your own ref instead of using the built-in. id string "" Sets the ID of an animation, implemented based on the Animation.id. playbackRate number 1 Sets the playback rate of an animation, implemented based on the Animation.playbackRate. autoPlay boolean true Automatically starts the animation. keyframes Array | object An array of keyframe objects, or a keyframe object whose property are arrays of values to iterate over. See basic usage for more details. animationOptions number | object An integer representing the animation's duration (in milliseconds), or an object containing one or more timing properties. See basic usage for more details.

| onReady | function | | It's invoked when an animation is ready to play. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. | | onUpdate | function | | It's invoked when an animation enters the running state or changes state. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. | | onFinish | function | | It's invoked when an animation enters the finished state. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. |

Use Polyfill

Web Animations API has good support amongst browsers, but it's not universal. You'll need to polyfill browsers that don't support it. Polyfills is something you should do consciously at the application level. Therefore use-web-animations doesn't include it.

Install web-animations-js:

$ yarn add web-animations-js $ npm install --save web-animations-js

Then import it at your app's entry point:

import "web-animations-js/web-animations.min" ;

You can read the document for more information.

