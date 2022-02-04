Using Web Animations API (a.k.a WAAPI) in the React hook way. Let's create highly-performant, flexible and manipulable web animations in the modern world. Hope you guys 👍🏻 it!
This package is distributed via npm.
$ yarn add @wellyshen/use-web-animations
# or
$ npm install --save @wellyshen/use-web-animations
With the Web Animations API, we can move interactive animations from stylesheets to JavaScript, separating presentation from behavior. The API was designed based on the concept of the CSS Animations but there're still some differences between them. I strongly recommend you to read the documentation before we dive into this hook.
The API design of the hook not only inherits the DX of the Web Animations API but also provides useful features and sugar events to us. Here are some examples to show you how does it work.
⚠️ Most modern browsers support Web Animations API natively. You can also use polyfill for full browser support.
Create an animation by the
keyframes and
animationOptions options (these are the parameters of the
Element.animate()).
💡 This hook supports the pseudoElement property via the
animationOptionsoption.
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, playState } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: {
transform: "translateX(500px)", // Move by 500px
background: ["red", "blue", "green"], // Go through three colors
},
animationOptions: {
delay: 500, // Start with a 500ms delay
duration: 1000, // Run for 1000ms
iterations: 2, // Repeat once
direction: "alternate", // Run the animation forwards and then backwards
easing: "ease-in-out", // Use a fancy timing function
},
onReady: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation is ready to play
},
onUpdate: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation enters the running state or changes state
},
onFinish: ({ playState, animate, animation }) => {
// Triggered when the animation enters the finished state
},
// More useful options...
});
return (
<div className="container">
<p>🍿 Animation is {playState}</p>
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
For browsers that don't yet support the
onReady and
onFinish events, we can use the
onUpdate to monitor the animation's state instead.
let prevPending = true;
const App = () => {
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({
// ...
onUpdate: ({ playState, animation: { pending } }) => {
if (prevPending && !pending) {
console.log("Animation is ready to play");
}
prevPending = pending;
if (playState === "finished") {
console.log("Animation has finished playing");
}
},
});
// ...
};
The
keyframes and
animationOptions are cached when the hook is mounted. However, we can set/update the animation by the
animation method.
const { animation } = useWebAnimations();
const changeAnim = () =>
animation({
keyframes: { transform: ["translateX(0)", "translateX(100px)"] },
animationOptions: 1000,
id: "123",
playbackRate: 1,
autoPlay: true,
});
The shortcoming with existing technologies was the lack of playback control. The Web Animations API provides several useful methods for controlling playback: play, pause, reverse, cancel, finish, seek, control speed via the methods of the Animation interface. This hook exposes the animation instance for us to interact with animations, we can access it by the
getAnimation() return value.
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, playState, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({
playbackRate: 0.5, // Change playback rate, default is 1
autoPlay: false, // Automatically starts the animation, default is true
keyframes: { transform: "translateX(500px)" },
animationOptions: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
});
const play = () => {
getAnimation().play();
};
const pause = () => {
getAnimation().pause();
};
const reverse = () => {
getAnimation().reverse();
};
const cancel = () => {
getAnimation().cancel();
};
const finish = () => {
getAnimation().finish();
};
const seek = (e) => {
const animation = getAnimation();
const time = (animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 100) * e.target.value;
animation.currentTime = time;
};
const updatePlaybackRate = (e) => {
getAnimation().updatePlaybackRate(e.target.value);
};
return (
<div className="container">
<button onClick={play}>Play</button>
<button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={reverse}>Reverse</button>
<button onClick={cancel}>Cancel</button>
<button onClick={finish}>Finish</button>
<input type="range" onChange={seek} />
<input type="number" defaultValue="1" onChange={updatePlaybackRate} />
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
When using the Web Animations API, we can get the information of an animation via the properties of the Animation interface. However, we can get the information of an animation by the
getAnimation() return value as well.
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, getAnimation } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: { transform: "translateX(500px)" },
animationOptions: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
});
const speedUp = () => {
const animation = getAnimation();
animation.updatePlaybackRate(animation.playbackRate * 0.25);
};
const jumpToHalf = () => {
const animation = getAnimation();
animation.currentTime = animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2;
};
return (
<div className="container">
<button onClick={speedUp}>Speed Up</button>
<button onClick={jumpToHalf}>Jump to Half</button>
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
The animation instance isn't a part of React state, which means we need to access it by the
getAnimation() whenever we need. If you want to monitor an animation's information, here's the
onUpdate event for you. The event is implemented by the requestAnimationFrame internally and the event callback is triggered when the animation enters
running state or changes state.
import { useState } from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const [showEl, setShowEl] = useState(false);
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes: { transform: "translateX(500px)" },
animationOptions: { duration: 1000, fill: "forwards" },
onUpdate: ({ animation }) => {
if (animation.currentTime > animation.effect.getTiming().duration / 2)
setShowEl(true);
},
});
return (
<div className="container">
{showEl && <div className="some-element" />}
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
We can create and play an animation at the
animationOptions we want by the
animate method, which is implemented based on the Element.animate(). It's useful for interactions and the composite modes.
Let's create a mouse interaction effect:
import { useEffect } from "react";
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations();
useEffect(() => {
document.addEventListener("mousemove", (e) => {
// The target will follow the mouse cursor
animate({
keyframes: { transform: `translate(${e.clientX}px, ${e.clientY}px)` },
animationOptions: { duration: 500, fill: "forwards" },
});
});
}, [animate]);
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
Create a bounce effect via lifecycle and composite mode:
import useWebAnimations from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
const { ref, animate } = useWebAnimations({
id: "fall", // Set animation id, default is empty string
keyframes: [{ top: 0, easing: "ease-in" }, { top: "500px" }],
animationOptions: { duration: 300, fill: "forwards" },
onFinish: ({ animate, animation }) => {
// Lifecycle is triggered by each animation, we can check the id to prevent animation from repeating
if (animation.id === "bounce") return;
animate({
id: "bounce",
keyframes: [
{ top: "500px", easing: "ease-in" },
{ top: "10px", easing: "ease-out" },
],
animationOptions: { duration: 300, composite: "add" },
});
},
});
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
⚠️ Composite modes isn't fully supported by all the browsers, please check the browser compatibility carefully before using it.
Too lazy to think about animation? We provide a collection of ready-to-use animations for you, they are implemented based on Animate.css.
import useWebAnimations, { bounce } from "@wellyshen/use-web-animations";
const App = () => {
// Add a pre-defined effect to the target
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({ ...bounce });
return (
<div className="container">
<div className="target" ref={ref} />
</div>
);
};
We can customize the built-in animation by overriding its properties:
const { keyframes, animationOptions } = bounce;
const { ref } = useWebAnimations({
keyframes,
animationOptions: {
...animationOptions,
delay: 1000, // Delay 1s
duration: animationOptions.duration * 0.75, // Speed up the animation
},
});
ref
In case of you had a ref already or you want to share a ref for other purposes. You can pass in the ref instead of using the one provided by this hook.
const ref = useRef();
const { playState } = useWebAnimations({ ref });
This hook supports TypeScript, you can tell the hook what type of element you are going to animate through the generic type:
const App = () => {
const { ref } = useWebAnimations<HTMLDivElement>();
return <div ref={ref} />;
};
💡 For more available types, please check it out.
const returnObj = useWebAnimations(options?: object);
It's returned with the following properties.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
ref
|object
|Used to set the target element for animating.
playState
|string | undefined
|Describes the playback state of an animation.
getAnimation
|function
|Access the animation instance for playback control, animation's information and more.
animate
|function
|Imperatively set/update the animation. Useful for interactive animations and composite animations.
The
options provides the following configurations and event callbacks for you.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
ref
|object
|For some reasons, you can pass in your own ref instead of using the built-in.
id
|string
""
|Sets the ID of an animation, implemented based on the Animation.id.
playbackRate
|number
1
|Sets the playback rate of an animation, implemented based on the Animation.playbackRate.
autoPlay
|boolean
true
|Automatically starts the animation.
keyframes
|Array | object
|An array of keyframe objects, or a keyframe object whose property are arrays of values to iterate over. See basic usage for more details.
animationOptions
|number | object
|An integer representing the animation's duration (in milliseconds), or an object containing one or more timing properties. See basic usage for more details.
|
onReady | function | | It's invoked when an animation is ready to play. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. |
|
onUpdate | function | | It's invoked when an animation enters the
running state or changes state. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. |
|
onFinish | function | | It's invoked when an animation enters the
finished state. You can access the playState, animate and animation from the event object. |
Web Animations API has good support amongst browsers, but it's not universal. You'll need to polyfill browsers that don't support it. Polyfills is something you should do consciously at the application level. Therefore
use-web-animations doesn't include it.
Install web-animations-js:
$ yarn add web-animations-js
# or
$ npm install --save web-animations-js
Then import it at your app's entry point:
import "web-animations-js/web-animations.min";
You can read the document for more information.
💡 If you have written any blog post or article about
use-web-animations, please open a PR to add it here.
